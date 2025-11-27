RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Group D Admit Card PDF - Link Here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is daily releasing the RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between November 27 and January 16, 2025. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is getting released daily 4 days before the actual exam date of the candidate. A direct link to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is provided below
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 OUT
The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is OUT for the Indian Railways Group D posts such as Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, etc. Indian Railways has activated the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 10 days before the exam and now it is activating the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by providing their registration number and password.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Link Active
RRB has started activating the link for the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 starting from November 24. The RRB exam is scheduled to be conducted for over 30 days and approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. Candidates whose RRB Group D City Slip has been released can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Also Check: आरआरबी ग्रुप डी एडमिट कार्ड 2025
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Overview
RRB has released the RRB Group D 2025 Admit Card on November 24, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card 3 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Group D
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
From November 24, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
November 27 and January 16, 2026
|
Vacancies
|
32,438
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Shifts
|
3 shifts per day
|
Official Websites
|
rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
How to Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
-
Visit the official website of the official regional website of RRB such as rrbcdg.gov.in
-
On the homepage click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
-
A direct link will appear on the screen. Enter your registration number & password.
-
Click on the submit button and RRB Group D Admit Card will be displayed
-
Verify the details mentioned on it.
-
Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 for future reference.
What are the Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct; in case of any discrepancy, candidates must raise it to the RRB Helpdesk. Check the list below
-
Candidate’s name and photograph
-
Registration and roll number of candidate
-
Exam date and shift timing
-
Reporting time and exam centre address
-
Important instructions for the exam day
