AIBE XXII Application Process Closes Today, Correction Window Opens on Oct 29 at allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India will close the AIBE XXII application window today, October 27, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for AIBE must visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process.

According to the official schedule, the registration window closes today, October 27 while the fee payment window will be available until tomorrow, October 28, 2026. AIBE XXII is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams are advised to visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process.

AIBE XXII Registration and application link is live at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register and apply for the AIBE Exam

AIBE XXII Registration, Application - Click Here