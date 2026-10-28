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99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027? Here Are the Top NIT Branches You can Target for B.Tech Programs

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 18:14 IST

Achieving a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027 secures admission opportunities in premier NITs for various B.Tech programs. This article details college and branch-wise opening/closing ranks, helping candidates strategize for optimal seat allocation.

99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027? Here Are the Top NIT Branches You can Target for B.Tech Programs
99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027? Here Are the Top NIT Branches You can Target for B.Tech Programs

With a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027, general category candidates secure All India Rank of around 4579 to 13259 for Home state quota seats. Candidates will also have a chance to take admission in core engineering branches, including Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil, in top NITs like NIT Trichy and NIT Surathkal. Along with admission in Computer Science Engineering at mid to new NITs like NIT Durgapur and NIT Patna, NIT Raipur, etc.

Candidates who secure this score has not just qualified but can also gain good admission options in colleges. Seat allocation depends a lot on counseling parameters and you need to know exactly which NITs and streams fit your score range perfectly. The article elaborates on the best streams, opening-closing ranks and options for filling strategies to utilize JEE Main scores.

Check| JEE Main Qualifying Marks 2026: How Much Marks Required to Qualify for JEE Advanced Exam

JEE Main 2026: Branch and College-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check JEE Main 2026, branch-wise and college-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. Among the top NITs Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar offers the most competitive seats, opening and 4579 and closing at 15242 under home-state for open category. The ranks are highlighted for gender neutral seats, so candidates can check and evalaute possibilities based on the rank shared below. 

Institute

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4579

15242

Malaviya NIT Jaipur

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10430

13982

MANIT Bhopal

Mathematics and Data Science (5 Years, Dual Degree)

11549

13568

NIT Calicut

Mathematics and Computing (5 Years, Dual Degree)

10877

13257

NIT Calicut

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11169

16598

NIT Delhi

Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13804

16918

NIT Delhi

VLSI Design and Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12940

15211

NIT Durgapur

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12371

16184

NIT Durgapur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

4762

13934

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12317

16042

NIT Jamshedpur

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11350

16443

NIT Kurukshetra

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9584

13831

NIT Kurukshetra

Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)

14489

14685

NIT Kurukshetra

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10049

16610

NIT Kurukshetra

Electronics and Communication Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)

17243

17243

NIT Kurukshetra

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9646

15289

NIT Rourkela

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12295

14768

NIT Trichy

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11289

15322

NIT Warangal

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10619

16220

SVNIT Surat

Artificial Intelligence (5 Years, Integrated B.Tech. and M.Tech.)

13558

16350

SVNIT Surat

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

8933

13913

SVNIT Surat

Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11800

17195

VNIT Nagpur

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11631

14947

VNIT Nagpur

Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9373

13259

JEE Main 2026: Branch and College-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table provides other state opening and closing ranks for admission to B.Tech branches in different categories. The JEE Main 2026 cutoff suggests Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar opened at 13124 and closed at 13544 for open category candidates. 

Institute

Academic Program Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13124

13544

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Data Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13411

14891

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13279

15412

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13798

15643

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11776

14136

Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10794

13557

MNIT Jaipur

Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

14113

16818

MNIT Jaipur

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12091

17081

MANIT Bhopal

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11019

13590

MANIT Bhopal

Mathematics and Data Science (5 Years, Dual Degree)

13181

13756

NIT Calicut

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12760

15985

NIT Delhi

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

8150

13609

NIT Durgapur

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10383

14115

NIT Goa

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

8374

13997

NIT Hamirpur

Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)

14394

15191

NIT Hamirpur

Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13018

15681

NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9916

13529

NIT Patna

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13619

16123

NIT Patna

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11333

15178

NIT Puducherry

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

9167

16785

NIT Raipur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11353

14698

NIT Raipur

Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

14784

16570

NIT Jamshedpur

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12920

17271

NIT Kurukshetra

Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

14763

16975

NIT Kurukshetra

Electrical Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)

16677

16677

NIT Kurukshetra

Industrial Internet of Things (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

14836

16647

NIT Kurukshetra

Microelectronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12943

14552

NIT Kurukshetra

Robotics and Automation (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10431

14323

NIT Rourkela

Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

8541

13358

NIT Trichy

Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10227

15884

NIT Trichy

Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

11685

17114

NIT Warangal

Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

13736

17015

SVNIT Surat

Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10499

13186

SVNIT Surat

Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

10768

14467

VNIT Nagpur

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

12413

14718

Achieving a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027 places you in a group of engineering aspirants. It provides you access to some leading engineering colleges in the country. You have the option of choosing what is important to you, with access to premier NITs in the country for traditional engineering branches or going for Computer Science and specializations in newer NITs. 

By understanding the previous trends, utilsing home state quota and knowing how to use your options according to your career, you can secure a place in a good college of your choice.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 18:14 IST
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