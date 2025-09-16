RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rrbapply.gov.in for 368 Posts, Check Last Date, Salary and More

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the official notification for Section Controller recruitment on 15th September 2025. The online application window is now open, and interested candidates can submit their forms until 14th October 2025. The direct registration link is provided below for quick access. This article covers all essential details, including the number of vacancies, eligibility requirements, selection procedure, exam pattern, and step-by-step application process.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 notification for 368 vacancies. This offers graduates an excellent opportunity to secure a stable and prestigious job in Indian Railways. Candidates make sure to upload all required documents in the correct format and pay the application fee to successfully submit the form.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the notification for Section Controller Recruitment 2025 under CEN 04/2025. The online registration began on 15th September 2025 and will remain open until 14th October 2025. Candidates can check the key highlights of the recruitment in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Post
|
Section Controller, Indian Railways
|
Notification No.
|
CEN 04/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
368
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
15th September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
14th October 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
|
Age Limit
|
20 to 33 years (as on 01/01/2026)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university
|
Application Fee
|
₹500 (General/OBC/EWS)
₹250 (SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Ex-Servicemen)
RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025 Direct Link
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 (CEN 04/2025). This recruitment drive offers 368 vacancies across India. Candidates can apply online through the official portal using the direct link provided below.
Click Here to RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025
Documents Required for RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025
Candidates must keep the following documents ready in scanned format before applying online:
-
Recent passport-size photograph (as per official guidelines)
-
Scanned signature (in the prescribed size and format)
-
Graduation or equivalent qualification certificates/mark sheets
-
Proof of date of birth (10th certificate or equivalent)
-
Caste/Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable
-
PwBD certificate (if applicable)
-
Ex-Servicemen certificate (if applicable)
-
Domicile certificate (if required for specific zones)
-
Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License)
-
Medical certificate (for categories where it is mandatory)
How to Apply for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025?
Eligible candidates can easily apply for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 through the official regional RRB websites. The following are the steps to apply online:
Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional website and open the notification for Section Controller CEN 04/2025 (or use the direct link mentioned above).
Step 2: Complete the registration by entering the basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.
Step 3: Log in using registration credentials and fill in personal, educational, and contact details.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of a passport-size photograph, signature, and required certificates in the correct format.
Step 5: Pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.
Step 6: Review the application form carefully before submission.
Step 7: Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the minimum eligibility standards in terms of education, age, and nationality to apply for the RRB Section Controller post. Candidates can check RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025 details in the table below:
|
Requirement
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/institute
|
Age Limit
|
20 to 33 years (as on 01/01/2026)
|
Nationality
|
Must be an Indian Citizen
RRB Section Controller 2025 Vacancies
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 368 vacancies for the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 (CEN 04/2025). Candidates can check the zone wise vacancies in the table below:
|
Railway Zone
|
Vacancies
|
Central Railway
|
25
|
East Coast Railway
|
24
|
East Central Railway
|
32
|
Eastern Railway
|
39
|
North Central Railway
|
16
|
North Eastern Railway
|
9
|
Northeast Frontier Railway
|
21
|
Northern Railway
|
24
|
North Western Railway
|
30
|
South Central Railway
|
20
|
South East Central Railway
|
26
|
South Eastern Railway
|
12
|
Southern Railway
|
24
|
South Western Railway
|
24
|
West Central Railway
|
7
|
Western Railway
|
35
|
Total
|
368
RRB Section Controller 2025 Selection Process
The selection procedure for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 will be carried out in multiple stages:
-
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
-
Document Verification
-
Medical Examination
-
Final Merit List & Selection
