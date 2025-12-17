IB SA Result 2025 PDF
Focus
Quick Links

Your Analytical Skills are at Stake Here! Find the Hidden Parrot in this Tree-Themed Optical IQ Test

By Nikhil Batra
Dec 17, 2025, 19:41 IST

This optical illusion is designed to test how carefully you observe details. A hidden parrot is camouflaged within a tree scene, and only sharp minds can find it quickly. Are you up for the challenge?

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Find the Parrot
Find the Parrot

Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they can easily play with colours, patterns, and perspectives. That is why they often challenge our perception of reality.

With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly. 

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden parrot. 

At first look, you will think that there is no parrot hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly.

Can you spot the parrot? The average person takes about 75 seconds to find the parrot. 

However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 15 seconds.

Here is your challenge to find the parrot in under 15 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master.

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Try: You Only Have 9 Seconds to Find Out Where the Odd Number is Hiding

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Parrot in 15 Seconds

Josh-Folder (29)

Source: Reddit

So, did you find the hidden parrot that is hiding in this image?

Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle. 

Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is up!

So, did you find the hidden parrot? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master. 

If you didn’t find the bird it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden parrot in the image. 

If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding it without a timer.

Once you have found the parrot, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle.

Now, here is the solution.

Try: This is the Challenge for Your Stereoscopic Vision! Spot the Hidden Number in this Spiral Pattern

Find the Hidden Parrot in 15 Seconds- Solution 

Josh-Folder (29)-one

Source: Reddit

Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with different optical illusions and you are sure to become a true puzzle master

Must Try: Find the Correct Shadow of the Tree in this Viral Brain Teaser and Claim the Title of Puzzle Champion


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News