RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF, Check Topics for Exam Preparation

RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examines the Section Controller post. The complete RRB Section Controller Syllabus and exam pattern are provided in this article to help candidates prepare effectively.
The syllabus mainly covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. Candidates should build a strong understanding of every topic included in these sections for better performance in the exam.
RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 Overview
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 for 368 vacancies. The selection process will be carried out in two main stages, Preliminary Exam (CBT 1) and Main Exam (CBT 2), followed by Document Verification (DV).
The exam mainly covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness. This makes it important to strengthen conceptual knowledge in these areas. Candidates can check the overview of the RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Post Name
|
Section Controller
|
Vacancies
|
368
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
90 Minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
⅓ mark deducted for each wrong answer
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims (CBT 1), Mains (CBT 2), and Document Verification (DV)
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025
Candidates must be well-versed with the detailed syllabus to crack the RRB Section Controller Exam 2025. Candidates should have a clear subject-wise understanding to finish the syllabus on time and revise effectively. The exam mainly tests knowledge in General Knowledge, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and Arithmetic (Quantitative Aptitude). Below is the complete RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025.
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
General Knowledge
|
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
|
Arithmetic (Quantitative Aptitude)
|
RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 PDF
The RRB Section Controller Syllabus PDF 2025 is available for candidates to download and prepare effectively. Candidates should have the PDF to the complete subject-wise syllabus offline and plan studies without missing any important topic. Aspirants are advised to follow the updated 2025 syllabus for accurate preparation.
Candidates can download the PDF from the link below:
Click Here to Download RRB Section Controller Syllabus 2025 PDF
RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2025
The Prelims (CBT 1) and Mains (CBT 2) exams follow a similar structure, but the difficulty level of CBT 2 is higher. While the prelims test basic knowledge and problem-solving speed, the mains exam focuses on in-depth understanding and application of concepts.
The following are the key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2025:
-
The exam is conducted for 100 marks.
-
The total duration is 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).
-
Negative marking: 0.33 marks are deducted for every incorrect response.
-
The paper covers Mathematics, Reasoning, and General Awareness.
Candidates can check the exam pattern in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Mathematics
|
100
|
100
|
90 minutes
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
General Awareness
RRB Section Controller Preparation Tips 2025
RRB Section Controller Exam 2025 requires smart planning and consistent practice. A well-structured study routine, regular mock tests, and proper time management can make a big difference in performance. Candidates should focus on strengthening weak areas while staying updated with current affairs and railway-related developments.
The following are some tips to boost RRB Section Controller exam preparation:
-
Candidates should begin with an understanding of the RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2025 and syllabus for CBT 1 and CBT 2.
-
They must create a balanced timetable that covers all subjects, including time for revision, practice sessions, and mock tests.
-
Solve previous year question papers and attempt online mock tests frequently to improve speed, accuracy, and confidence.
-
Candidates should regularly analyze mock test results and work on areas where they make mistakes to ensure steady improvement.
-
Dedicate sufficient time to revise important formulas, concepts, and static GK, particularly in Mathematics and General Awareness.
-
Candidates should be updated with daily current affairs, general knowledge, and railway-related news by reading newspapers and trusted sources.
