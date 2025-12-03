Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025: Check Age, Qualification & Physical Standards Checklist Here

Gujarat Police Eligibility 2025: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released a short notice for Gujarat Police Lokrakshak posts. All candidates must go through eligibility requirements carefully before filling out the online form. According to the notification, applicants must be at least 18 years old and should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board to apply. The Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025 includes important criteria such as age limit, educational qualification, nationality, physical standards, and other conditions. If a candidate fails to meet even one of these rules, their application can be rejected at any stage of the recruitment process. Read below to check the complete details on the Gujarat Police Constable age limit, qualification, and more. Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for the Gujarat Police Lokrakshak post must meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board. If any applicant does not satisfy the Gujarat Police Constable age limit, educational requirements, or other criteria, their application may be rejected during the recruitment process. Below is an overview of the major eligibility rules for Gujarat Police Constable 2025. Details Eligibility Requirements Exam Conducting Body Gujarat Police Recruitment Board Post Name Constable (Lokrakhak) Age Limit Minimum: 18 years Maximum: 33 years Educational Qualification Must have passed Class 12 from a recognized board Experience Required Not mandatory Gujarat Police Constable Age Limit 2025 According to the official notification, candidates applying for Gujarat Police Constable must be at least 18 years old. Applicants should be born between 30/04/1991 and 30/04/2006 to qualify for the exam. The minimum and maximum age limits are as follows:

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 33 years Gujarat Police Constable Age Relaxation 2025 As per the Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Eligibility 2025, candidates belonging to reserved categories are given relaxation in the upper age limit. The age relaxation varies for each category and helps eligible candidates apply even if they cross the general age limit. Below is the detailed category-wise age relaxation for Gujarat Police Constable: Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Castes (SC) 5 years Scheduled Tribes (ST) 5 years Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) 5 years Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 5 years All Women Candidates 5 years Reserved Category Women Candidates 10 years Gujarat Police Constable Educational Qualifications 2025 Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Higher Secondary) or an equivalent exam from a recognised board to apply for the Gujarat Police Lokrakshak post.

The Gujarat Police eligibility rules also require candidates to have basic computer knowledge from a recognised training institute. Applicants should also possess a good understanding of Gujarati, Hindi, or both languages to be considered eligible for the recruitment. Also Check: LRD Gujarat Result 2025 Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025: Nationality Nationality is one of the key requirements in the Gujarat Police Constable recruitment process. As per the Gujarat Police Constable Eligibility 2025, only Indian citizens are allowed to apply for the Constable post. Gujarat Police Constable Physical Standards 2025 Candidates must also meet the physical standards set by the Gujarat Police. These include specific height and chest measurements for male candidates, while female candidates are assessed only on height. Chest measurement is not applicable for women.