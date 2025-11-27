RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Group D Admit Card PDF - Link Here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is daily releasing the RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between November 27 and January 16, 2025. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is getting released daily 4 days before the actual exam date of the candidate. A direct link to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is provided below

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is OUT for the Indian Railways Group D posts such as Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, etc. Indian Railways has activated the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 10 days before the exam and now it is activating the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by providing their registration number and password.