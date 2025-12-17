Each year, the famous Merriam-Webster dictionary picks a special "Word of the Year". But what does this actually mean? It isn't just a random word chosen from a hat. Instead, it is a word that many people looked up throughout the year. Editors review search data to identify which words had a significant spike in interest. These words usually reflect the news, pop culture, or substantial changes in our world. By picking a winner, the dictionary creates a "time capsule" that captures what everyone was thinking at the time. A "Word of the Year" tells a story about our shared experiences. It helps us understand the mood of the past twelve months. From technology to social trends, these words capture the spirit of the times perfectly. Do you know which word was chosen by Merriam-Webster for 2025? In this article, we'll take a look at the surprising winner and why it defined our digital lives this year.
What Is The Merriam-Webster Word Of The Year 2025?
The Merriam-Webster Word of the Year for 2025 is "slop". While this word has been around since the 1700s to describe soft mud or pig food, it has taken on a brand-new digital meaning.
In 2025, "slop" refers to low-quality, junk content generated by artificial intelligence. This includes weird AI-generated videos, fake social media images, and poorly written AI books that flood our screens.
Merriam-Webster chose this word because searches for it spiked as people became frustrated with the "deluge" of fake content online. It was picked to highlight how AI is changing our lives and how we are now fighting back against "junk" data. By naming "slop" the winner, the dictionary acknowledges our collective desire for things that are real, human, and genuine.
Previous Merriam-Webster Words of the Year
Here is a look at the words that defined the years leading up to 2025:
2024: Polarisation
- Meaning: Division into two sharply distinct and opposing groups.
- Why it was chosen: It reflected the deep political and social divides seen during primary elections and global events throughout the year.
2023: Authentic
- Meaning: Not false or imitation; real and true to one's own personality.
- Why it was chosen: As AI and "deepfakes" became common, people started searching for what it truly means to be "real" in a digital world.
2022: Gaslighting
- Meaning: The act of grossly misleading someone, especially for one's own advantage.
- Why it was chosen: There was a massive rise in searches for this term due to its frequent use in discussions about relationships, politics, and fake news.
2021: Vaccine
- Meaning: A preparation used to stimulate the body's immune response against diseases.
- Why it was chosen: It was the most significant topic in the world as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns became part of everyday life.
