Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 4 Stray Vacancy Allotment List Released, Admissions Conclude, 191 Medical Seats Vacant
Karnataka NEET UG counselling final stray vacancy round allotment result has been issued. KEA has officially closed admission procedures for medical and dental courses.
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the seat allotment results for the fourth round of stray vacancy for medical and dental courses. According to the notification issued, 191 medical seats are vacant even after seven rounds of counselling. Candidates who have applied for the fourth round of counselling can visit the official website to check the allotment result.
KEA has notified that the seat allotment process for medical and dental courses for the 2026 academic year has officially concluded. All dental seats have been allotted, with no vacant seats left, KEA has added.
Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2026 round 4 stray vacancy allotment result is available on the official website cetonline.karnatala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment status.
Stray Vacancy Round 4 Allotment List - Click Here
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps to Check Allotment Result
The allotment PDF is available for download on the official website. Students who participated in the allotment round can download the PDF through the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026
Step 3: Click on Fourth round allotment result
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
As per the instructions provided, students allotted seats in the third allotment released on October 26, 2026 were required to report to the allotted colleges for final verification and admission on the same day itself.
KEA Admission Details
As per the details provided, after the stray vacancy round 2, there were a total of 273 medical seats remaining. After providing the final opportunity to record options and conduct counselling for two separate stray vacancy rounds, a total of 84 medical seats have been allotted.
KEA has set a record by conducting seven seat allotment rounds in total for admissions. This is the first time in recent years that seat allotments have been carried out across so many rounds.
The last date for admissions to medical and dental courses as per MCC directives. Two separate rounds of seat allotment were conducted in a single day to accommodate the requests of parents/candidates and provide them with convenience. KEA has however, added that if MCC provides another opportunity for allotment of remaining seats, additional rounds will be conducted to fill vacant seats.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.