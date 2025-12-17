UP Board Practical Date 2026: Download UPMSP 12th Practical Time Table PDF; Check Important Instructions

The Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has officially announced the comprehensive schedule for the UP Board 2026 Intermediate (Class 12th) practical examinations. This crucial notification is designed to ensure that all students, schools, and external examiners across the state are informed well in advance, promoting transparent and organized conduct across all divisions. The structured timetable is vital for the smooth functioning of the examination process.

To manage the logistics of examinations across the state's vast network of educational institutions, the practical schedule has been divided into two distinct phases. This phase-wise approach ensures sufficient resources and personnel are available. Crucially, the schedule has been intentionally designed to avoid any conflict with the UP TET written examination, with schools mandated to declare academic holidays on January 29 and 30 to honor this separation.