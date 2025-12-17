Gujarat Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has announced 13591 vacancies for PSI and Lokrakshak Cadre. Lokrakshak cadre includes posts like Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable (SRPF) and Jail Sepoy vacancies. Candidates planning to appear in the upcoming written exam should check the previous year's cutoffs. This helps them understand the minimum marks usually required to clear the exam. Only those who obtain more than or equal to the cutoffs will be shortlisted for further rounds. Read ahead to know about the Gujarat Police Constable previous year cut off and other relevant details. Gujarat Police Constable Cut Off 2026 Gujarat Police Constable Cut Off is the minimum marks that a candidate must achieve to be declared successful in the exam. The cutoff marks vary as per the category, including General, EWS, SC, SEBC, and ST for male and female candidates. Various factors are considered when deciding the cutoff marks for Gujarat Police Constable posts.

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025 Gujarat Police Constable Previous Year Cut Off Gujarat Police Constable previous year cut off provides insights into the competition intensity, reservation impact, and expected cutoffs for next year. It can be helpful for aspirants from different categories to set realistic targets. Cutoff marks are typically highest for the general category male candidates compared to other categories. Let’s discuss below the Gujarat Police Constable cutoffs for the Lokrakshak Cadre:

Gujarat Police Cut Off for Unarmed Police Constable (UPC) The authorities have released the cutoff marks for the Lokrakshak Cadre in the final selection list. It was announced for all categories of male and female candidates. Check out the previous year's cutoff marks below: Category Male Female Ex-serviceman General 132.25 113.5 105.8 EWS 125.5 98.25 100.4 SC 121.28 102.25 - SEBC 127.25 105.25 101.8 ST 101.25 80 - Gujarat Police Cut Off for Armed Police Constable (APC) Candidates aiming for the Armed Police Constable (APC) post can check the previous year cutoff marks to understand the competition level and plan their strategy accordingly. Category Male Female Ex-serviceman General 124.5 100.75 99.6 EWS 121.5 83 - SC 117.5 96.25 - SEBC 123 97.75 98.4 ST 90.25 - -

Gujarat Police Cut Off for Jail Sepoy/Jail Matron The Gujarat Police cutoff marks for the Jail Sepoy/Jail Matron post were made available online in the PDF format on the LRD website. Those who secured more than or equivalent to these cutoffs were declared qualified. Category Male Female Ex-serviceman General 121.75 97.75 - EWS 118.75 80.5 - SC 115.5 96.25 - SEBC 121 97.5 - ST 81 83.25 - Gujarat Police Cut Off for Armed Police Constable (SRPF) Aspirants interested in the Armed Police Constable (SRPF) post can look at the previous year's cutoff marks to get a fair idea of the score required to qualify for the next stage. Category Male Ex-serviceman General 120.5 96.4 EWS 118.25 - SC 115.25 - SEBC 119.75 95.8 ST 80.5 -