CBSE Board Exams 2027: Subject Missing From Registration Record? Check What Students Should Do

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Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2027 should check their registration details carefully. If a subject is missing from the registration record, students should contact their school immediately to report the error. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to ensure that students’ personal details and subject combinations are correct while submitting the List of Candidates (LOC). The LOC is the official list through which schools register students for the board examinations. Errors in this list may create problems during the examination process. Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here CBSE Board Exams 2027: Check These 5 Important Details 1. Student Name and Date of Birth

Students should check that their full name and date of birth match the details recorded in their school documents. Even small spelling mistakes should be reported to the school. 2. Parents’ Names Check the spelling of your mother’s and father’s names in the registration record. If the details are incorrect, inform the school and ask about the official correction process. 3. Registered Subjects and Subject Codes Students must confirm that all their subjects are correctly listed. Class 10 students should pay special attention to whether they have selected Mathematics Basic or Mathematics Standard. If a subject is missing or the wrong subject code has been entered, contact the school immediately. CBSE rules generally restrict subject changes after the LOC has been submitted, so students should not assume that the subject can be added later.