KVS Syllabus 2025 for PRT, TGT and PGT Post: Download Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 13, 2025, 15:38 IST

KVS PRT, TGT, and PGT Syllabus 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is soon going to start the online azpplication process for the posts of KVS PRT, TGT, and PGT teachers recruitment. The candidates must start preparing for the exam by downloading the KVS PRT, TGT, and PGT Syllabus. The syllabus is an important resource in the preparation journey. Read this article for a complete breakdown of the post-wise syllabus, exam pattern,etc.

Download the KVS PRT, TGT, PGT Syllabus here
Key Points

  • KVS releases recruitment rules for 9,156 teaching and non-teaching posts.
  • Exam syllabus covers General English, Hindi, Awareness, Reasoning, Computer Literacy, and Subject.
  • Candidates can download the syllabus from the official KVS website.

KVS PRT, TGT, & PGT Syllabus 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is going to start the application process soon for PRT (Primary Teachers), TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers), & PGT (Post Graduate Teachers) posts as well as for non-teaching posts for the upcoming session. It is expected that a total of 9,156 vacancies are going to be announced. Candidates can check the latest syllabus and exam pattern for the PRT, TGT, & PGT recruitment exam 2025. Candidates aspiring to teach in KVS must thoroughly understand the KVS syllabus and exam pattern to strategize their preparation effectively. The exam consists of four parts and covers General English, General Hindi, General Awareness & Reasoning, Computer Literacy, Perspectives on Education and Leadership, and the Subject Concerned.

KVS PRT Syllabus 2025

The KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) syllabus is structured to evaluate teaching ability across General Awareness, Reasoning, Computer Literacy, and Subject Concerned topics. It also includes an educational perspectives paper to assess knowledge on teaching-learning methods, classroom management, and NEP 2020.

KVS PRT Section-wise Syllabus 2025

Those candidates who are applying for the post of KVS PRT post must check the related syllabus. Candidates can either download the syllabus from the official website or can check the detailed section-wise syllabus below.

KVS PRT Syllabus for Paper I: General English and Hindi

Paper I consists of two subjects- General English and General Hindi. The syllabus for both the subjects is given below:

Subject

Topics

General English

Reading Comprehension, Articles, Narration, Prepositions, Tenses, Voice, Sentence Rearrangement, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Idioms, Verbs, Modal, Subject-Verb Agreement

General Hindi

भाषा, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग-प्रत्यय, पर्यायवाची, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ, समास, संधि, तत्सम-तद्भव, विराम चिन्ह

KVS PRT Syllabus for Paper II: General Awareness, Reasoning, and Computer Literacy

Paper II consists of General Awareness, Reasoning ability, and Computer Literacy. The detailed syllabus for paper II can be checked below:

Section

Topics

General Awareness

History, Geography, Polity, Current Affairs, Books & Authors, Sports, Indian Art & Culture

Reasoning Ability

Blood Relation, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles, Mirror Image, Seating Arrangement, Logical Reasoning

Computer Literacy

Basics of Computers, Operating Systems, Internet, Storage Devices, Networking, Software & Hardware, Abbreviations

KVS PRT Syllabus for Paper III: Perspectives on Education and Leadership

Paper III consists of the basic pedagogy i.e., understanding the learner, theories of learning, etc. We have provided the topics to covered under Paper III.

Topics include:

  • Understanding the Learner
  • Theories of Learning (Behaviorism, Cognitivism, Constructivism)
  • Classroom Management and Learning Environment
  • School Leadership and Organization
  • NEP 2020, Curriculum, Pedagogy, and RTE Act, 2009

Paper IV: Subject Concerned

Paper IV comprises the subjects for which a candidate is applying and also includes the key topics.

Subject

Topics

Hindi

संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, वचन, लिंग, क्रिया, काल, पर्यायवाची-विलोम, संख्याएँ, गणित से संबंधित शब्द

English

Nouns, Pronouns, Tenses, Articles, Prepositions, Punctuation, Determiners, Possessives, Question Words

Mathematics

Numbers, Geometry, Addition/Subtraction, Multiplication, Division, Time, Money, Data Handling

Environmental Science

Family, Food, Shelter, Travel, Water, Things We Make and Do

KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2025

The KVS PRT exam pattern consists of three parts which consists of a toatl of 180 questions totalling to 180 marks, which means each question carry 1 mark. The time duration allotted to attempt the exam is 180 minutes.

Part

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Part I

General English

15

15

180 Minutes
 

General Hindi

15

15

  

Part II

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20

  
 

Reasoning Ability

20

20

  
 

Computer Literacy

10

10

  

Part III

Subject Concerned

100

100

  

Total

  

180

180

KVS TGT Syllabus 2025

The KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) syllabus evaluates subject proficiency, general aptitude, and educational perspectives. It is applicable for subjects like Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, Art, Physical Education, and Work Experience.

KVS TGT Syllabus 2025 – Section-wise

The candidates who are going to apply for the position of TGT at KVS must check the syllabus in order to gear up their preparation. Syllabus is important in order to prepare for any examination. Here we are providing the syllabus for KVS TGT posts. It includes three papers. Paper I is of Language Proficiency consisting of General English and General Hindi. Paper II is the General Awareness and Logical Aptitude and the Paper III includes the Perspectives on education and Leadership.

KVS TGT Syllabus for Paper I: Language Proficiency

Paper I for KVS TGT posts consists of General English and General Hindi. The detailed syllabus is given in the table below:

Subject

Topics

General English

Grammar, Articles, Tenses, Modal, Narration, Prepositions, Vocabulary, Idioms, Antonyms, Synonyms, Reading Comprehension

General Hindi

संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ, समास, संधि, तत्सम-तद्भव

KVS TGT Syllabus for Paper II: General Awareness, Reasoning, and Computer Literacy

For the post of KVS TGT, the second paper consists of general awareness, reasoning and computer literacy. Check below for detailed syllabus.

Section

Topics

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Indian History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Constitution, Science, Art & Culture, Organizations

Reasoning Ability

Verbal & Non-verbal reasoning, Analogies, Blood Relations, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Syllogism

Computer Literacy

History of Computers, Basics, Storage Devices, Internet, Software & Hardware, Operating Systems, Web Technology

KVS TGT Syllabus for Paper III: Perspectives on Education and Leadership

Paper III consists of the perspectives on education and leadership. Here we have provided the topics to be read for Paper III.

Includes:

  • Child Development, Learning Theories (Behaviorism, Cognitivism, Constructivism)
  • Classroom Environment and Management
  • Inclusion, Diversity, and Disabilities
  • School Leadership and Organization
  • NEP 2020 Implementation

KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2025

The KVS TGT exam pattern consists of four parts instead of three mentioned in PRT pattern. The total number of questions being the same as 180 which totals to 180 marks. 

Part

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Part I

General English

15

15
 

General Hindi

15

15

Part II

General Awareness

20

20
 

Reasoning Ability

20

20
 

Computer Literacy

10

10

Part III

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40

40

Part IV

Subject Concerned

100

100

Total

  

180

180

KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2025

The KVS PGT Exam 2025 is conducted for a total of 180 marks, consisting of 180 objective-type questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes). The medium of examination is both English and Hindi.

KVS PGT Exam Pattern Overview

KVS Exam Part

Subjects

Number of Questions

Total Marks

PART I

General English

10

10
 

General Hindi

10

10

PART II

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10

10
 

Reasoning Ability

5

5
 

Computer Literacy

5

5

PART III

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40

40

PART IV

Subject Concerned

100

100

Total

180

180

Duration

180 Minutes

KVS PGT Syllabus 2025

The KVS PGT Syllabus is important for the candidates who wish to apply for the PGT posts. The syllabus is divided into four major sections. Each section evaluates different subjects necessary for a teaching role in KVS schools.

PAPER I: General English & General Hindi

The syllabus for PGT Paper I consists of General English and General Hindi. Below you can check the detailed syllabus for Paper I.

Subject

Topics

General English

Articles, Modals, Narration, Pronoun, Adverb, Adjective, Verb, Preposition, Tenses, Punctuation, Voice, Vocabulary, Idioms & Phrases, Antonyms & Synonyms, Passage

General Hindi

भाषा, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग-प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण, पर्यायवाची, विपरीतार्थक, मुहावरे, अलंकार, सन्धि, समास, तत्सम-तद्भव, शब्द सामर्थ्य

PAPER II: General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability & Computer Literacy

The syllabus for PGT Paper II consists of  General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability & Computer Literacy. You can check below for the detailed syllabus.

Subjects

Topics Covered

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Awards, Books & Authors, Sports, History (Ancient to Modern), Geography, Current Events, Polity, Economy, Constitution, Science, Organizations

Reasoning Ability

Verbal & Non-verbal Reasoning, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Directions, Mirror Images, Coding-Decoding, Series, Order & Ranking, Puzzles

Computer Literacy

Abbreviations, Computer Basics, Internet, Social Networking, Memory Devices, Operating Systems, Software & Hardware, DBMS, Web Tech

PAPER III: Perspectives on Education and Leadership

The syllabus for Paper III comprises the section which focuses on teaching methodologies, educational psychology, school leadership, and key educational reforms.

Key Topics: 

  • Teaching-Learning Process: Learning theories (Behaviorism, Cognitivism, Constructivism), syllabus and curriculum planning, assessment types
  • Understanding the Learner: Development stages, adolescent psychology, home-school relationship
  • School Organization & Leadership: Leadership models, school development planning, school forums, teacher development
  • Learning Environment: Inclusive education, mental health, community engagement
  • Perspectives in Education: NEP 2020 themes, child rights, historical policies, curriculum principles

PAPER IV: Subject Concerned

This part includes questions specific to the subject the candidate has applied for (e.g., Physics, Mathematics, English, Hindi, etc.). Candidates must refer to the subject-specific syllabus provided by KVS to prepare this section thoroughly.

KVS Post Wise Syllabus PDF Download

KVS has released the revised syllabus for all posts including PGT, TGT, and PRT. Candidates can download the post-wise and subject-wise syllabus PDFs from the official KVS website or use the links provided below.

Post

Download Link

KVS Principal Syllabus

Download PDF

KVS PRT Syllabus

Download PDF

KVS TGT Syllabus

Download PDF

KVS PGT Syllabus

Download PDF

FAQs

