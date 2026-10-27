CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Application Deadline Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in by 12 Noon
CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026 application deadline is today, October 27, at 12 noon. Check eligibility, important dates, application steps and official website here.
CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will close the online application process for DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 today, October 27, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete their registration and submit the application form by 12 noon today through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
The application window opened on October 23, 2026, giving candidates a limited period to complete the registration, application, fee payment, document upload and option-registration process. Candidates who have not yet completed the process should submit their applications before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.
Also Read l CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE
CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Admission
|
DNB (Post MBBS) 2026
|
Conducting Authority
|
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
October 23, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
October 27, 2026
|
Application Deadline
|
12 noon
|
Official Website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Who Can Apply?
Candidates should check the official information bulletin and eligibility requirements before submitting the application. The admission process is for eligible candidates seeking admission to DNB Post MBBS courses under the Kerala admission process.
Candidates should ensure that they meet the prescribed NEET-PG 2026, MBBS qualification and other eligibility requirements before applying. The official portal has separate links for the information bulletin and prerequisites for applying online.
CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: How to Apply?
- Registration: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Fill Application: Enter the required personal, educational and other details
- Pay Application Fee: Complete the prescribed fee payment
- Upload Images and Certificates: Upload the required photograph, signature and certificates in the prescribed format
- Option Registration: Select preferred specialities and institutions and print the acknowledgement page
DNB Post MBBS 2026 Application: Documents and Details
Candidates should keep the required documents and scanned files ready before completing the application. Depending on the eligibility and category of the applicant, candidates may be required to provide details or documents related to their MBBS qualification, NEET-PG 2026, medical registration, photograph, signature and applicable certificates.
Also Check:
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.