UP LT Grade Teacher Selection Process 2025: Complete Details of All Stages

Marks obtained in Main (and as per notification rules) and reservation/subject-wise vacancy norms; DV to verify eligibility/documents.

UP LT Grade Teacher Selection Process 2025: UPPSC has released the notification for LT Grade recruitment with 7,466 vacancies. The selection process is emphasised primarily on the first stage Prelims exam to shortlist candidates for the Main exam and then candidates who got selected in the Mains exam will find their names in the final merit list, followed by document verification and other administrative checks. Candidates can read this article to know in detail about the UP LT Grade Teacher election process.

UP LT Grade Teacher 2025: Written Exam Pattern (Stage-wise)

The UP LT Grade selection process involves a two-tier written exam- Prelims (screening) and Mains (final evaluation). Only candidates who clear the Prelims cut-off are permitted to sit for the Mains exam.

UP LT Grade Preliminary Exam Pattern(Screening)

UP LT Grade preliminary exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam pattern consists of MCQ type questions with a total of 150 questions equalling 150 marks, where 1 question carries 1 mark.