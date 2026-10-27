CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Application Deadline Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in by 12 Noon

CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will close the online application process for DNB (Post MBBS) 2026 today, October 27, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete their registration and submit the application form by 12 noon today through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The application window opened on October 23, 2026, giving candidates a limited period to complete the registration, application, fee payment, document upload and option-registration process. Candidates who have not yet completed the process should submit their applications before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

Also Read l CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE

CEE Kerala DNB Post MBBS 2026: Key Highlights