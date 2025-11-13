KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 9156 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility, Vacancy Details and More

KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification: On behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released short notice regarding the recruitment of various Non-Teaching positions in KVS. As per reports, a total of 9156 vacancies will be recruited for various teaching and other non-teaching posts across the country. The link to apply online for these positions will be activated on 14th November 2025 at www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification have a golden chance to become a part of the prestigious Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) across the country.

Download the KVS PRT, TGT,PGT Syllabus 2025

KVS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The online application link will be activated from November 14, 2025. Candidates having requisite educational qualification are advised to follow the table given below to apply for these positions-