Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1799 Vacancies at bpssc.bihar.gov.in - Apply Online Before October 26

Bihar Police SI Notification 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 under Advertisement No. 05/2025. A total of 1799 Bihar Police SI vacancy 2025 have been announced with the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 PDF. The vacancy includes the Sub-Inspector (Daroga) in the Home (Police) Department of Bihar. The Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 has been released on bpssc.bihar.gov.in and candidates can apply online between September 26 and October 26, 2025. The Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 has been distributed among various categories such as Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Transgender. The online application window for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 is open till October 26, 2025.

Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police SI Notification 2025.

Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 PDF Download

Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025

The Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 has been officially released along with the Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 on the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 1799 vacancies have been released, which are distributed across various categories. As per the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 guidelines, 35% of the total seats in each category are reserved for female candidates. Check the table below for Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025.