RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF, Check Topics for Exam Preparation

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examines the Section Controller post. The complete RRB Section Controller Syllabus and exam pattern are provided in this article to help candidates prepare effectively.

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 for 368 vacancies. The selection process will be carried out in two main stages, Preliminary Exam (CBT 1) and Main Exam (CBT 2), followed by Document Verification (DV).

The exam mainly covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. This makes it important to strengthen conceptual knowledge in these areas. Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 in the table below: