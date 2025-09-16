RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rrbapply.gov.in for 368 Posts, Check Last Date, Salary and More

RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the official notification for Section Controller recruitment on 15th September 2025. The online application window is now open, and interested candidates can submit their forms until 14th October 2025. The direct registration link is provided below for quick access. This article covers all essential details, including the number of vacancies, eligibility requirements, selection procedure, exam pattern, and step-by-step application process. RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 notification for 368 vacancies. This offers graduates an excellent opportunity to secure a stable and prestigious job in Indian Railways. Candidates make sure to upload all required documents in the correct format and pay the application fee to successfully submit the form.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Overview The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the notification for Section Controller Recruitment 2025 under CEN 04/2025. The online registration began on 15th September 2025 and will remain open until 14th October 2025. Candidates can check the key highlights of the recruitment in the table below. Parameter Details Post Section Controller, Indian Railways Notification No. CEN 04/2025 Total Vacancies 368 Application Mode Online Apply Online Start Date 15th September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 14th October 2025 (till 11:59 PM) Age Limit 20 to 33 years (as on 01/01/2026) Educational Qualification Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university Application Fee ₹500 (General/OBC/EWS) ₹250 (SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Ex-Servicemen)

RRB Section Controller Application Form 2025 Direct Link The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 (CEN 04/2025). This recruitment drive offers 368 vacancies across India. Candidates can apply online through the official portal using the direct link provided below. Click Here to RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 Documents Required for RRB Section Controller Apply Online 2025 Candidates must keep the following documents ready in scanned format before applying online: Recent passport-size photograph (as per official guidelines)

Scanned signature (in the prescribed size and format)

Graduation or equivalent qualification certificates/mark sheets

Proof of date of birth (10th certificate or equivalent)

Caste/Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable

PwBD certificate (if applicable)

Ex-Servicemen certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if required for specific zones)

Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, or Driving License)

Medical certificate (for categories where it is mandatory)

How to Apply for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025? Eligible candidates can easily apply for the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 through the official regional RRB websites. The following are the steps to apply online: Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional website and open the notification for Section Controller CEN 04/2025 (or use the direct link mentioned above). Step 2: Complete the registration by entering the basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Step 3: Log in using registration credentials and fill in personal, educational, and contact details. Step 4: Upload scanned copies of a passport-size photograph, signature, and required certificates in the correct format. Step 5: Pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 6: Review the application form carefully before submission. Step 7: Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for future reference. Also Check: RRB Section Controller Previous Year Question Paper RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the minimum eligibility standards in terms of education, age, and nationality to apply for the RRB Section Controller post. Candidates can check RRB Section Controller Eligibility Criteria 2025 details in the table below: Requirement Details Educational Qualification Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university/institute Age Limit 20 to 33 years (as on 01/01/2026) Nationality Must be an Indian Citizen RRB Section Controller 2025 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 368 vacancies for the Section Controller Recruitment 2025 (CEN 04/2025). Candidates can check the zone wise vacancies in the table below: Railway Zone Vacancies Central Railway 25 East Coast Railway 24 East Central Railway 32 Eastern Railway 39 North Central Railway 16 North Eastern Railway 9 Northeast Frontier Railway 21 Northern Railway 24 North Western Railway 30 South Central Railway 20 South East Central Railway 26 South Eastern Railway 12 Southern Railway 24 South Western Railway 24 West Central Railway 7 Western Railway 35 Total 368 RRB Section Controller 2025 Selection Process The selection procedure for RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 will be carried out in multiple stages: