CBSE Board Exams 2027: Subject Missing From Registration Record? Check What Students Should Do
CBSE Board Exams 2027: Find out what to do if a subject is missing from your registration record. Check subject codes, personal details and correction rules.
Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2027 should check their registration details carefully. If a subject is missing from the registration record, students should contact their school immediately to report the error.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to ensure that students’ personal details and subject combinations are correct while submitting the List of Candidates (LOC). The LOC is the official list through which schools register students for the board examinations. Errors in this list may create problems during the examination process.
Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here
CBSE Board Exams 2027: Check These 5 Important Details
1. Student Name and Date of Birth
Students should check that their full name and date of birth match the details recorded in their school documents. Even small spelling mistakes should be reported to the school.
2. Parents’ Names
Check the spelling of your mother’s and father’s names in the registration record. If the details are incorrect, inform the school and ask about the official correction process.
3. Registered Subjects and Subject Codes
Students must confirm that all their subjects are correctly listed. Class 10 students should pay special attention to whether they have selected Mathematics Basic or Mathematics Standard.
If a subject is missing or the wrong subject code has been entered, contact the school immediately. CBSE rules generally restrict subject changes after the LOC has been submitted, so students should not assume that the subject can be added later.
4. Registration Details
Ask the school to verify the information submitted to CBSE. Students should also confirm that their names have been included in the LOC for the 2027 board examinations.
5. Admit Card Details
Once CBSE releases the admit cards, check your name, date of birth, subjects and other examination details. Report any mismatch to the school without delay.
What Should Students Do If a Subject Is Missing?
Students should inform their class teacher or school examination department as soon as they notice the error. The school can check the submitted records and explain what action is possible under CBSE rules.
CBSE has announced a correction window from November 2 to November 4, 2026, for specified personal details, including names and date of birth. This should not be assumed to permit subject changes.
Students and parents should check the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for the latest instructions and follow up with the school before the examination process moves further.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.