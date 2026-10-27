Cyclone Arnab: Schools in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Closed Today, Holiday Declared in AP and Odisha

Cyclone Arnab School Holidays in AP, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar: According to reports, Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in various parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will remain closed today, October 27, 2026, due to Cyclone Arnab. Educational institutions are closed due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds expected in the region.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has ordered the closure of schools for students on October 26 and 27. Reportedly, schools in Odisha will also be closed in six districts on October 28 and 29 due to the impact of the cyclone. Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Dr B.R Ambedkar Konaseema districts have also announced school holidays for today, October 27 and tomorrow, October 28. Anakapalli schools will remain closed from October 27 to 29, 2026 owing to the Cyclone.