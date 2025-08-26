Which 6 countries celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi other than India? The 4th one will surprise you!

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special significance in India as the remover of obstacles and bringer of wisdom and prosperity. But, beyond India, there are others than India, who also celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Asia to South-East Asia, Lord Ganesha were worshipped in these countries also, and here, mainly all communities celebrate the blessings of Lord Ganesha for his blessing in unique cultural forms while keeping the same divine essence intact. In this article, we will look at which other countries celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi beyond India. When does Ganesh Chaturthi start for celebration? In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27, with grand festivities across India, particularly in Maharashtra. The ten-day festival will conclude with the Ganesh Visarjan, when idols of Bappa are immersed in water with chants and devotion. Interestingly, several countries outside India also celebrate this festival with equal reverence.

Which 6 countries celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi other than India? Other than India, there are mainly six countries who are celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi, and all these countries are from Southeast Asia. These are Nepal, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Cambodia and Malaysia. Check for complete details of these countries is given below in the table: ~ Country Local Name/Belief Key Temples / Places 1. Nepal Vinayaka Chaturthi Maru Ganesh, Surya Vinayak 2. Indonesia (Bali) Ganesh worship in Balinese Hinduism Various Balinese Hindu temples 3. Thailand Phra Phikanet Wat Phra Sri Umadevi, other major temples 4. Japan Kangiten Matsuchiyama Shoden (Tokyo), Hozanji (Nara) 5. Cambodia Ancient Ganesha worship since the Khmer Empire Angkor Wat and other temple sites 6. Malaysia Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by Tamil Hindus Sri Sithi Vinayagar Temple, Kuala Lumpur

Brief overview of these countries where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated other than India: 1. Nepal In Nepal, Ganesh Chaturthi is also known locally as Vinayaka Chaturthi. It is celebrated in temples such as Maru Ganesh and Surya Vinayak. Families conduct pujas at home, share festive meals, and participate in temple ceremonies. Since Hinduism is widely practised in Nepal, the traditions are quite similar to those seen in India. 2. Indonesia Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in a very special way in Bali, Indonesia, also. lord Ganesha is an integral part of the island’s Hindu traditions. Many temples of Indonesia host special prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi, blending ancient Balinese customs with Indian rituals. Archaeological findings, including old statues and carvings, reflect the long history of Ganesha worship in the region.

3. Thailand Other countries other than India are Thailand, where Ganesha is venerated as Phra Phikanet, which is believed to bless devotees with success in the arts, business, and personal life. On Ganesh Chaturthi, temples such as Wat Phra Sri Umadevi hold elaborate festivals where devotees gather to seek his blessings with music, prayers, and offerings. 4. Japan Another Southeast Asian country is Japan, where the honours of Lord Ganesha are paid in the form of Kangiten, a deity revered in both Buddhist and Hindu traditions. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is very unique to Japan; there are many devotees, and for them, daikon radishes are a symbol of purity and good fortune. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi was also celebrated in Matsuchiyama Shoden in Tokyo and Hozanji in Nara, ar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in these temples of Japan.

5. Cambodia The worship of Ganesha in Cambodia can be traced back to the Khmer Empire, where carvings of the deity still adorn temples like Angkor Wat. Even today, Cambodian Hindus mark Ganesh Chaturthi with prayers and offerings, keeping alive a tradition that has lasted for centuries. 6. Malaysia In Malaysia, the Hindu community celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. Temples such as Sri Sithi Vinayagar in Kuala Lumpur host multi-day events featuring community prayers, cultural programs, and festive meals. Here, Ganesha is especially worshipped as the god of new beginnings. Conclusion Ganesh Chaturthi is devoted to all religions and celebrated across India, but the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is not limited to India, but also crosses India's geographical borders and reaches many NorthEast Asian countries like Nepal, Japan, Cambodia and other countries.Each countries have its own and unique cultural significance for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, but their wisdom toward devotion of Lord Ganesh is the same for all.