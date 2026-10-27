UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27 is available at upmsp.edu.in. Check the complete syllabus, exam pattern, chapter-wise topics, marks distribution and free PDF download steps.
UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 9 English syllabus 2026-27 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students preparing for the annual examination can check the complete syllabus, exam pattern, chapter-wise topics and marks distribution here. The official syllabus PDF is available for free download through the UPMSP website.
The UP Board Class 9 English syllabus 2026-27 covers Reading, Writing Skills, Grammar and Literature. The written examination carries 70 marks, while 30 marks are allotted to Internal Assessment, taking the total subject marks to 100.
UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
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Class
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9
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Subject
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English
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Written Exam
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70 marks
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Internal Assessment
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30 marks
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Total Marks
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100
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Official Website
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upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026-27
The UP Board Class 9 English written paper is divided into four units. Literature carries the highest weightage of 35 marks, followed by Grammar with 15 marks. Reading and Writing Skills carry 10 marks each.
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Unit
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Section
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Marks
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Unit 1
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Reading
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10
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Unit 2
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Writing Skills
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10
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Unit 3
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Grammar
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15
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Unit 4
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Literature
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35
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Total
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Written Examination
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70
UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27
There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks. Check the below table to get the detailed UP Board 9th English Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27:
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TOPICS
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MARKS
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Reading
1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs. 3x1=3
2. One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6
And one vocabulary based question 1
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10 marks
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Writing Skills
3. Letter (formal/informal)/Application . 4
4. Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (based on given verbal/figurative input)in about 80- 100 words. 6
|10 marks
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Grammar
5. Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5x1=5
6. Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation. 3x2=6
7. Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. 4
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15 marks
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Literature
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35 marks
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Beehive
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23 marks
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Prose
8. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2
9. Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3
10. Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 2x3=6
11. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4
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15 marks
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Poetry
12. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2
13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words . 3
or
Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus
14. Central idea of the given poem. 3
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8 marks
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Moments
15. Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5
16. One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3
17. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4
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12 marks
UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here
UP Board Class 9 English Literature Syllabus 2026-27
The Literature section carries 35 marks and includes questions from Beehive and Moments.
Beehive - Prose
The prescribed prose lessons are:
- The Fun They Had
- The Sound of Music
- The Little Girl
- A Truly Beautiful Mind
- The Snake and the Mirror
- My Childhood
- Reach for the Top
- Kathmandu
- If I Were You
Beehive - Poetry
The prescribed poems include:
- The Road Not Taken
- Wind
- Rain on the Roof
- The Lake Isle of Innisfree
- A Legend of the Northland
- No Men Are Foreign
- On Killing a Tree
- A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal
Moments - Supplementary Reader
The prescribed chapters are:
- The Lost Child
- The Adventures of Toto
- Iswaran the Storyteller
- In the Kingdom of Fools
- The Happy Prince
- Weathering the Storm in Ersama
- The Last Leaf
- A House Is Not a Home
- The Beggar
The chapter-wise list and prescribed books are also reflected in current Class 9 syllabus resources based on the 2026-27 curriculum.
How to Prepare for UP Board Class 9 English 2026-27?
Students should begin preparation according to the prescribed syllabus instead of studying topics outside the curriculum. Regular practice of unseen passages can improve comprehension skills, while writing letters, applications, emails and descriptive answers will help students prepare for the Writing Skills section.
For Grammar, students should revise each prescribed topic regularly. In Literature, students should read the chapters and poems carefully, understand their themes and practise both short- and long-answer questions.
Since Literature carries 35 marks, students should give adequate time to Beehive and Moments during their preparation.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.