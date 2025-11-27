RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Group D Admit Card PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
By Mohd Salman
Nov 27, 2025, 13:00 IST

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is now available for download. Admit cards are released daily 4 days before the exam date, candidates can download it using their registration number and password. The exam will be conducted between November 27, 2025, and January 16, 2026, with over 32,438 vacancies across Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is daily releasing the RRB Group D CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between November 27 and January 16, 2025. The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is getting released daily 4 days before the actual exam date of the candidate. A direct link to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is provided below

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is OUT for the Indian Railways Group D posts such as Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed,  Assistant Operations, etc. Indian Railways has activated the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 10 days before the exam and now it is activating the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by providing their registration number and password.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Link Active

RRB has started activating the link for the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 starting from November 24. The RRB exam is scheduled to be conducted for over 30 days and approximately 1.08 crore candidates have applied for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. Candidates whose RRB Group D City Slip has been released can download the RRB Group D Admit Card by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. 

Click Here

 

Also Check: आरआरबी ग्रुप डी एडमिट कार्ड 2025

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: Overview

RRB has released the RRB Group D 2025 Admit Card on November 24, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card 3 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights


Feature

Details

Exam Name

RRB Group D

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Admit Card Release Date

From November 24, 2025

Exam Dates

November 27 and January 16, 2026

Vacancies

32,438

Mode of Exam

Online (Computer-Based Test)

Duration

90 minutes

Shifts

3 shifts per day

Official Websites

rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com

Login Credentials Required

Registration Number & Date of Birth


How to Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website of the official regional website of RRB such as rrbcdg.gov.in

  • On the homepage click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

  • A direct link will appear on the screen. Enter your registration number & password. 

  • Click on the submit button and RRB Group D Admit Card will be displayed

  • Verify the details mentioned on it.

  • Download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

What are the Details Mentioned on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct; in case of any discrepancy, candidates must raise it to the RRB Helpdesk. Check the list below 

  • Candidate’s name and photograph

  • Registration and roll number of candidate

  • Exam date and shift timing

  • Reporting time and exam centre address

  • Important instructions for the exam day

