Each year, the famous Merriam-Webster dictionary picks a special "Word of the Year". But what does this actually mean? It isn't just a random word chosen from a hat. Instead, it is a word that many people looked up throughout the year. Editors review search data to identify which words had a significant spike in interest. These words usually reflect the news, pop culture, or substantial changes in our world. By picking a winner, the dictionary creates a "time capsule" that captures what everyone was thinking at the time. A "Word of the Year" tells a story about our shared experiences. It helps us understand the mood of the past twelve months. From technology to social trends, these words capture the spirit of the times perfectly. Do you know which word was chosen by Merriam-Webster for 2025? In this article, we'll take a look at the surprising winner and why it defined our digital lives this year.

What Is The Merriam-Webster Word Of The Year 2025?

The Merriam-Webster Word of the Year for 2025 is "slop". While this word has been around since the 1700s to describe soft mud or pig food, it has taken on a brand-new digital meaning.

In 2025, "slop" refers to low-quality, junk content generated by artificial intelligence. This includes weird AI-generated videos, fake social media images, and poorly written AI books that flood our screens.

Merriam-Webster chose this word because searches for it spiked as people became frustrated with the "deluge" of fake content online. It was picked to highlight how AI is changing our lives and how we are now fighting back against "junk" data. By naming "slop" the winner, the dictionary acknowledges our collective desire for things that are real, human, and genuine.