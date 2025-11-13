KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 9156 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility, Vacancy Details and More

KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification: On behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released short notice regarding the recruitment of various Non-Teaching positions in KVS. As per reports, a total of 9156 vacancies will be recruited for various teaching and other non-teaching posts across the country. The link to apply online for these positions will be activated on 14th November 2025 at www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification have a golden chance to become a part of the prestigious Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) across the country.
KVS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The online application link will be activated from November 14, 2025. Candidates having requisite educational qualification are advised to follow the table given below to apply for these positions-
|Notification Release Date
|November 13, 2025
|
KVS Online Application Window Active From
|November 14, 2025
|Closing Date for Online Application
|December 04, 2025
KVS Recruitment Notification 2025
The indicative notification regarding the 9156 various Non-Teaching and Teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the CBSE sources, the detailed notification will be available on November 14, 2025 which will provide you all the crucial details of the recruitment drive. Candidates should note that that online application window link will be active from November 14, 2025.
KVS Recruitment 2025 Overview
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 9156 vacancies will be recruited for various teaching and other non-teaching posts across the country.
|KVS Recruitment 2025- Highlights
|Recruitment Body
|Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|Organization Name
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
|Post Name
|Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts
|Advt No.
|01/2025
|Vacancy
|9156
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Registration Dates
|14th November to 4th December 2025
|Official Website
|www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in
How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2025?
You can apply online for these posts from November 14, 2025 through the official website. You can follow the steps given below to apply for these positions-
- Go to the concerned website of KVS-www.kvsangathan.nic.in
- Click on the contractual jobs application link
- Click on the application link or download the application (if offline)
- Fill in the details and submit your application.
KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 – Teaching & Non-Teaching Vacancies
As per the indicative notification released, a total of 9156 Non-Teaching and Teaching positions are to be filled in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country. Out of these posts, 7444 are for teaching posts & 1712 vacancies are for Non-Teaching posts. You will get all the details of the Teaching and Non-Teaching posts wise number of vacancies once detailed notification will be available on the official website.
