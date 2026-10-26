RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: आरआरबी सेक्शन कंट्रोलर आंसर की जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड करें
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: आरआरबी ने सेक्शन कंट्रोलर आंसर की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी की है। जो उम्मीदवार 12 और 13 अक्टूबर के सीबीटी एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे, वे नीचे दिए लिंक से आंसर की डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड (RRB) ने आरआरबी सेक्शन कंट्रोलर की आंसर की जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा का आयोजन 12 और 13 अक्टूबर को किया गया था। जो उम्मीदवार सीबीटी एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे, वे ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर आंसर की डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। आंसर की डाउनलोड करने के लिए लॉगिन पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और जन्म तिथि दर्ज करना होगा।
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: आंसर की
जो उम्मीदवार 12 और 13 अक्टूबर को सीबीटी एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे, वे आंसर की नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। उम्मीदवारों को अपनी लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज करने के बाद आंसर की पीडीएफ स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगी।
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आरआरबी सेक्शन कंट्रोलर उत्तर कुंजी 2026
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: हाइलाइट्स
आरआरबी सेक्शन कंट्रोलर उत्तर कुंजी 2026 आज 26 अक्टूबर को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी की गई है। अन्य डिटेल्स के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए टेबल में देख सकते हैं:
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पोस्ट
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सेक्शन कंट्रोलर
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पदों की संख्या
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119
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विज्ञापन संख्या
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CEN 03/2026
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उत्तर कुंजी
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26 अक्टूबर, 2026
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ऑब्जेक्शन दर्ज कराने की तिथि
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26 अक्टूबर से 3 नवंबर, 2026
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सीबीटी परीक्षा तिथि
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12 और 13 अक्टूबर, 2026
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निगेटिव मार्किंग
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⅓rd mark
RRB Section Controller Marking Scheme 2026: मार्किंग स्कीम
RRB सेक्शन कंट्रोलर CBT एग्जाम में कुल 100 मार्क्स के 100 सवाल होते हैं। हर सवाल 1 नंबर का होता है, और हर गलत जवाब के लिए ⅓ मार्क्स की नेगेटिव मार्किंग होती है।
RRB Section Controller Answer Key 2026: ऑनलाइन आंसर की कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
ऑनलाइन आंसर की डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो कर सकते हैं:
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ऑफिशियल RRB वेबसाइट www.rrb.indianrailways.gov.in पर जाएं।
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होमपेज पर, ऊपर बार पर लाल रंग में दिख रहे “CEN 03/2026 (सेक्शन कंट्रोलर)” पर क्लिक करें।
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“CEN-03/2026 अनंतिम सीबीटी अनुभाग नियंत्रक उत्तर कुंजी और प्रतिक्रिया पत्रक देखने के लिए लिंक” पढ़ने वाले अधिसूचना पर क्लिक करें।
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लिंक पर क्लिक करें, और आपको एक लॉगिन पेज पर रीडायरेक्ट कर दिया जाएगा
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लॉगिन विंडो में अपना यूज़रनेम/रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड/जन्म तिथि डालें।
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स्क्रीन पर दिखने वाले अक्षर डालें। क्वेश्चन पेपर, रिकॉर्ड किए गए जवाब और प्रोविजनल आंसर की खोलें।
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अपनी परीक्षा की तारीख और शिफ्ट के जवाब ध्यान से चेक करें।
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उपलब्ध रिस्पॉन्स शीट डाउनलोड करें या भविष्य के लिए PDF के रूप में सेव करें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.