Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Eligibility, Documents Required and How to Apply Online, Check Key Details Here

Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: The PM launched the Bihar Mukhyamatri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on 26 September 2025 through a video conference joined by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers. The beneficiaries will be the women of Bihar to support them financially to become independent and empower them to create livelihood opportunities. As per media reports, a total layout of 7,500 crore has been assigned to this scheme. Under the scheme, the 75 lakh women from Bihar will get ₹10,000 in their bank accounts to generate self-employment.
Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana 2025 Highlights
The Bihar Mukhyamatri Mahila Rojgar Yojana has been launched by PM Narendra Modi on 26 September 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Scheme Name
|
Bihar Mukhyamatri Mahila Rojgar Yojana
|
Launch Date
|
26 September 2025
|
Beneficiaries
|
Women of Bihar
|
Amount
|
₹10,000 (1st installment)
Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Eligibility
Those who wish to avail the benefits under the Bihar Mukhyamatri Mahila Rojgar Yojana must meet the following eligibility criteria:
-
Gender: The beneficiaries should be women only.
-
Resident: She should be a resident of Bihar.
-
Age: The women applicant must be 18-60 years of age.
-
Association with the Self Help Groups (SHGs): The women applicant must be a member of any SHG in the urban area.
How to Apply Online for Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana?
Those who wish to apply for the Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana must visit the official website and register themselves. The apply online process is different for urban areas and rural areas. Check the process below:
For Urban Areas:
-
Visit the official website www.mmry.brlps.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Click” link provided to fill the form form for Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
-
You will be redirected to the Self Registration portal page.
-
Click on any of the links provided on the page. A new page will appear asking you to select whether you are a member of SHG or not.
-
If you are a member of the SHG, then you don't have to fill the application form on the portal, contact your Area Level Organization (ALO)/CRP. The ALO/CRP will convene a meeting of your Self Help Group and collect applications from all members of your group in a consolidated manner.
-
If you are not a member of an SHG, then tick the NO box and you will have to complete the self registration.
-
Provide details like aadhaar number, name, father/husband’s name, and mobile number. Click on “Send OTP”.
-
Now login to your account and fill the application form.
Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana 2025 Apply Online
Those who wish to apply for the Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana can directly access the link provided below to register themselves.
|
Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Bihar
Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Benefits
The women beneficiaries will receive the benefits under the Bihar Mukhyamatri Mahila Rojgar Yojana as financial support of ₹10,000 to increase self-employment and generate livelihood opportunities.
