KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 9156 Vacancies - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility, Vacancy Details and More

KVS Notification 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published short notice regarding the recruitment of 9156 various Non-Teaching and Teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The online link will be activated on 14th November 2025 at www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in. Check all details including eligibility, application process, selection criteria and others here.

KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification: On behalf of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released  short notice regarding the recruitment of various Non-Teaching positions in KVS. As per reports, a total of 9156 vacancies will be recruited for various teaching and other non-teaching posts across the country. The link to apply online for these positions will be activated on 14th November 2025 at www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification have a golden chance to become a part of the prestigious Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) across the country. 

KVS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The online application link will be activated from November 14, 2025. Candidates  having requisite educational qualification are advised to follow the table given below to apply for these positions-

Notification Release Date November 13, 2025

KVS Online Application Window Active From

 November 14, 2025
Closing Date for Online Application  December 04, 2025

KVS Recruitment Notification 2025

The  indicative notification regarding the 9156 various Non-Teaching and Teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)has been released by the  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the CBSE sources, the detailed notification will be available on November 14, 2025 which will provide you all the crucial details of the recruitment drive.  Candidates should note that that online application window  link will be active from November 14, 2025. 

KVS Recruitment 2025 Overview 

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 9156 vacancies will be recruited for various teaching and other non-teaching posts across the country.

KVS Recruitment 2025- Highlights
Recruitment Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 
Organization Name Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) 
Post Name Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts
Advt No. 01/2025
Vacancy 9156 
Mode of Application Online
Registration Dates 14th November to 4th December 2025
Official Website www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2025?

You can apply online for these posts from November 14, 2025 through the official website. You can follow the steps given below to apply for these positions-

  • Go to the concerned website of KVS-www.kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Click on the contractual jobs application link
  • Click on the application link or download the application (if offline)
  • Fill in the details and submit your application.

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 – Teaching & Non-Teaching Vacancies

As per the indicative notification released, a total of 9156 Non-Teaching and Teaching positions are to be filled in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya  Vidyalaya across the country. Out of  these posts, 7444 are for teaching posts & 1712 vacancies are for Non-Teaching posts. You will get all the details of the Teaching and Non-Teaching posts wise number of vacancies once detailed notification will be available on the official website.



