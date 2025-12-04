CAT Response Sheet 2025
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 13,591 Constable & SI Posts at ojas.gujarat.gov.in

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 4, 2025, 15:16 IST

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 invites applications for 13,591 Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. Candidates can apply online from 3rd to 23rd December 2025 at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This article provides details about the application process, fees, important dates, and eligibility details to complete the online application without errors.

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released the Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 notification, announcing 3,591 vacancies for Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. The online application process has started on 3rd December 2025. Eligible candidates can easily apply through the official website. 

Candidates who are planning to apply should make sure to check the complete eligibility, age limit, physical standards, and educational qualifications before submitting their form. This article provided complete details about eligibility, dates, fees, and how to apply online for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025.

The Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025 process has officially started on the OJAS portal, allowing candidates to submit applications for 13,591 Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. Aspirants can apply online from 3rd December to 23rd December 2025 at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. 

Candidates interested in joining the Gujarat Police should complete their application without delay. They should ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before submitting the form.

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025 Overview

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 has released 13,591 vacancies for Constable and SI posts. Check an overview of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025

Conducting Authority

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)

Total Vacancies

13,591 Posts (Constable: 12733 and PSI: 858)

Posts Included

Constable (Lokrakshak) & Sub-Inspector (PSI)

Apply Mode

Online 

Official Website

ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Police Apply Online 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Short Notification

2 December 2025

Detailed Notification

3 December 2025

Start Date to Apply

3 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

23 December 2025

Exam Date

To be announced

Gujarat Police Application Form 2025 Direct Link

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has officially opened the online application process for Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts starting from 3rd December 2025. All interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website. Candidates must go through the complete eligibility criteria to avoid any mistakes in the form before applying. The last date to apply is 23rd December 2025. The direct apply online link is given below.

Click Here For Gujarat Police Application Form 2025 

How to Apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps for candidates to apply online for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025:

  1. Visit the official OJAS portal at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

  2. Click on the link “Police Lokrakshak Recruitment 2025”.

  3. Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) using mobile number.

  4. Fill in personal, educational, and communication details.

  5. Upload passport-size photo, signature, and required documents.

  6. Pay the application fee (if applicable).

  7. Submit the form and download a printout for future reference.

Gujarat Police Application Fees 2025

Candidates must pay the application fee to finalize their Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025 application after completing the online application form. Candidates belonging to the General category need to pay ₹100. However, candidates from EWS, SC, ST, and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee. Check the table below for details:

Category

Application Fee

General (UR)

₹100

SC/ST

Exempted

EWS/SEBC

Exempted

Ex-Servicemen

Exempted

Gujarat Police Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and Lokrakshak Dal (LRD/Constable) posts must fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits. Below are the details:

Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025

Gujarat Police SI Eligibility 2025

Educational Qualifications

Candidates must meet the educational requirements for their respective posts before applying for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2025. The table below shows the required qualifications for PSI and Lokrakshak Cadre:

Cadre

Educational Requirement

PSI Cadre

Must have a graduate degree from a recognized Indian or State university, or an equivalent qualification approved by the government.

Lokrakshak Cadre

Must have passed 12th standard or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.

Age Limit 

Candidates must also fulfill the age criteria for the posts they are applying for. The age limits are as follows:

Cadre

Age Limit (Years)

Sub-Inspector (PSI)

21 – 35

Constable / Lokrakshak / Jail Sepoy

18 – 33

