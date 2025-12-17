IB Security Assistant Result 2025 OUT
Chhattisgarh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Holiday Dates, School Closure & Reopening Updates

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 17, 2025, 19:12 IST

Chhattisgarh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: For the upcoming winter session 2025-26, Chhattisgarh have released expected dates from classes Pre-primary to Class 9-12. In addition there are two day holidays for December, 24 (gazetted holiday), and December 25, for Christmas day celebration. Students and Parents are always advised to check with the school authorities for school holiday updates. The state authorities (District Magistrate’s) usually update on the extension of winter holidays depending on weather conditions, so parents should check for message updates on their registered mobile number for updates and changes in the schedule.

Chattisgarh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: As the temperature continues to dip across Central India, many states are now implementing school closures and time changes in various regions. While the Chhattisgarh School Education Department has also shared an expected winter vacation schedule for classes prim-primary to 9-12th. All the institutions including private schools will have to implement winter break as suggested by the government. The expected date will start from the last week of December and may end in the first week of January 2026. The dates may vary depending on weather conditions and District Magistrate’s order. So students and parents are advised to stay updated through message updates and school announcements. 

Check: Chhattisgarh School Holidays in December 2025: Check Complete List of School Closure and Winter Breaks

Chattisgarh state authorities have already released expected dates for winter vacation for higher classes.

  • For Pre-Primary and Classes 1-8 the holidays may vary from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026

  • While classes 9-12 may see school closure from around December 11, 2025 and will re-open from February 22, 2026. 

Although these are expected dates, there will be a final announcement by the authorities soon which may see changes in da. So it is important to stay alert on the latest updates. 

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025-26

Students can expect school holidays for Christmas eve as well as Christmas Holiday that will be included in the vacations. Check out expected dates for school days from here. 

Date/Day 

Event

December 11, 2025 - Feb 22, 2026

Winter Vacation

January 1, 2026

New Year’s Eve

CG School Timing Change News Today

The recent ongoing cold waves and dip in temperature has caused several schools in Chhattisgarh state to change school timings till further update. Districts including Bilaspur and Ambikapur have implemented the new change in winter timings for schools. The schools in these districts will open 30 minutes later than usual and close an hour early due to cold weather and its effect going below 10°C.

Jaya Gupta

Content Writer

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

