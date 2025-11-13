KVS Syllabus 2025 for PRT, TGT and PGT Post: Download Subject Wise Syllabus PDF

Key Points KVS releases recruitment rules for 9,156 teaching and non-teaching posts.

Exam syllabus covers General English, Hindi, Awareness, Reasoning, Computer Literacy, and Subject.

Candidates can download the syllabus from the official KVS website.

KVS PRT, TGT, & PGT Syllabus 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is going to start the application process soon for PRT (Primary Teachers), TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers), & PGT (Post Graduate Teachers) posts as well as for non-teaching posts for the upcoming session. It is expected that a total of 9,156 vacancies are going to be announced. Candidates can check the latest syllabus and exam pattern for the PRT, TGT, & PGT recruitment exam 2025. Candidates aspiring to teach in KVS must thoroughly understand the KVS syllabus and exam pattern to strategize their preparation effectively. The exam consists of four parts and covers General English, General Hindi, General Awareness & Reasoning, Computer Literacy, Perspectives on Education and Leadership, and the Subject Concerned. KVS PRT Syllabus 2025

The KVS Primary Teacher (PRT) syllabus is structured to evaluate teaching ability across General Awareness, Reasoning, Computer Literacy, and Subject Concerned topics. It also includes an educational perspectives paper to assess knowledge on teaching-learning methods, classroom management, and NEP 2020. KVS PRT Section-wise Syllabus 2025 Those candidates who are applying for the post of KVS PRT post must check the related syllabus. Candidates can either download the syllabus from the official website or can check the detailed section-wise syllabus below. KVS PRT Syllabus for Paper I: General English and Hindi Paper I consists of two subjects- General English and General Hindi. The syllabus for both the subjects is given below: Subject Topics General English Reading Comprehension, Articles, Narration, Prepositions, Tenses, Voice, Sentence Rearrangement, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Idioms, Verbs, Modal, Subject-Verb Agreement General Hindi भाषा, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग-प्रत्यय, पर्यायवाची, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ, समास, संधि, तत्सम-तद्भव, विराम चिन्ह

KVS PRT Syllabus for Paper II: General Awareness, Reasoning, and Computer Literacy Paper II consists of General Awareness, Reasoning ability, and Computer Literacy. The detailed syllabus for paper II can be checked below: Section Topics General Awareness History, Geography, Polity, Current Affairs, Books & Authors, Sports, Indian Art & Culture Reasoning Ability Blood Relation, Coding-Decoding, Puzzles, Mirror Image, Seating Arrangement, Logical Reasoning Computer Literacy Basics of Computers, Operating Systems, Internet, Storage Devices, Networking, Software & Hardware, Abbreviations KVS PRT Syllabus for Paper III: Perspectives on Education and Leadership Paper III consists of the basic pedagogy i.e., understanding the learner, theories of learning, etc. We have provided the topics to covered under Paper III.

Topics include: Understanding the Learner

Theories of Learning (Behaviorism, Cognitivism, Constructivism)

Classroom Management and Learning Environment

School Leadership and Organization

NEP 2020, Curriculum, Pedagogy, and RTE Act, 2009 Paper IV: Subject Concerned Paper IV comprises the subjects for which a candidate is applying and also includes the key topics. Subject Topics Hindi संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, वचन, लिंग, क्रिया, काल, पर्यायवाची-विलोम, संख्याएँ, गणित से संबंधित शब्द English Nouns, Pronouns, Tenses, Articles, Prepositions, Punctuation, Determiners, Possessives, Question Words Mathematics Numbers, Geometry, Addition/Subtraction, Multiplication, Division, Time, Money, Data Handling Environmental Science Family, Food, Shelter, Travel, Water, Things We Make and Do

KVS PRT Exam Pattern 2025 The KVS PRT exam pattern consists of three parts which consists of a toatl of 180 questions totalling to 180 marks, which means each question carry 1 mark. The time duration allotted to attempt the exam is 180 minutes. Part Section Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Part I General English 15 15 180 Minutes General Hindi 15 15 Part II General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Reasoning Ability 20 20 Computer Literacy 10 10 Part III Subject Concerned 100 100 Total 180 180 KVS TGT Syllabus 2025 The KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) syllabus evaluates subject proficiency, general aptitude, and educational perspectives. It is applicable for subjects like Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, Art, Physical Education, and Work Experience.

KVS TGT Syllabus 2025 – Section-wise The candidates who are going to apply for the position of TGT at KVS must check the syllabus in order to gear up their preparation. Syllabus is important in order to prepare for any examination. Here we are providing the syllabus for KVS TGT posts. It includes three papers. Paper I is of Language Proficiency consisting of General English and General Hindi. Paper II is the General Awareness and Logical Aptitude and the Paper III includes the Perspectives on education and Leadership. KVS TGT Syllabus for Paper I: Language Proficiency Paper I for KVS TGT posts consists of General English and General Hindi. The detailed syllabus is given in the table below: Subject Topics General English Grammar, Articles, Tenses, Modal, Narration, Prepositions, Vocabulary, Idioms, Antonyms, Synonyms, Reading Comprehension General Hindi संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ, समास, संधि, तत्सम-तद्भव

KVS TGT Syllabus for Paper II: General Awareness, Reasoning, and Computer Literacy For the post of KVS TGT, the second paper consists of general awareness, reasoning and computer literacy. Check below for detailed syllabus. Section Topics General Knowledge & Current Affairs Indian History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Constitution, Science, Art & Culture, Organizations Reasoning Ability Verbal & Non-verbal reasoning, Analogies, Blood Relations, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Syllogism Computer Literacy History of Computers, Basics, Storage Devices, Internet, Software & Hardware, Operating Systems, Web Technology KVS TGT Syllabus for Paper III: Perspectives on Education and Leadership Paper III consists of the perspectives on education and leadership. Here we have provided the topics to be read for Paper III.

Includes: Child Development, Learning Theories (Behaviorism, Cognitivism, Constructivism)

Classroom Environment and Management

Inclusion, Diversity, and Disabilities

School Leadership and Organization

NEP 2020 Implementation KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 The KVS TGT exam pattern consists of four parts instead of three mentioned in PRT pattern. The total number of questions being the same as 180 which totals to 180 marks. Part Subject No. of Questions Marks Part I General English 15 15 General Hindi 15 15 Part II General Awareness 20 20 Reasoning Ability 20 20 Computer Literacy 10 10 Part III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 40 Part IV Subject Concerned 100 100 Total 180 180 KVS PGT Exam Pattern 2025

The KVS PGT Exam 2025 is conducted for a total of 180 marks, consisting of 180 objective-type questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours (180 minutes). The medium of examination is both English and Hindi. KVS PGT Exam Pattern Overview KVS Exam Part Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks PART I General English 10 10 General Hindi 10 10 PART II General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 10 Reasoning Ability 5 5 Computer Literacy 5 5 PART III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 40 PART IV Subject Concerned 100 100 Total — 180 180 Duration — — 180 Minutes KVS PGT Syllabus 2025 The KVS PGT Syllabus is important for the candidates who wish to apply for the PGT posts. The syllabus is divided into four major sections. Each section evaluates different subjects necessary for a teaching role in KVS schools.

PAPER I: General English & General Hindi The syllabus for PGT Paper I consists of General English and General Hindi. Below you can check the detailed syllabus for Paper I. Subject Topics General English Articles, Modals, Narration, Pronoun, Adverb, Adjective, Verb, Preposition, Tenses, Punctuation, Voice, Vocabulary, Idioms & Phrases, Antonyms & Synonyms, Passage General Hindi भाषा, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, वचन, लिंग, उपसर्ग-प्रत्यय, वाक्य निर्माण, पर्यायवाची, विपरीतार्थक, मुहावरे, अलंकार, सन्धि, समास, तत्सम-तद्भव, शब्द सामर्थ्य PAPER II: General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability & Computer Literacy The syllabus for PGT Paper II consists of General Knowledge, Reasoning Ability & Computer Literacy. You can check below for the detailed syllabus. Subjects Topics Covered General Knowledge & Current Affairs Awards, Books & Authors, Sports, History (Ancient to Modern), Geography, Current Events, Polity, Economy, Constitution, Science, Organizations Reasoning Ability Verbal & Non-verbal Reasoning, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Directions, Mirror Images, Coding-Decoding, Series, Order & Ranking, Puzzles Computer Literacy Abbreviations, Computer Basics, Internet, Social Networking, Memory Devices, Operating Systems, Software & Hardware, DBMS, Web Tech

PAPER III: Perspectives on Education and Leadership The syllabus for Paper III comprises the section which focuses on teaching methodologies, educational psychology, school leadership, and key educational reforms. Key Topics: Teaching-Learning Process: Learning theories (Behaviorism, Cognitivism, Constructivism), syllabus and curriculum planning, assessment types

Understanding the Learner: Development stages, adolescent psychology, home-school relationship

School Organization & Leadership: Leadership models, school development planning, school forums, teacher development

Learning Environment: Inclusive education, mental health, community engagement

Perspectives in Education: NEP 2020 themes, child rights, historical policies, curriculum principles PAPER IV: Subject Concerned This part includes questions specific to the subject the candidate has applied for (e.g., Physics, Mathematics, English, Hindi, etc.). Candidates must refer to the subject-specific syllabus provided by KVS to prepare this section thoroughly.