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UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility & Direct Link Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 20:07 IST

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: UPESSC has extended the application deadline for PRT Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026 to November 4, 2026. Corrections are allowed until November 7. Diploma in Special Education and B.El.Ed. are now eligible. The exam remains on December 3 and 4, 2026.  

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility & Direct Link Here
UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended; Check New Date, Eligibility & Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • UPESSC PRT application deadline extended to November 4, 2026, from October 28, 2026.
  • Two new qualifications, including B.El.Ed, are now eligible for PRT Assistant Teacher posts.
  • Application correction window closes November 7, 2026; written exam on Dec 3 & 4, 2026.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has extended the application deadline for PRT Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026. The decision follows an Allahabad High Court order dated October 24, 2026, and a Secondary Education Department letter dated October 27, 2026. Two new qualifications are now eligible: the two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India, and the four-year B.El.Ed degree. The last date to apply is now November 4, 2026, instead of October 28, and the correction window runs until November 7, 2026. The written exam will still be held on December 3 and 4, 2026. Check this article to get the direct application link, steps, and more.

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj

Post

Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary), Secondary Education Department

Total Vacancies

12,405 

Advertisement No.

05/2026

Notice Date

October 28, 2026

Reason for Notice

Allahabad High Court order (Petition A No. 16588 of 2026) dated October 24, 2026, and Secondary Education Department letter dated October 27, 2026

New Qualifications Added

Two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India, and four-year B.El.Ed

Earlier Last Date to Apply

October 28, 2026

New Last Date to Apply

November 4, 2026

Last Date for Application Correction

November 7, 2026

Written Exam Dates

December 3 and 4, 2026 (unchanged)

UP PRT Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has extended the application deadline for Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026. Earlier, candidates could apply only till October 28, 2026. Now, the new last date to apply is November 4, 2026. The correction window now remains open until November 7, 2026. The extension follows the addition of two new eligible qualifications. The commission has clarified that the written exam will still take place on December 3 and 4, 2026.

Screenshot 2026-10-28 200153

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who meet the revised eligibility can now apply for the Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary) posts. The application is submitted online through the UPESSC official website, and the link should be available until the new deadline. Interested candidates should visit upessc.up.gov.in and open the application link for Advertisement No. 05/2026. After registering, fill in the details, upload the required documents, and submit the form on or before November 4, 2026. Any corrections can be made until November 7, 2026.

UP PRT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026

Click Here

Steps to Apply for UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026

Applying is a simple online process, but candidates should keep their documents ready before they begin. Follow the steps below to submit the form before the new deadline.

  • Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

  • Click the application link for Advertisement No. 05/2026, PRT Assistant Teacher (Associated Primary).

  • Register with your name, mobile number, and email ID, if you have not registered already.

  • Log in with the credentials you receive.

  • Fill in your personal, educational, and category details carefully.

  • Select the qualification you hold, including the newly added Diploma in Special Education or B.El.Ed, if applicable.

  • Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online, as stated in the main advertisement.

  • Review the form, then submit it.

  • Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future use.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 20:07 IST
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