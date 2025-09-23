Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1799 Vacancies at bpssc.bihar.gov.in - Apply Online Before October 26

Bihar Police SI Notification 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 under Advertisement No. 05/2025. A total of 1799 Bihar Police SI vacancy 2025 have been announced with the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 PDF. The vacancy includes the Sub-Inspector (Daroga) in the Home (Police) Department of Bihar. The Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 has been released on bpssc.bihar.gov.in and candidates can apply online between September 26 and October 26, 2025.
The Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 has been distributed among various categories such as Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Backward Class (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Transgender. The online application window for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 is open till October 26, 2025.
Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police SI Notification 2025.
|
Bihar Police SI Notification 2025
Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025
The Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025 has been officially released along with the Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 on the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 1799 vacancies have been released, which are distributed across various categories. As per the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 guidelines, 35% of the total seats in each category are reserved for female candidates. Check the table below for Bihar Police SI Vacancy 2025.
|
Category
|
Number of Posts
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
850
|
EBC
|
273
|
BC
|
222
|
SC
|
210
|
EWS
|
180
|
ST
|
15
|
BC Female
|
42
|
Transgender
|
7
Bihar Police SI Notification 2025: Overview
The Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 has been officially released by the BPSSC. The online application window is open from 26 September to 26 October 2025, and candidates can apply on the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Check the table below for Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (SI)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1799
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Dates
|
26 September – 26 October 2025
|
Age Limit (as on 01.08.2025)
|
20 to 37 years (relaxation as per category)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation from a recognized university
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
bpssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of Bihar Police Sub Inspector Post must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Age Limit
- Minimum Age: 20 years
- Maximum Age: 37 years (as on 01 August 2025)
- Age relaxation applies for SC/ST/OBC and other reserved categories as per BPSSC norms.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
Final-year students are not eligible unless they have completed graduation before the cutoff date.
