RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF, Check Topics for Exam Preparation

By Mridula Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 12:29 IST

The RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. The exam will be conducted in two stages, CBT 1 and CBT 2, followed by document verification. Candidates can check the complete syllabus and exam pattern in this article and download PDF for better preparation.

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examines the Section Controller post. The complete RRB Section Controller Syllabus and exam pattern are provided in this article to help candidates prepare effectively. 

The syllabus mainly covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Candidates should build a strong understanding of every topic included in these sections for better performance in the exam. 

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 Overview

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 for 368 vacancies. The selection process will be carried out in two main stages,  Preliminary Exam (CBT 1) and Main Exam (CBT 2), followed by Document Verification (DV).

The exam mainly covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. This makes it important to strengthen conceptual knowledge in these areas. Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Name

Section Controller

Vacancies

368

Total Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Exam Duration

90 Minutes

Negative Marking

⅓ mark deducted for each wrong answer

Selection Process

Prelims (CBT 1), Mains (CBT 2), and Document Verification (DV)

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025

Candidates must be well-versed with the detailed syllabus to crack the RRB Section Controller Exam 2025. Candidates should have a clear subject-wise understanding to finish the syllabus on time and revise effectively. The exam mainly tests knowledge in General Knowledge, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and Arithmetic (Quantitative Aptitude). Below is the complete RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025.

Subject

Topics Covered

General Knowledge

  • Current Affairs (National & International)

  • Indian Geography

  • Indian Culture & History (including Freedom Movement)

  • Indian Polity & Constitution

  • Indian Economy

  • Environmental Issues (India & Global Perspective)

  • Sports

  • General Scientific & Technological Developments

General Intelligence & Reasoning

  • Analogies & Alphabetical/Number Series

  • Coding-Decoding & Mathematical Operations

  • Relationship-based Reasoning (Syllogism, Venn Diagrams)

  • Jumbled Sentences

  • Data Interpretation & Sufficiency

  • Conclusions & Decision Making

  • Similarities vs Differences (Classification)

  • Directions

  • Statement–Arguments & Assumptions

Arithmetic (Quantitative Aptitude)

  • Number Systems

  • BODMAS

  • Decimals & Fractions

  • LCM & HCF

  • Ratio & Proportions

  • Percentage

  • Mensuration

  • Time & Work

  • Time & Distance

  • Simple & Compound Interest

  • Profit & Loss

  • Algebra

  • Geometry & Trigonometry

  • Elementary Statistics

  • Square Roots

  • Age Calculations

  • Calendar & Clock

  • Pipes & Cistern Problems

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 PDF

The RRB Section Controller Syllabus PDF 2025 is available for candidates to download and prepare effectively. Candidates should have the PDF to the complete subject-wise syllabus offline and plan studies without missing any important topic. Aspirants are advised to follow the updated 2025 syllabus for accurate preparation.

Candidates can download the PDF from the link below:

Click Here to Download RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 PDF 

RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2025

The Prelims (CBT 1) and Mains (CBT 2) exams follow a similar structure, but the difficulty level of CBT 2 is higher. While the prelims test basic knowledge and problem-solving speed, the mains exam focuses on in-depth understanding and application of concepts.

The following are the key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2025:

  • The exam is conducted for 100 marks.

  • The total duration is 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).

  • Negative marking: 0.33 marks are deducted for every incorrect response.

  • The paper covers Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness.

Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below:

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Duration

Mathematics

100

100

90 minutes

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness

RRB Section Controller Preparation Tips 2025

RRB Section Controller Exam 2025 requires smart planning and consistent practice. A well-structured study routine, regular mock tests, and proper time management can make a big difference in performance. Candidates should focus on strengthening weak areas while staying updated with current affairs and railway-related developments.

The following are some tips to boost RRB Section Controller exam preparation:

  • Candidates should begin with an understanding of the RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2025 and syllabus for CBT 1 and CBT 2.

  • They must create a balanced timetable that covers all subjects, including time for revision, practice sessions, and mock tests.

  • Solve previous year question papers and attempt online mock tests frequently to improve speed, accuracy, and confidence.

  • Candidates should regularly analyze mock test results and work on areas where they make mistakes to ensure steady improvement.

  • Dedicate sufficient time to revise important formulas, concepts, and static GK, particularly in Mathematics and General Awareness.

  • Candidates should be updated with daily current affairs, general knowledge, and railway-related news by reading newspapers and trusted sources.

