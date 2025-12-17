DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
UP Board Practical Date 2026: Download UPMSP 12th Practical Time Table PDF; Check Important Instructions

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 17, 2025, 11:47 IST

The Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, has released the two-phase schedule for the UP Board 2026 Class 12 practical examinations. The first phase runs from January 24 to February 1, 2026, and the second phase from February 2 to February 9, 2026. Notably, January 29 and 30 are designated academic holidays to avoid clashes with the UP TET examination. Check out the complete article for more details and insights. 

UP Board Practical Date 2026: Download UPMSP 12th Practical Time Table PDF; Check Important Instructions

The Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has officially announced the comprehensive schedule for the UP Board 2026 Intermediate (Class 12th) practical examinations. This crucial notification is designed to ensure that all students, schools, and external examiners across the state are informed well in advance, promoting transparent and organized conduct across all divisions. The structured timetable is vital for the smooth functioning of the examination process.

To manage the logistics of examinations across the state's vast network of educational institutions, the practical schedule has been divided into two distinct phases. This phase-wise approach ensures sufficient resources and personnel are available. Crucially, the schedule has been intentionally designed to avoid any conflict with the UP TET written examination, with schools mandated to declare academic holidays on January 29 and 30 to honor this separation.

Phase-Wise Examination Schedule

The Intermediate practical examinations for General and Vocational streams will be held over a two-week period in January and February 2026.

Phase

Start Date

End Date

Duration

Phase I

January 24, 2026

February 01, 2026

9 Days

Phase II

February 02, 2026

February 09, 2026

8 Days

Key Conflict Avoidance

  • UP TET Clash: Schools are strictly instructed not to conduct any practical or internal examinations on January 29, 2026, and January 30, 2026, as these days coincide with the UP TET written examination. These two days are declared academic holidays.

District-Wise Examination Grouping

The practical examinations are scheduled sequentially across different divisions in Uttar Pradesh:

Phase

Date Range

Divisions Covered

Phase I

Jan 24 – Feb 1, 2026

Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan, Basti

Phase II

Feb 2 – Feb 9, 2026

Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur

Examination Guidelines and Integrity

To ensure the integrity and fairness of the process, specific operational guidelines must be followed:

  • CCTV Surveillance: It is mandatory for principals to conduct all practical examinations under CCTV surveillance. The video recordings must be preserved and made available to the board upon request.

  • Individual Candidates: Students appearing as individual candidates for the Intermediate examinations must coordinate directly with the principal of their forwarding centre to ensure their timely appearance for the practicals.

Internal and Pre-Board Assessment Procedures

High School (Class 10) Practical Assessment

  • High School practical examinations will be conducted entirely at the school level based on internal assessment and project work.

Pre-Board Practical Examinations (Class 12)

  • Schedule: Pre-Board practical examinations for Class XII students are scheduled to be conducted by the school during the first week of January 2026.

  • Responsibility: School principals are responsible for overseeing all pre-Board practical procedures and maintaining proper internal documentation.

Online Mark Submission Portal

A dedicated online portal will be utilized for the efficient submission of assessment marks to the board.

  • Portal Activation: The online portal on the Council’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, will become operational from January 10, 2026.

  • High School (Class 10) Mark Uploads: Principals will upload marks for the following internal assessments:

    • Practical examinations

    • Moral, Yoga, Sports, and Physical Education

  • Intermediate (Class 12) Mark Uploads: Marks for Intermediate Moral, Yoga, Sports, and Physical Education will also be uploaded via the official UPMSP website.

This structured and comprehensive schedule released by the UPMSP for the 2026 Intermediate practical examinations is a crucial step toward a smooth and equitable examination process. By dividing the examinations into two phases (Phase I: January 24 – February 1 and Phase II: February 2 – February 9), the Board has streamlined logistical operations across all divisions. The clear guidelines regarding mandatory CCTV surveillance underscore the commitment to maintaining examination integrity. Furthermore, the inclusion of a dedicated online portal for mark submission, operational from January 10, 2026, ensures the timely and efficient reporting of scores for both practicals and internal assessments. Students and school authorities are advised to adhere strictly to these dates and guidelines, including the observance of academic holidays on January 29 and 30, to facilitate the successful completion of the UP Board 2026 examinations.

Also Check UP Board Class 12 Important Links: 

For Class 12 students, the most crucial academic resources are sample papers, circulars, and the final date sheet. Check out the links for free access.

UP Board Class 12 Datesheet 2026

UP Board Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

UP Board Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26

