UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility & Direct Link Here

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has extended the application deadline for PRT Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026. The decision follows an Allahabad High Court order dated October 24, 2026, and a Secondary Education Department letter dated October 27, 2026. Two new qualifications are now eligible: the two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India, and the four-year B.El.Ed degree. The last date to apply is now November 4, 2026 , instead of October 28, and the correction window runs until November 7, 2026. The written exam will still be held on December 3 and 4, 2026 . Check this article to get the direct application link, steps, and more.

UP PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has extended the application deadline for Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026. Earlier, candidates could apply only till October 28, 2026. Now, the new last date to apply is November 4, 2026. The correction window now remains open until November 7, 2026. The extension follows the addition of two new eligible qualifications. The commission has clarified that the written exam will still take place on December 3 and 4, 2026.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who meet the revised eligibility can now apply for the Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts. The application is submitted online through the UPESSC official website, and the link should be available until the new deadline. Interested candidates should visit upessc.up.gov.in and open the application link for Advertisement No. 05/2026. After registering, fill in the details, upload the required documents, and submit the form on or before November 4, 2026. Any corrections can be made until November 7, 2026.