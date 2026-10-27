Cyclone Arnab: Schools in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Closed Today, Holiday Declared in AP and Odisha
Schools in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ap and Odisha districts will remain closed until October 29, 2026, due to Cyclone Arnab. Heavy rainfall and worsening weather is expected in the coming days owing to the Cyclone.
Cyclone Arnab School Holidays in AP, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar: According to reports, Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in various parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will remain closed today, October 27, 2026, due to Cyclone Arnab. Educational institutions are closed due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds expected in the region.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of schools for students on October 26 and 27. Reportedly, schools in Odisha will also be closed in six districts on October 28 and 29 due to the impact of the cyclone. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Dr B.R Ambedkar Konaseema districts have also announced school holidays for today, October 27 and tomorrow, October 28. Anakapalli schools will remain closed from October 27 to 29, 2026 owing to the Cyclone.
Odisha's Ganjam district administration has declared holidays for all Anganwadi centres from October 27 to 29 in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab https://t.co/v9vUniSMgB— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Arnab will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, 2026. The Cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, causing wind speeds of 115-125 kmph. The IMD has also predicted that coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28.
🚨 IMPORTANT TRAIN CANCELLATION ALERT | CYCLONE ARNAB In view of Cyclone Arnab and as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, 53 train services have been listed for cancellation on 27 and/or 28 October 2026. Passengers are requested to check the train-wise cancellation details, note their journey commencing dates and verify train status before proceeding to stations. #Bulletin1 South Coast Railway prioritises passenger safety. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. #SouthCoastRailway #IndianRailways #CycloneArnab #TrainCancellation #PassengerSafety #TravelAdvisory #SafetyFirst @DRMVSKPSCoR @drmvijayawada @drmgnt @drmgtl— SOUTH COAST RAILWAY - SCoR (@SCoRAILWAYVSKP) October 26, 2026
In view of the cyclone, as a precautionary measure, the South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of 53 trains. A 24-hour war room has also been established at its zonal and divisional headquarters to coordinate emergency responses. Passengers have been advised to check for official railway announcements regarding the trains before travelling.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.