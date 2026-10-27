Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 4 Stray Vacancy Allotment List Released, Admissions Conclude, 191 Medical Seats Vacant

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Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the seat allotment results for the fourth round of stray vacancy for medical and dental courses. According to the notification issued, 191 medical seats are vacant even after seven rounds of counselling. Candidates who have applied for the fourth round of counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment result. KEA has notified that the seat allotment process for medical and dental courses for the 2026 academic year has officially concluded. All dental seats have been allotted, with no vacant seats left, KEA has added. Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2026 round 4 stray vacancy allotment result is available on the official website cetonline.karnatala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment status.

Stray Vacancy Round 4 Allotment List - Click Here Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps to Check Allotment Result The allotment PDF is available for download on the official website. Students who participated in the allotment round can download the PDF through the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026 Step 3: Click on Fourth round allotment result Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed Step 5: Download for further reference As per the instructions provided, students allotted seats in the third allotment released on October 26, 2026 were required to report to the allotted colleges for final verification and admission on the same day itself. KEA Admission Details As per the details provided, after the stray vacancy round 2, there were a total of 273 medical seats remaining. After providing the final opportunity to record options and conduct counselling for two separate stray vacancy rounds, a total of 84 medical seats have been allotted.