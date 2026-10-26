UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper: Download Previous Year Papers PDF Here

The registration process for the UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assitant Review Officer (ARO) exam from October 26, 2026 and will close on November 26, 2026. Aspiring candidates preparing for the RO and ARO exam should have a clear understanding of the question format, difficulty level, and the marking scheme of the paper. Solving the previous years’ question paper is one of the most effective ways to test the preparation and also identify the high scoring topics for the exam. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the exam in two stages, prelims and mains stage.

UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper Highlights

Through this recruitment exam UPPSC will a totalf of 501 RO and ARO vacancies. Given below are some of the important key highlights related to the UPPSC RO and ARO previous question papers:-