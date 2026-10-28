NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026: Check Post-Wise In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Benefits

Key Points NLC India announced 1,235 apprentice vacancies for the 2026-27 period.

Monthly stipends for 2026-27 range from ₹12,000 to ₹15,028 based on qualification.

Graduate Engineers receive ₹15,028/month, while ITI apprentices get ₹12,000/month.

NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026: NLC India Limited, formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation, is a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Coal. Every year, it offers apprenticeship training to graduates, diploma holders, and ITI candidates. Many young people want to join this training because it gives real industry experience and a monthly stipend. If you are planning to apply for the NLC India Apprentice 2026 recruitment, you should know how much salary you will get during training. In this article, we explain the NLC India apprentice salary 2026, category-wise stipend, benefits, and other important details. NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026 NLC India pays a fixed monthly stipend to every apprentice during training, and the amount depends on your qualification. NLC India Limited announced 1,235 apprentice vacancies for Trade (ITI), Graduate, and Technician (Diploma) categories for 2026-27. Across these notifications, the monthly stipend ranges from ₹12,000 to ₹15,028, depending on the category.

Lowest stipend: ₹12,000 per month (ITI/Trade)

Highest stipend: ₹15,028 per month (Graduate Engineering)

Training period: 12 months, with the stipend paid every month

Earlier Neyveli Trade drive: ₹11,040 per month for 12 months NLC India Apprentice Stipend 2026 Category-wise Each apprentice category has its own fixed stipend. It depends on your qualification, and it does not change with your marks or your state. Apprentice Category Qualification Monthly Stipend Trade (ITI) Apprentice ITI in the relevant trade ₹12,000 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Diploma in the relevant discipline ₹12,524 Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice Bachelor's degree ₹12,524 Graduate Engineering Apprentice B.E./B.Tech ₹15,028 Graduate Engineering apprentices get the highest stipend, about ₹3,000 more than Trade apprentices. Diploma holders and non-engineering graduates get the same amount, ₹12,524.

NLC Trade Apprentice Salary 2026 (ITI) ITI candidates are the largest group applying to NLC India for apprenticeship training. The stipend for them differs slightly between notifications. In the 2026-27 notifications, a Trade (ITI) Apprentice gets ₹12,000 per month. This is the lowest stipend among the NLC categories. Earlier in 2026, NLC India ran a separate Trade Apprentice drive at its Neyveli campus in Tamil Nadu: NLC Technician Apprentice Salary 2026 (Diploma) Diploma holders apply as Technician Apprentices, and their stipend is higher than the ITI stipend. A Technician (Diploma) Apprentice at NLC India gets ₹12,524 per month in the 2026-27 notifications. This is about ₹524 more than the Trade (ITI) stipend of ₹12,000. NLC Graduate Apprentice Salary 2026 (Engineering and Non-Engineering) Graduate apprentices get the highest stipend at NLC India, but the amount depends on your degree. Engineering graduates are paid more than non-engineering graduates.

Graduate Category Qualification Monthly Stipend Graduate Engineering Apprentice B.E./B.Tech in the relevant discipline ₹15,028 Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice Bachelor's degree ₹12,524 Engineering graduates get ₹2,504 more per month than non-engineering graduates. Over the 12-month training period, that adds up to about ₹30,000 extra. NLC India Apprentice Stipend per Month Many readers want a simple answer to one question: how much will I get each month, and how much over the full training? Here is the monthly and yearly stipend for each category. Category Per Month Approx. for 12 Months Trade (ITI) Apprentice ₹12,000 ₹1,44,000 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice ₹12,524 ₹1,50,288 Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice ₹12,524 ₹1,50,288 Graduate Engineering Apprentice ₹15,028 ₹1,80,336 Trade Apprentice (earlier Neyveli drive) ₹11,040 ₹1,32,480