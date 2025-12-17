Chattisgarh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: As the temperature continues to dip across Central India, many states are now implementing school closures and time changes in various regions. While the Chhattisgarh School Education Department has also shared an expected winter vacation schedule for classes prim-primary to 9-12th. All the institutions including private schools will have to implement winter break as suggested by the government. The expected date will start from the last week of December and may end in the first week of January 2026. The dates may vary depending on weather conditions and District Magistrate’s order. So students and parents are advised to stay updated through message updates and school announcements.

Chhattisgarh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Holiday Dates, School Closure & Reopening Updates

Chattisgarh state authorities have already released expected dates for winter vacation for higher classes.

For Pre-Primary and Classes 1-8 the holidays may vary from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026

While classes 9-12 may see school closure from around December 11, 2025 and will re-open from February 22, 2026.

Although these are expected dates, there will be a final announcement by the authorities soon which may see changes in da. So it is important to stay alert on the latest updates.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List 2025-26

Students can expect school holidays for Christmas eve as well as Christmas Holiday that will be included in the vacations. Check out expected dates for school days from here.