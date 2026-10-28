NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026: Check Post-Wise In-Hand Salary, Allowances & Benefits
NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026: NLC India apprentices get a fixed monthly stipend for 12 months: ITI ₹12,000, Diploma and non-engineering graduates ₹12,524, engineering graduates ₹15,028. Interested candidates must check the complete salary and allowances in this article.
Key Points
- NLC India announced 1,235 apprentice vacancies for the 2026-27 period.
- Monthly stipends for 2026-27 range from ₹12,000 to ₹15,028 based on qualification.
- Graduate Engineers receive ₹15,028/month, while ITI apprentices get ₹12,000/month.
NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026: NLC India Limited, formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation, is a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Coal. Every year, it offers apprenticeship training to graduates, diploma holders, and ITI candidates. Many young people want to join this training because it gives real industry experience and a monthly stipend. If you are planning to apply for the NLC India Apprentice 2026 recruitment, you should know how much salary you will get during training. In this article, we explain the NLC India apprentice salary 2026, category-wise stipend, benefits, and other important details.
NLC India Apprentice Salary 2026
NLC India pays a fixed monthly stipend to every apprentice during training, and the amount depends on your qualification. NLC India Limited announced 1,235 apprentice vacancies for Trade (ITI), Graduate, and Technician (Diploma) categories for 2026-27. Across these notifications, the monthly stipend ranges from ₹12,000 to ₹15,028, depending on the category.
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Lowest stipend: ₹12,000 per month (ITI/Trade)
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Highest stipend: ₹15,028 per month (Graduate Engineering)
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Training period: 12 months, with the stipend paid every month
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Earlier Neyveli Trade drive: ₹11,040 per month for 12 months
NLC India Apprentice Stipend 2026 Category-wise
Each apprentice category has its own fixed stipend. It depends on your qualification, and it does not change with your marks or your state.
|
Apprentice Category
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Qualification
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Monthly Stipend
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Trade (ITI) Apprentice
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ITI in the relevant trade
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₹12,000
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Technician (Diploma) Apprentice
|
Diploma in the relevant discipline
|
₹12,524
|
Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice
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Bachelor's degree
|
₹12,524
|
Graduate Engineering Apprentice
|
B.E./B.Tech
|
₹15,028
Graduate Engineering apprentices get the highest stipend, about ₹3,000 more than Trade apprentices. Diploma holders and non-engineering graduates get the same amount, ₹12,524.
NLC Trade Apprentice Salary 2026 (ITI)
ITI candidates are the largest group applying to NLC India for apprenticeship training. The stipend for them differs slightly between notifications. In the 2026-27 notifications, a Trade (ITI) Apprentice gets ₹12,000 per month. This is the lowest stipend among the NLC categories. Earlier in 2026, NLC India ran a separate Trade Apprentice drive at its Neyveli campus in Tamil Nadu:
NLC Technician Apprentice Salary 2026 (Diploma)
Diploma holders apply as Technician Apprentices, and their stipend is higher than the ITI stipend. A Technician (Diploma) Apprentice at NLC India gets ₹12,524 per month in the 2026-27 notifications. This is about ₹524 more than the Trade (ITI) stipend of ₹12,000.
NLC Graduate Apprentice Salary 2026 (Engineering and Non-Engineering)
Graduate apprentices get the highest stipend at NLC India, but the amount depends on your degree. Engineering graduates are paid more than non-engineering graduates.
|
Graduate Category
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Qualification
|
Monthly Stipend
|
Graduate Engineering Apprentice
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B.E./B.Tech in the relevant discipline
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₹15,028
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Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice
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Bachelor's degree
|
₹12,524
Engineering graduates get ₹2,504 more per month than non-engineering graduates. Over the 12-month training period, that adds up to about ₹30,000 extra.
NLC India Apprentice Stipend per Month
Many readers want a simple answer to one question: how much will I get each month, and how much over the full training? Here is the monthly and yearly stipend for each category.
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Category
|
Per Month
|
Approx. for 12 Months
|
Trade (ITI) Apprentice
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₹12,000
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₹1,44,000
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Technician (Diploma) Apprentice
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₹12,524
|
₹1,50,288
|
Graduate Non-Engineering Apprentice
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₹12,524
|
₹1,50,288
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Graduate Engineering Apprentice
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₹15,028
|
₹1,80,336
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Trade Apprentice (earlier Neyveli drive)
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₹11,040
|
₹1,32,480
The yearly figures are simple multiplication of the monthly stipend by 12. They assume you complete the full 12-month training period.
NLC Apprentice Benefits and Perks 2026
Apprentices are trained under the Apprentices Act, 1961, for one year at a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal.
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Monthly stipend: ₹12,000 to ₹15,028, depending on the category.
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Hands-on training: Trade apprentices are trained at NLC India's Neyveli campus facilities. Apprentices have also reported job training and soft skills training, according to Ambition Box.
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Industry exposure: The training takes place in a large PSU working in lignite mining, thermal power, and renewable energy.
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No application fee: The 2026-27 notifications do not mention any fee.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com