NIC Winter Internship 2026: Applications Open November 2, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Dates

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is set to open applications for its Winter Internship Programme 2026. The two-month programme will offer selected students practical experience in technology-related fields, along with a total stipend of ₹20,000. Interested candidates can apply online from November 2 through the official Digital India Internship portal. The internship will begin on December 1, 2026, and conclude on January 31, 2027. A total of 50 seats are available under the programme. NIC Winter Internship 2026: Key Details Particulars Details Organisation National Informatics Centre (NIC) Ministry Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Internship Winter Internship Programme 2026 Total Seats 50 Application Start Date November 2, 2026 Internshp Duration December 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027 Total Duration Two months Monthly Stipend ₹10,000 Total Stipend ₹20,000 Internship Location NIC Headquarters, New Delhi Application Mode Online Official Portal dii.nic.in

What Will Students Learn During the Internship? The programme will give students an opportunity to develop technical skills and gain practical experience in emerging areas of information technology. Selected candidates will work in areas such as blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud computing, microservices, DevOps, data analytics and mobile computing. Other areas mentioned in the programme guidelines include Python and Java programming, networking, chatbot development, geographic information systems (GIS) and open application programming interfaces (APIs). The internship is intended to help students apply their academic knowledge to practical work and understand how technology is used in government projects. NIC Winter Internship 2026: Eligibility Criteria Students pursuing specified undergraduate and postgraduate technical courses can apply for the internship, subject to the programme’s eligibility conditions.

The eligible courses and academic years include: BE/BTech: Students in the third year.

BE/BTech (Lateral Entry): Students in the third year.

ME/MTech: Students in the first year.

MSc Computer Science: Students in the first year.

MSc Information Technology: Students in the first year.

Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Students in the second year.

Dual-degree ME/MTech: Students in the fourth year.

DoEACC ‘B’ Level: Candidates meeting the specified educational qualifications. Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their most recently completed degree or qualifying examination. They must also be enrolled in an eligible course and satisfy the conditions specified in the official notification. Candidates should read the official guidelines carefully before submitting their applications.

Official Notice Direct Link NIC Winter Internship 2026: Stipend and Duration Selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for the two-month programme. This amounts to Rs. 20,000 for the full internship period. The internship is scheduled to run from December 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027, at the NIC headquarters in New Delhi. The programme may be extended by one month, subject to the applicable conditions. If an extension is granted, eligible interns will receive an additional stipend of ₹10,000. How to Apply for NIC Winter Internship 2026 1. Visit the official Digital India Internship portal at dii.nic.in. 2. Look for the NIC Winter Internship Programme 2026 application link. 3. Read the eligibility requirements and application guidelines carefully. 4. Complete the online application form with the required personal and academic details.