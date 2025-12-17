PSSSB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Hall Ticket Now For Group B and Surveyor Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in – Exam On Dec 20/21

PSSSB Admit Card 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has uploaded the admit card download link for the posts of the exam for various Group B posts and Surveyor on its official website. The written exam for various Group B posts is scheduled on December 21 whereas the exam for posts of Surveyor against Advt. No. 02 of 2025 will be held on December 20, 2026. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their hall ticket through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in. PSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link You can download the admit card for Surveyor and Group B posts through the link after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below PSSSB Admit Card Download Here sssb.punjab.gov.in PSSSB Admit Card 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Surveyor and Group B posts is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the PSSSB. Institution Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) Post Name Surveyor and Group B Exam Date December 20/21, 2026 Admit card status Out Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in How to Download PSSSB Admit Card for Surveyor and Group B? PSSSB Admit Card Link is available on the official website. The candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the provided link. Step 1: Visit the website Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB)-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for the posts you have applied.

Step 3: Provided your details

Step 4: Download PSSSB Admit Card and Other Posts.