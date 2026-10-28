Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Option Registration Link Active at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Govt & Private College Fee Structure
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has officially opened the Phase 1 web option registration window for Kerala NEET PG 2026 admissions on its portal, cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible aspirants can submit branch and college preferences by paying a refundable security deposit of ₹10,000 (₹5,000 for SC/ST/OEC candidates). CEE Kerala has also notified the revised annual fee structures across government, autonomous, and private self-financing medical colleges.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has enabled the option registration process through its online Phase 1 web options registration process for MD/MS degree course admissions into the 2026-27 academic year. The eligible medical candidates whose names appear in the Kerala State NEET PG merit list may register, organize, and prioritize their preferred government and private self-financing medical colleges and specialty streams through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.
In order to ensure that participants are serious in their involvement in the process and not indulging in seat blocking, the concerned authority makes it mandatory to pay an online security deposit while registering their options, which comes to ₹10,000 for General and SEBC candidates, and ₹5,000 for SC, ST, and fee-concession category eligible candidates. Candidates need to register and lock down their options by the specified deadline for Phase 1, which is October 31, 2026, at 10:00 AM. It is important to note that failing to do so within this period will lead to a lot of restrictions being imposed upon the candidates, such as not allowing fresh option entries in Phase 2, etc.
Kerala NEET PG Fee Structure 2026
The complete fee structure of MD and MS programs has been released by CEE Kerala in all state colleges. The fees of government college are INR 57,890 (specialised centres such as RCC Thiruvananthapuram cost Rs 3,00,000). For self-financing colleges, the yearly fees are INR 19,42,235 for clinical courses, INR 11,79,215 for non-clinical courses, and INR 40,81,014 for NRI quotas.
Kerala NEET PG 2026: Annual Tuition Fee Structure
Below are the fee structure related to the Kerala NEET PG 2026:
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College Category / Institution
|
Annual Tuition Fee (INR)
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All Government Medical Colleges (Uniform)
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₹57,890 per year
|
Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram
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₹3,00,000 per year
|
Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC PGIOSR), Thalassery
|
₹2,00,000 per year
|
Private Self-Financing Colleges (Clinical Specialities)
|
₹18,36,456 – ₹19,42,235 per year
|
Private Self-Financing Colleges (Non-Clinical Specialities)
|
₹11,14,992 – ₹11,79,215 per year
|
Private Self-Financing Colleges (NRI Quota Seats)
|
₹38,86,680 – ₹40,81,014 per year
Steps to Register Options For Kerala NEET PG 2026
To register option for Kerala NEET PG 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Log into the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.
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Login into the "PG Medical 2026 - Candidate Portal" section using your Application Number and Password.
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Make the security deposit payment (₹10,000 for general candidates and ₹5,000 for reserved category) through net banking/debit/credit card.
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Select the “Option Registration” option. Look for various government/self-finance institutions based on courses and departments.
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Choose the desired course and college combination and sort them in decreasing order of preference.
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Save the selected options, confirm the order of preference and print out the confirmation form.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.