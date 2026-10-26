UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper: Download Previous Year Papers PDF Here
Download the UPPSC RO & ARO previous year question papers for the upcoming recruitment process 2026. Download the papers from the article below.
The registration process for the UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assitant Review Officer (ARO) exam from October 26, 2026 and will close on November 26, 2026. Aspiring candidates preparing for the RO and ARO exam should have a clear understanding of the question format, difficulty level, and the marking scheme of the paper. Solving the previous years’ question paper is one of the most effective ways to test the preparation and also identify the high scoring topics for the exam. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the exam in two stages, prelims and mains stage.
UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper Highlights
Through this recruitment exam UPPSC will a totalf of 501 RO and ARO vacancies. Given below are some of the important key highlights related to the UPPSC RO and ARO previous question papers:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Post Name
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Total Vacancies
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501
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Advertisement number
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A-4/E-1/2026
Also check, UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026 Out
UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The UPPSC RO ARO previous year question paper PDF will help the candidates understand the what type of questions are asked, and what marks are assigned to each topic. It will also help the candidates prepare a better study plan and preparation strategy for the UPPSC RO and ARO 2026. As per the experts the question paper are expected to be moderate to difficult in the upcoming exam.
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UPPSC Previous Year Paper
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Download PDF
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UPPSC RO ARO Paper 2025
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UPPSC RO ARO Paper 2022
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UPPSC RO ARO Paper 1 2021 Set A
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UPPSC RO ARO 2021 Paper 1 Set B
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UPPSC RO ARO Question Paper 2016
Benefits of Solving UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Papers
There are several benefits of solving the previous year papers of UPPSC RO and ARO papers, which are as follows:-
- The General Hindi section tests the candidates on 6 specific topics like Antonyms, Sentence and Spelling Correction and One-Word Substitution, Same Meaning Words, Adjectives, Special Words and Synonyms. A large percentage of vocabulary choices repeat across 5 to 10 year paper cycles.
- Solving previous year sets highlights the exact weightage given to the Uttar Pradesh art, census data and local geography.
- Practising full 200 question sets helps the candidates refine option elimination skills and minimise negative markings.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.