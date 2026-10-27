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UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 08:47 IST

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27 is available at upmsp.edu.in. Check the complete syllabus, exam pattern, chapter-wise topics, marks distribution and free PDF download steps.

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 9 English syllabus 2026-27 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students preparing for the annual examination can check the complete syllabus, exam pattern, chapter-wise topics and marks distribution here. The official syllabus PDF is available for free download through the UPMSP website. 

The UP Board Class 9 English syllabus 2026-27 covers Reading, Writing Skills, Grammar and Literature. The written examination carries 70 marks, while 30 marks are allotted to Internal Assessment, taking the total subject marks to 100. 

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

Class

9

Subject

English

Academic Session

2026-27

Written Exam

70 marks

Internal Assessment

30 marks

Total Marks

100

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2026-27

The UP Board Class 9 English written paper is divided into four units. Literature carries the highest weightage of 35 marks, followed by Grammar with 15 marks. Reading and Writing Skills carry 10 marks each. 

Unit

Section

Marks

Unit 1

Reading

10

Unit 2

Writing Skills

10

Unit 3

Grammar

15

Unit 4

Literature

35

Total

Written Examination

70

UP Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2026-27

There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks. Check the below table to get the detailed UP Board 9th English Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27:

TOPICS

MARKS

Reading 

1. One short unseen passage followed by three MCQs. 3x1=3 

2. One unseen passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6 

    And one vocabulary based question 1

10 marks 

Writing Skills 

3. Letter (formal/informal)/Application . 4 

4. Descriptive paragraph/Report/ Article (based on given verbal/figurative input)in about 80- 100 words. 6

  10 marks

Grammar 

5. Five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5x1=5 

6. Three very short answer type questions based on narration, voice, punctuation. 3x2=6 

7. Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. 4

15 marks

Literature 

35 marks

Beehive

23 marks

Prose 

8. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 

9. Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3 

10. Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 2x3=6 

11. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4  

15 marks

Poetry

12. Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 

13. One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words . 3 

or 

Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus

14. Central idea of the given poem. 3

8 marks

Moments  

15. Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5 

16. One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3  

17. One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4

12 marks

UP Board Class 9 Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Here

UP Board Class 9 English Literature Syllabus 2026-27

The Literature section carries 35 marks and includes questions from Beehive and Moments.

Beehive - Prose

The prescribed prose lessons are:

  1. The Fun They Had
  2. The Sound of Music
  3. The Little Girl
  4. A Truly Beautiful Mind
  5. The Snake and the Mirror
  6. My Childhood
  7. Reach for the Top
  8. Kathmandu
  9. If I Were You

Beehive - Poetry

The prescribed poems include:

  1. The Road Not Taken
  2. Wind
  3. Rain on the Roof
  4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree
  5. A Legend of the Northland
  6. No Men Are Foreign
  7. On Killing a Tree
  8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal

Moments - Supplementary Reader

The prescribed chapters are:

  1. The Lost Child
  2. The Adventures of Toto
  3. Iswaran the Storyteller
  4. In the Kingdom of Fools
  5. The Happy Prince
  6. Weathering the Storm in Ersama
  7. The Last Leaf
  8. A House Is Not a Home
  9. The Beggar

The chapter-wise list and prescribed books are also reflected in current Class 9 syllabus resources based on the 2026-27 curriculum.

How to Prepare for UP Board Class 9 English 2026-27?

Students should begin preparation according to the prescribed syllabus instead of studying topics outside the curriculum. Regular practice of unseen passages can improve comprehension skills, while writing letters, applications, emails and descriptive answers will help students prepare for the Writing Skills section.

For Grammar, students should revise each prescribed topic regularly. In Literature, students should read the chapters and poems carefully, understand their themes and practise both short- and long-answer questions.

Since Literature carries 35 marks, students should give adequate time to Beehive and Moments during their preparation. 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 08:47 IST
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