Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Option Registration Link Active at cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Govt & Private College Fee Structure

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has enabled the option registration process through its online Phase 1 web options registration process for MD/MS degree course admissions into the 2026-27 academic year. The eligible medical candidates whose names appear in the Kerala State NEET PG merit list may register, organize, and prioritize their preferred government and private self-financing medical colleges and specialty streams through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

In order to ensure that participants are serious in their involvement in the process and not indulging in seat blocking, the concerned authority makes it mandatory to pay an online security deposit while registering their options, which comes to ₹10,000 for General and SEBC candidates, and ₹5,000 for SC, ST, and fee-concession category eligible candidates. Candidates need to register and lock down their options by the specified deadline for Phase 1, which is October 31, 2026, at 10:00 AM. It is important to note that failing to do so within this period will lead to a lot of restrictions being imposed upon the candidates, such as not allowing fresh option entries in Phase 2, etc.