UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 9 English syllabus 2026-27 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students preparing for the annual examination can check the complete syllabus, exam pattern, chapter-wise topics and marks distribution here. The official syllabus PDF is available for free download through the UPMSP website. The UP Board Class 9 English syllabus 2026-27 covers Reading, Writing Skills, Grammar and Literature. The written examination carries 70 marks, while 30 marks are allotted to Internal Assessment, taking the total subject marks to 100. UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights Particulars Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Class 9 Subject English Academic Session 2026-27 Written Exam 70 marks Internal Assessment 30 marks Total Marks 100 Official Website upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026-27 The UP Board Class 9 English written paper is divided into four units. Literature carries the highest weightage of 35 marks, followed by Grammar with 15 marks. Reading and Writing Skills carry 10 marks each. Unit Section Marks Unit 1 Reading 10 Unit 2 Writing Skills 10 Unit 3 Grammar 15 Unit 4 Literature 35 Total Written Examination 70 UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27 There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks. Check the below table to get the detailed UP Board 9th English Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27: TOPICS MARKS Reading 1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs. 3x1=3 2. One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6 And one vocabulary based question 1 10 marks Writing Skills 3. Letter (formal/informal)/Application . 4 4. Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (based on given verbal/figurative input)in about 80- 100 words. 6 10 marks Grammar 5. Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5x1=5 6. Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation. 3x2=6 7. Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. 4 15 marks Literature 35 marks Beehive 23 marks Prose 8. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 9. Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3 10. Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 2x3=6 11. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4 15 marks Poetry 12. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words . 3 or Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus 14. Central idea of the given poem. 3 8 marks Moments 15. Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5 16. One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3 17. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4 12 marks

UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here UP Board Class 9 English Literature Syllabus 2026-27 The Literature section carries 35 marks and includes questions from Beehive and Moments. Beehive - Prose The prescribed prose lessons are: The Fun They Had The Sound of Music The Little Girl A Truly Beautiful Mind The Snake and the Mirror My Childhood Reach for the Top Kathmandu If I Were You Beehive - Poetry The prescribed poems include: The Road Not Taken Wind Rain on the Roof The Lake Isle of Innisfree A Legend of the Northland No Men Are Foreign On Killing a Tree A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal Moments - Supplementary Reader The prescribed chapters are: The Lost Child The Adventures of Toto Iswaran the Storyteller In the Kingdom of Fools The Happy Prince Weathering the Storm in Ersama The Last Leaf A House Is Not a Home The Beggar