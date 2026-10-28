FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Shortlist, CAT Cutoffs, Selection Process, Fees
FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29 begin with the release of application form. Candidates seeking admission to FMS Delhi can find the details in the article below including shortlisting criteria, selection process, CAT cutoff, fee, etc. Read below to know more.
FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Application form was released on October 27, 2026, for MBA admissions at Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. The last date of application is November 25, 2026.
FMS Delhi accepts CAT scores for admission to MBA courses. If the candidates meet the CAT cutoff criteria for FMS, Delhi, they will be shortlisted for the Personal Interview round. Unlike private business schools or the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) that charge between INR 20 Lakhs and INR 28 Lakhs, FMS Delhi charges less than INR 2.5 Lakhs for its two-year flagship MBA programme. Read the article below to know the shortlisting criteria, admission process, expected FMS Delhi CAT cutoff, fee, etc.
FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Highlights
Check the table below to get the key highlights for FMS MBA admissions:
|
Parameter
|
Statistics
|
Institute Name
|
Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi (FMS Delhi)
|
Establishment Year
|
1954
|
Affiliation & Campus Location
|
University of Delhi (North Campus, Malkaganj Road, New Delhi)
|
NIRF Ranking
|
Does Not Participate (Non-participant in NIRF Management rankings; parent University of Delhi participates at the university level)
|
Flagship Academic Programme
|
Master of Business Administration (Full-Time MBA, 2-Year)
|
Primary Accepted Entrance Exam
|
Common Admission Test (CAT)
|
General Category Qualifying Score (Expected)
|
98.0+ Percentile (Minimum Sectional Cut Off: 50% in VARC, DILR, and QA)
|
General Category Calling Cutoff
|
99.30 – 99.50+ Percentile (Determined by composite scoring formula)
|
Pre-PI Shortlisting Weight Formula
|
40% VARC + 30% DILR + 30% QA (+5 extra marks for female applicants)
|
Total Sanctioned Full-Time Intake
|
251 Seats (General, 69 NC-OBC, 37 SC, 25 EWS, 19 ST)
FMS Delhi MBA Admission 2027-29: Eligibility Criteria
Following is the FMS MBA eligibility criteria. Candidates should match the criteria to be shortlisted for the admissions:
- Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree after 12 years of schooling with at least 50% aggregate for the general category (SC/ST: Passing Marks; OBC Non-Creamy/EWS/PWD/CW: 45% as per University Rules) or equivalent CGPA.
- Candidates appearing for the final year exam of Bachelor's Degree or waiting for results can also apply, provisionally.
FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Selection Criteria
Various factors are taken into consideration when selecting the candidates for MBA admissions. Check the table below to know the selection criteria and weightage:
|Criteria
|Weightage
|Weighted CAT 2026 Score
|50%
|Marks obtained in Class 10
|10% (60% and above but less than 75%: 5%, 75% and above: 10%)
|Marks obtained in Class 12
|10% (60% and above but less than 75%: 5%, 75% and above: 10%)
|Discussion on Statement of Purpose
|10%
|Extempore
|5%
|Personal Interview
|15%
Note: Additional 5 marks are given to women candidates who appear for the interview.
FMS Delhi Cutoff for MBA Admissions and Composite Scores (Previous Year)
Check the category-wise sanctioned seats and CAT cutoffs of FMS Delhi for PI shortlisting.
|
Reservation Category
|
Sanctioned Seats
|
Shortlisted for PI Stage
|
Composite Cutoff Score
|
Minimum CAT %ile Floor
|
General (Unreserved)
|
101
|
707
|
45.577
|
99.30 – 99.50+
|
EWS
|
25
|
175
|
35.554
|
93.50 – 95.00+
|
NC-OBC
|
69
|
483
|
33.881
|
91.00 – 93.00+
|
SC
|
37
|
259
|
28.182
|
80.00 – 83.00+
|
ST
|
19
|
133
|
23.111
|
65.00 – 70.00+
|
Total (Core Categories)
|
251
|
1,757
|
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|
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Also Check: Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT Scores 2026
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