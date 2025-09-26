Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Eligibility, Documents Required and How to Apply Online, Check Key Details Here

Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: The PM launched the Bihar Mukhyamatri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on 26 September 2025 through a video conference joined by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other ministers. The beneficiaries will be the women of Bihar to support them financially to become independent and empower them to create livelihood opportunities. As per media reports, a total layout of 7,500 crore has been assigned to this scheme. Under the scheme, the 75 lakh women from Bihar will get ₹10,000 in their bank accounts to generate self-employment.

Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana 2025 Highlights

