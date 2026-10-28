99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027? Here Are the Top NIT Branches You can Target for B.Tech Programs
Achieving a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027 secures admission opportunities in premier NITs for various B.Tech programs. This article details college and branch-wise opening/closing ranks, helping candidates strategize for optimal seat allocation.
With a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027, general category candidates secure All India Rank of around 4579 to 13259 for Home state quota seats. Candidates will also have a chance to take admission in core engineering branches, including Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil, in top NITs like NIT Trichy and NIT Surathkal. Along with admission in Computer Science Engineering at mid to new NITs like NIT Durgapur and NIT Patna, NIT Raipur, etc.
Candidates who secure this score has not just qualified but can also gain good admission options in colleges. Seat allocation depends a lot on counseling parameters and you need to know exactly which NITs and streams fit your score range perfectly. The article elaborates on the best streams, opening-closing ranks and options for filling strategies to utilize JEE Main scores.
Check| JEE Main Qualifying Marks 2026: How Much Marks Required to Qualify for JEE Advanced Exam
JEE Main 2026: Branch and College-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
Check JEE Main 2026, branch-wise and college-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. Among the top NITs Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar offers the most competitive seats, opening and 4579 and closing at 15242 under home-state for open category. The ranks are highlighted for gender neutral seats, so candidates can check and evalaute possibilities based on the rank shared below.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4579
|
15242
|
Malaviya NIT Jaipur
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10430
|
13982
|
MANIT Bhopal
|
Mathematics and Data Science (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
11549
|
13568
|
NIT Calicut
|
Mathematics and Computing (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
10877
|
13257
|
NIT Calicut
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11169
|
16598
|
NIT Delhi
|
Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13804
|
16918
|
NIT Delhi
|
VLSI Design and Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12940
|
15211
|
NIT Durgapur
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12371
|
16184
|
NIT Durgapur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
4762
|
13934
|
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12317
|
16042
|
NIT Jamshedpur
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11350
|
16443
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9584
|
13831
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
14489
|
14685
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10049
|
16610
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
17243
|
17243
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9646
|
15289
|
NIT Rourkela
|
Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12295
|
14768
|
NIT Trichy
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11289
|
15322
|
NIT Warangal
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10619
|
16220
|
SVNIT Surat
|
Artificial Intelligence (5 Years, Integrated B.Tech. and M.Tech.)
|
13558
|
16350
|
SVNIT Surat
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
8933
|
13913
|
SVNIT Surat
|
Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11800
|
17195
|
VNIT Nagpur
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11631
|
14947
|
VNIT Nagpur
|
Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9373
|
13259
JEE Main 2026: Branch and College-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
The table provides other state opening and closing ranks for admission to B.Tech branches in different categories. The JEE Main 2026 cutoff suggests Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar opened at 13124 and closed at 13544 for open category candidates.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13124
|
13544
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Data Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13411
|
14891
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13279
|
15412
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13798
|
15643
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11776
|
14136
|
Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10794
|
13557
|
MNIT Jaipur
|
Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
14113
|
16818
|
MNIT Jaipur
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12091
|
17081
|
MANIT Bhopal
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11019
|
13590
|
MANIT Bhopal
|
Mathematics and Data Science (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
13181
|
13756
|
NIT Calicut
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12760
|
15985
|
NIT Delhi
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
8150
|
13609
|
NIT Durgapur
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10383
|
14115
|
NIT Goa
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
8374
|
13997
|
NIT Hamirpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
14394
|
15191
|
NIT Hamirpur
|
Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13018
|
15681
|
NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9916
|
13529
|
NIT Patna
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13619
|
16123
|
NIT Patna
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11333
|
15178
|
NIT Puducherry
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
9167
|
16785
|
NIT Raipur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11353
|
14698
|
NIT Raipur
|
Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
14784
|
16570
|
NIT Jamshedpur
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12920
|
17271
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
14763
|
16975
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Electrical Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree)
|
16677
|
16677
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Industrial Internet of Things (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
14836
|
16647
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Microelectronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12943
|
14552
|
NIT Kurukshetra
|
Robotics and Automation (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10431
|
14323
|
NIT Rourkela
|
Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
8541
|
13358
|
NIT Trichy
|
Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10227
|
15884
|
NIT Trichy
|
Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
11685
|
17114
|
NIT Warangal
|
Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
13736
|
17015
|
SVNIT Surat
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10499
|
13186
|
SVNIT Surat
|
Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
10768
|
14467
|
VNIT Nagpur
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
12413
|
14718
Achieving a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027 places you in a group of engineering aspirants. It provides you access to some leading engineering colleges in the country. You have the option of choosing what is important to you, with access to premier NITs in the country for traditional engineering branches or going for Computer Science and specializations in newer NITs.
By understanding the previous trends, utilsing home state quota and knowing how to use your options according to your career, you can secure a place in a good college of your choice.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.