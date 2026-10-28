Students who want to study at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) can now explore undergraduate courses after Class 12. Earlier, the institute was mainly known for its postgraduate management programmes. It has since introduced undergraduate degrees in Economics, Data Sciences and Digital Business and Entrepreneurship. These courses are designed for students interested in understanding the economy, working with data, learning about businesses or starting their own ventures. However, the programmes have different eligibility requirements, admission processes, fees and study formats. IIM Bangalore Courses After Class 12 IIM Bangalore offers three undergraduate programmes: two full-time residential B.Sc. Honours degrees and one online BBA degree. Course Duration Mode of study B.Sc. Honours in Economics 4 years Full-time, residential B.Sc. Honours in Data Sciences 4 years Full-time, residential BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (DBE) 3 years, extendable to 6 years Online

The B.Sc. programmes combine their main subjects with learning in related areas. Economics students study Data Sciences as a minor, while Data Sciences students study Economics as a minor. Both programmes also include business-related learning. The BBA DBE programme focuses on digital business, entrepreneurship and management. IIM Bangalore Eligibility Criteria After Class 12 The eligibility requirements depend on the course selected by the student. Course Basic eligibility B.Sc. Honours in Economics Class 12 pass and at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class 10 B.Sc. Honours in Data Sciences Class 12 pass and at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class 10 BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship Class 12 pass or equivalent, subject to the applicable admission rules For both B.Sc. programmes, Mathematics in Class 12 is also required under the published admission criteria. Students should check the latest official admission notice for age limits, category-based relaxations and other conditions.

The BBA DBE programme has a separate admission process and is designed to offer greater flexibility. Students can pursue it online, including alongside another educational programme. IIM Bangalore Entrance Exams and Selection Process Admission to the residential B.Sc. programmes requires candidates to qualify for the IIMB Undergraduate Admissions Test, followed by a personal interview. The institute also considers the applicable selection criteria while making admission offers. For the BBA DBE programme, the 2026 admission cycle accepted the following routes: IIMB DBE Entrance Test

CUET (UG) General Aptitude Test

JEE Main The qualifying thresholds differed by examination and candidate category. Students must consult the official admission guidelines for the relevant year rather than rely on previous-year cutoffs.