UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online for 501 Posts; Check Eligibility Here
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: The UPPSC has released the notification for the recruitment to the 501 RO/ARO posts on 26 October 2026. The application process starts from 26 October and the candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, and other information.
Key Points
- Applications for 501 UPPSC RO ARO posts are open from Oct 26 to Nov 26, 2026.
- The official recruitment notification was released on October 26, 2026.
- Candidates can modify their submitted applications until December 03, 2026.
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) recruitment 2026. With the release of the notification, the application process has also begun and the candidates can apply between 26 October to 26 November 2026. A total of 501 posts have been announced by the UPPSC. The candidates have to complete the One Time Registration before proceeding with the application. The candidates can make modifications in their already submitted applications till 03 December 2026.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: डाउनलोड करें यूपी आरओ, एआरओ सिलेबस और परीक्षा पैटर्न PDF
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UPPSC is going to fill a total of 501 RO/ARO vacancies under various departments of the State Government. The notification is released and the eligible candidates should start applying. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj
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Post Name
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Samiksha Adhikari (RO), Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (ARO), RO/ARO (Account), Manager, Care-Taker, Receptionist, Store Keeper
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Advertisement No.
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A-4/E-1/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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501
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 29,200-64,700 (Level-5) to Rs. 47,600-1,51,100 (Level-8)
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Notification Release Date
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26 October 2026
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Application Dates
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26 October to 26 November 2026
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Last Date to Make Modifications
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03 December 2026
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Official Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026
The official notification for the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment has been released by the UPPSC on 26 October. The candidates should download the detailed notification and go through it carefully before proceeding to apply.
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UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply for the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. The candidates are required to complete the OTR process before proceeding with the application.
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UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026
To apply for UPPSC RO ARO recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Recruitment Dashboard and click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-4/E-1/2026,SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC.(GEN. / SPL. RECTT.) EXAM.-2026” link.
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Click on the Apply button.
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Click on Authenticate with OTR.
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Click on Yes if you have completed your OTR registration, otherwise NO.
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Enter your OTR number and click on Proceed.
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Verify the basic details and click on “Click Here to Authenticate”.
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Now authenticate either using your password or OTP.
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Fill the application form with the required details carefully.
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Upload the remaining documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application and save it for future reference.
UPPSC RO ARO Application Fee 2026
The candidates will have to pay an application fee to submit their UPPSC RO ARO application. The fee can be paid in online mode.
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Category of the Candidate
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Application Fee
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UR / EWS / OBC
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Rs. 125/-
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SC / ST / ESM
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Rs. 65/-
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PwD
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Rs. 25/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.