FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Shortlist, CAT Cutoffs, Selection Process, Fees

FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Application form was released on October 27, 2026, for MBA admissions at Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. The last date of application is November 25, 2026.

FMS Delhi accepts CAT scores for admission to MBA courses. If the candidates meet the CAT cutoff criteria for FMS, Delhi, they will be shortlisted for the Personal Interview round. Unlike private business schools or the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) that charge between INR 20 Lakhs and INR 28 Lakhs, FMS Delhi charges less than INR 2.5 Lakhs for its two-year flagship MBA programme. Read the article below to know the shortlisting criteria, admission process, expected FMS Delhi CAT cutoff, fee, etc.

FMS Delhi MBA Admissions 2027-29: Highlights

Check the table below to get the key highlights for FMS MBA admissions: