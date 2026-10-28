99 Percentile in JEE Main 2027? Here Are the Top NIT Branches You can Target for B.Tech Programs

With a 99 percentile in JEE Main 2027, general category candidates secure All India Rank of around 4579 to 13259 for Home state quota seats. Candidates will also have a chance to take admission in core engineering branches, including Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil, in top NITs like NIT Trichy and NIT Surathkal. Along with admission in Computer Science Engineering at mid to new NITs like NIT Durgapur and NIT Patna, NIT Raipur, etc. Candidates who secure this score has not just qualified but can also gain good admission options in colleges. Seat allocation depends a lot on counseling parameters and you need to know exactly which NITs and streams fit your score range perfectly. The article elaborates on the best streams, opening-closing ranks and options for filling strategies to utilize JEE Main scores.

Check| JEE Main Qualifying Marks 2026: How Much Marks Required to Qualify for JEE Advanced Exam JEE Main 2026: Branch and College-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks Check JEE Main 2026, branch-wise and college-wise opening and closing ranks shared below. Among the top NITs Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar offers the most competitive seats, opening and 4579 and closing at 15242 under home-state for open category. The ranks are highlighted for gender neutral seats, so candidates can check and evalaute possibilities based on the rank shared below. Institute Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4579 15242 Malaviya NIT Jaipur Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10430 13982 MANIT Bhopal Mathematics and Data Science (5 Years, Dual Degree) 11549 13568 NIT Calicut Mathematics and Computing (5 Years, Dual Degree) 10877 13257 NIT Calicut Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11169 16598 NIT Delhi Aerospace Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13804 16918 NIT Delhi VLSI Design and Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12940 15211 NIT Durgapur Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12371 16184 NIT Durgapur Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 4762 13934 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12317 16042 NIT Jamshedpur Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11350 16443 NIT Kurukshetra Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9584 13831 NIT Kurukshetra Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree) 14489 14685 NIT Kurukshetra Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10049 16610 NIT Kurukshetra Electronics and Communication Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree) 17243 17243 NIT Kurukshetra Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9646 15289 NIT Rourkela Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12295 14768 NIT Trichy Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11289 15322 NIT Warangal Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10619 16220 SVNIT Surat Artificial Intelligence (5 Years, Integrated B.Tech. and M.Tech.) 13558 16350 SVNIT Surat Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 8933 13913 SVNIT Surat Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11800 17195 VNIT Nagpur Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11631 14947 VNIT Nagpur Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology) (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9373 13259

JEE Main 2026: Branch and College-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks The table provides other state opening and closing ranks for admission to B.Tech branches in different categories. The JEE Main 2026 cutoff suggests Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar opened at 13124 and closed at 13544 for open category candidates. Institute Academic Program Name Opening Rank Closing Rank Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Artificial Intelligence (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13124 13544 Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Data Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13411 14891 Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13279 15412 Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13798 15643 Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11776 14136 Dr. B R Ambedkar NIT Jalandhar Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10794 13557 MNIT Jaipur Engineering Physics (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 14113 16818 MNIT Jaipur Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12091 17081 MANIT Bhopal Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11019 13590 MANIT Bhopal Mathematics and Data Science (5 Years, Dual Degree) 13181 13756 NIT Calicut Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12760 15985 NIT Delhi Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 8150 13609 NIT Durgapur Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10383 14115 NIT Goa Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 8374 13997 NIT Hamirpur Computer Science and Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree) 14394 15191 NIT Hamirpur Mathematics and Computing (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13018 15681 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9916 13529 NIT Patna Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13619 16123 NIT Patna Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11333 15178 NIT Puducherry Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 9167 16785 NIT Raipur Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11353 14698 NIT Raipur Information Technology (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 14784 16570 NIT Jamshedpur Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12920 17271 NIT Kurukshetra Electrical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 14763 16975 NIT Kurukshetra Electrical Engineering (5 Years, Dual Degree) 16677 16677 NIT Kurukshetra Industrial Internet of Things (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 14836 16647 NIT Kurukshetra Microelectronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12943 14552 NIT Kurukshetra Robotics and Automation (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10431 14323 NIT Rourkela Mechanical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 8541 13358 NIT Trichy Civil Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10227 15884 NIT Trichy Production Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 11685 17114 NIT Warangal Chemical Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 13736 17015 SVNIT Surat Electronics and Communication Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10499 13186 SVNIT Surat Electronics and VLSI Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 10768 14467 VNIT Nagpur Electrical and Electronics Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology) 12413 14718