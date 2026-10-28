School Holiday Today (October 29, 2026): Are Schools Closed For Karwa Chauth, Cyclone Arnab? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday October 29, 2026: Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand will remain closed on Thursday, October 29, due to heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab. Meanwhile, Karwa Chauth will also be observed on the same day. Government schools in Delhi will reportedly remain closed for the festival, while private schools may follow their respective holiday calendars. Check the state-wise school holiday updates here. School Holiday On October 29: State-Wise Updates State Districts or Areas Holiday Status on October 29 Reason Andhra Pradesh Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju Schools reported closed Cyclone Arnab and heavy rainfall Odisha Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur Schools and other educational institutions reported closed Cyclone-related weather conditions Jharkhand Ranchi, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Simdega Schools closed on October 28 and 29 Heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab Delhi Government schools Holiday reported for Karwa Chauth; Karwa Chauth Uttar radesh Basic education schools Female teachers in some schools have reportedly been granted leave; a general student holiday is not confirmed Karwa Chauth Punjab Statewide status unconfirmed Karwa Chauth is listed as a restricted holiday; this does not automatically close schools Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Statewide status unconfirmed Karwa Chauth appears in the Rajasthan High Court’s restricted holiday calendar, not as a confirmed statewide school closure Karwa Chauth Tamil Nadu No statewide closure confirmed Check district-level announcements Local weather conditions

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 29 Andhra Pradesh is among the states affected by Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28. Authorities had announced school closures across several districts as a precaution against heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible waterlogging. According to the latest reports, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts have announced school closures for October 29. In Anakapalli, the holiday was announced for three days, from October 27 to October 29. Schools in several other districts, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Vizianagaram, Eluru and Polavaram, had also been included in earlier closure announcements for October 27 and 28. However, these earlier orders should not be treated as confirmation of a holiday on October 29 without an extension or fresh notice.

Odisha School Holiday on October 29 The Odisha government has announced the closure of educational institutions in cyclone-affected areas as a precautionary measure. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the following districts have been included in reports of closures for October 28 and 29: Ganjam

Gajapati

Rayagada

Malkangiri

Koraput

Nabarangpur District collectors in other areas have been given the authority to decide on closures based on local weather conditions. Jharkhand School Holiday on October 29 The Jharkhand government has ordered school closures in four districts because of rainfall associated with Cyclone Arnab. The affected districts are: Ranchi

West Singhbhum

East Singhbhum

Simdega The district administrations have ordered schools to remain closed on October 28 and 29. In Ranchi, the closure applies to government, government-aided and private schools, covering students from Kindergarten to Class 12.

The decision was taken as parts of Jharkhand experienced rainfall under the influence of the cyclone. Students should follow updates from their respective district administrations for information about reopening dates. Karwa Chauth School Holiday on October 29 Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The festival is observed mainly in northern and western India, particularly in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi School Holiday October 29 Government schools in Delhi have been reported to observe a holiday for Karwa Chauth on October 29. However, private schools may follow different academic calendars. Parents should check their school’s official notice before assuming that classes will be suspended. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday October 29 Reports indicate that female teachers working in some basic education schools in Uttar Pradesh have been granted leave for Karwa Chauth.

Parents should check whether their child’s school has announced a closure or made alternative arrangements for the day. Punjab School Holiday October 29 Karwa Chauth appears in Punjab’s holiday calendar as a restricted holiday. Such a listing does not necessarily mean that all government and private schools will remain closed. Students should consult their school’s holiday list or the relevant education department for confirmation. Rajasthan School Holiday October 29 Karwa Chauth is listed as a restricted holiday in the Rajasthan High Court’s 2026 calendar. However, this does not establish a statewide school holiday. Students should follow their respective school calendars and official announcements. Will Schools Across India Be Closed on October 29? No nationwide school holiday has been announced for October 29, 2026. The reported closures are limited to specific districts affected by Cyclone Arnab, while Karwa Chauth holiday arrangements depend on the state and institution.