AIBE XXII Application Process Closes Today, Correction Window Opens on Oct 29 at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 22 Exam application process closes today, October 27, 2026. The application correction window will be available from October 29 to 30, 2026 at allindiabarexamination.com
The Bar Council of India will close the AIBE XXII application window today, October 27, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for AIBE must visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process.
According to the official schedule, the registration window closes today, October 27 while the fee payment window will be available until tomorrow, October 28, 2026. AIBE XXII is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams are advised to visit the official website to complete the online registration and application process.
AIBE XXII Registration and application link is live at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register and apply for the AIBE Exam
AIBE XXII Registration, Application - Click Here
AIBE 22 Exam 2026: Schedule
|
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
|
TIMELINES
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XXII begins from
|
August 19, 2026
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XXII closes on
|
October 27, 2026
|
Last date of payment through online mode
|
October 28, 2026
|
Last date of correction in Registration form
|
October 30, 2026
|
Admit card goes live for candidates
|
November 14, 2026
|
Date of Examination for AIBE-XXII
|
November 29, 2026
AIBE XXII Application Process: Steps to Apply
The AIBE 22 exam registration and application window is live on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE
Step 2: Click on registration
Step 3: Enter all relevant details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all relevant documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Opens On October 29
AIBE 22 exam 2026 online application window closes today. The link for students to make changes to their filled application form opens on October 29, 2026. The correction details are provided below
-
The Edit/Correction Window will be accessible only to candidates who have successfully completed the payment.
-
The following fields will remain non-editable during the correction period:
-
Caste Category
-
Examination City Preferences
-
Registered Email ID
-
Registered Mobile Number
The last date for candidates to make all required changes to the AIBE XXII applications is October 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application correction process before the deadline closes.
Also Read: Kerala NEET PG State Merit List 2026 Released, Submit Complaints Until Oct 29 at cee.kerala.gov.in
Cyclone Arnab: Schools in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Closed Today, Holiday Declared in AP and Odisha
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 4 Stray Vacancy Allotment List Released, Admissions Conclude, 191 Medical Seats Vacant
Harvard Fellowship Offers Leadership Training to Health Professionals From Low and Middle-Income Countries
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.