UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 501 Posts; Check Eligibility Here

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) recruitment 2026. With the release of the notification, the application process has also begun and the candidates can apply between 26 October to 26 November 2026. A total of 501 posts have been announced by the UPPSC. The candidates have to complete the One Time Registration before proceeding with the application. The candidates can make modifications in their already submitted applications till 03 December 2026.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: डाउनलोड करें यूपी आरओ, एआरओ सिलेबस और परीक्षा पैटर्न PDF

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UPPSC is going to fill a total of 501 RO/ARO vacancies under various departments of the State Government. The notification is released and the eligible candidates should start applying. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: