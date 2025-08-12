UP LT Grade Teacher Selection Process 2025: Complete Details of All Stages

UP LT Grade Teacher Selection Process 2025: UPPSC has released the notification for LT Grade recruitment with 7,466 vacancies. The selection process is emphasised primarily on the first stage Prelims exam to shortlist candidates for the Main exam and then candidates who got selected in the Mains exam will find their names in the final merit list, followed by document verification and other administrative checks. Candidates can read this article to know in detail about the UP LT Grade Teacher election process.
UPPSC LT Grade Selection Process 2025: Highlights
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post Name
|
LT Grade Assistant Teacher / Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch)
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,466 (male, female, PwD distribution in notification)
|
Selection Stages
|
Preliminary (screening) Exam → Main Exam → Document Verification (DV) / Final Merit.
|
Final Merit Basis
|
Marks obtained in Main (and as per notification rules) and reservation/subject-wise vacancy norms; DV to verify eligibility/documents.
UP LT Grade Teacher 2025: Written Exam Pattern (Stage-wise)
The UP LT Grade selection process involves a two-tier written exam- Prelims (screening) and Mains (final evaluation). Only candidates who clear the Prelims cut-off are permitted to sit for the Mains exam.
UP LT Grade Preliminary Exam Pattern(Screening)
UP LT Grade preliminary exam is conducted in offline mode. The exam pattern consists of MCQ type questions with a total of 150 questions equalling 150 marks, where 1 question carries 1 mark.
-
Type: Objective (MCQ) format.
-
Total Questions / Marks: 150 questions; 30 questions from General Studies and 120 questions from the Concerned Subject (subject concerned = the school subject for which candidate is applying). Total marks generally 150 (1 mark per question)
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
Negative Marking: Typically 0.33 marks deducted for each wrong answer (check official notification for exact rule).
UP LT Grade Main Exam Pattern (Mains)
The UP LT Grade Mains exam is descriptive in nature. The exam paper is divided into two sections- both the sections contain 10 questions each.
-
Type: Descriptive pattern
-
Marks & Duration: The exam is of 3 hours duration.
-
Section A: 10 short-answer Questions; each question carrying 8 marks totalling to 80 marks.
-
Section B: 10 long-answer questions; each question carries 12 marks totalling to 120 marks.
UP LT Grade Document Verification (DV) & Final Merit
After the Main exam result, shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification where certificates, educational qualifications (e.g., B.Ed/UG/PG as relevant), caste/PwD certificates, and identity documents are checked. Only candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria on verification are included in the final merit and appointment process. UPPSC may also publish provisional merit lists subject to DV.
Preparation Tips to Clear UP LT Grade Selection Process 2025
-
Build a subject-wise study plan: Devote most time to your concerned subject (120 Qs in Prelims) and keep 10-15% time for General Studies.
-
Practice MCQs daily and take full-length mocks to improve speed and accuracy; also analyse your paper by marking yourself.
-
For Mains, develop clear answer writing skills: focus on pedagogy, teaching-methodology questions where applicable.
