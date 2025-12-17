Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they can easily play with colours, patterns, and perspectives. That is why they often challenge our perception of reality.

With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly.

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden parrot.

At first look, you will think that there is no parrot hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly.

Can you spot the parrot? The average person takes about 75 seconds to find the parrot.