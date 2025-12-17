UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
PSSSB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Hall Ticket Now For Group B and Surveyor Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in – Exam On Dec 20/21

By Manish Kumar
Dec 17, 2025, 15:56 IST

PSSSB Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) for the posts of the exam for various Group B posts and Surveyor on its official website. The exam for these posts is scheduled on December 20 and 21, 2025. Check all details here. 

PSSSB Admit Card 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has uploaded the admit card download link for the posts of the exam for various Group B posts and Surveyor on its official website. The written exam for various  Group B posts is scheduled on December 21 whereas the exam for posts of Surveyor against Advt. No. 02 of 2025 will be held on December 20, 2026. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their hall ticket through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link

You can download the admit card for Surveyor and Group B posts through the link after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

PSSSB Admit Card Download Here

sssb.punjab.gov.in PSSSB Admit Card 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Surveyor and Group B posts  is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the PSSSB.

Institution  Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) 
Post Name Surveyor and Group B
Exam Date  December 20/21, 2026
Admit card status  Out
Official Website  sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card for Surveyor and Group B?

PSSSB Admit Card Link is available on the official website. The candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the provided link.

  • Step 1: Visit the website Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB)-sssb.punjab.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the admit card link for the posts you have applied.
  • Step 3: Provided your details
  • Step 4: Download PSSSB Admit Card and Other Posts. 

Documents Required at the Exam Centre

Candidates who have to appear in the Surveyor and Group B posts written exam scheduled on December 20 and 21, 2025 are advised to download the admit card, go through the same extensively. Candidates are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents in support of the Identity Proof. Below are the details of the ID proof to be carried by the candidates including-

  • PAN Card,
  • Aadhar Card,
  • Voter ID Card
  • Driving License
  • Passport and others.

PSSSB Admit Card 2025 Official Website Link

Candidates set to appear in the written exam for Surveyor and Group B posts written exam scheduled on December 20 and 21, 2025 can download their hall ticket through the link available at the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials including Advertisement No, Application Number and Date of Birth to the link at the official website-https://sssb.punjab.gov.in.

