IIM Bangalore Admissions After Class 12: Check Courses, Fees, Eligibility, and Selection Criteria
IIM Bangalore offers two four-year residential B.Sc. Honours programmes in Economics and Data Sciences and a three-year online BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship. Students can compare eligibility, entrance exams, fees and course formats before applying.
Students who want to study at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) can now explore undergraduate courses after Class 12. Earlier, the institute was mainly known for its postgraduate management programmes. It has since introduced undergraduate degrees in Economics, Data Sciences and Digital Business and Entrepreneurship.
These courses are designed for students interested in understanding the economy, working with data, learning about businesses or starting their own ventures. However, the programmes have different eligibility requirements, admission processes, fees and study formats.
IIM Bangalore Courses After Class 12
IIM Bangalore offers three undergraduate programmes: two full-time residential B.Sc. Honours degrees and one online BBA degree.
|Course
|Duration
|Mode of study
|B.Sc. Honours in Economics
|4 years
|Full-time, residential
|B.Sc. Honours in Data Sciences
|4 years
|Full-time, residential
|BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (DBE)
|3 years, extendable to 6 years
|Online
The B.Sc. programmes combine their main subjects with learning in related areas. Economics students study Data Sciences as a minor, while Data Sciences students study Economics as a minor. Both programmes also include business-related learning.
The BBA DBE programme focuses on digital business, entrepreneurship and management.
IIM Bangalore Eligibility Criteria After Class 12
The eligibility requirements depend on the course selected by the student.
|Course
|Basic eligibility
|B.Sc. Honours in Economics
|Class 12 pass and at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class 10
|B.Sc. Honours in Data Sciences
|Class 12 pass and at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class 10
|BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship
|Class 12 pass or equivalent, subject to the applicable admission rules
For both B.Sc. programmes, Mathematics in Class 12 is also required under the published admission criteria. Students should check the latest official admission notice for age limits, category-based relaxations and other conditions.
The BBA DBE programme has a separate admission process and is designed to offer greater flexibility. Students can pursue it online, including alongside another educational programme.
IIM Bangalore Entrance Exams and Selection Process
Admission to the residential B.Sc. programmes requires candidates to qualify for the IIMB Undergraduate Admissions Test, followed by a personal interview. The institute also considers the applicable selection criteria while making admission offers.
For the BBA DBE programme, the 2026 admission cycle accepted the following routes:
- IIMB DBE Entrance Test
- CUET (UG) General Aptitude Test
- JEE Main
The qualifying thresholds differed by examination and candidate category. Students must consult the official admission guidelines for the relevant year rather than rely on previous-year cutoffs.
IIM Bangalore Course Fees
The residential B.Sc. programmes have higher fees than the online BBA programme.
|Course
|Reported total programme fee
|B.Sc. Honours in Economics
|Approximately INR 34 lakh
|B.Sc. Honours in Data Sciences
|Approximately INR 34 lakh
|BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship
|INR 4.5 lakh
The B.Sc. fee estimate is based on the stated annual academic fee of INR 8.5 lakh for four years. Food, mess and other expenses may be additional. The BBA DBE tuition fee is payable term-wise, with a 50% tuition fee waiver for eligible SC, ST and PwD students under the published fee structure.
Which IIM Bangalore Course Should Students Choose?
Students interested in economic research, policy or financial analysis can explore the Economics degree. Those who enjoy mathematics, computing and working with data may prefer Data Sciences. Students interested in online learning, digital businesses or entrepreneurship can consider the BBA DBE programme.
Before applying, compare the course structure, total expenses, eligibility requirements and admission dates. The residential programmes have limited intake, while the online BBA offers greater flexibility.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.