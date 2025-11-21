School Assembly News Headlines Today (22 November 2025): Kolkata Earthquake, India vs South Africa and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 22 November, 2025 - Daily School Assembly Headlines, spanning National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology, are vital for students. This consistent engagement with current events is the foundation for developing responsible citizens, igniting curiosity, and enhancing news literacy. By analyzing contemporary issues and formulating their own perspectives, students refine critical thinking skills. This process fosters a deeper understanding of India's progress and challenges, its position globally, and ultimately prepares them for informed decision-making in an evolving world.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
West Bengal, Kolkata Shake as 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Dhaka
-
India gets new labour codes: Minimum wage guarantee, gratuity, social security for 400 mn workers
-
Tejas jet crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show
-
First India-born cheetah gives birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh
-
IFFI 2025 Opens in Goa With Grand Cultural Parade
-
Sri Anandpur Sahib to welcome devotees for 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Bangladesh: Earthquake Jolts Dhaka, Triggers Panic as Tremors Felt Across Bangladesh
-
PM Modi to Present India’s Perspective at First G20 Summit in Africa
-
India resumes tourist visas for Chinese citizens around the world
-
U.S. Appreciates Partnership with Indian Security Agencies After Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Arrest
-
India Hands Over 3.5-Tonne Medicine Consignment to Seychelles
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Begins Tomorrow in Guwahati
-
India A vs Bangladesh A: Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final Clash in Doha
-
J&K Hosts 69th National School Games U-19 Table Tennis Tournament with 400 Players from Across India
-
Colombo Hosts Meet & Greet Ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
India & Israel sign Terms of Reference to initiate negotiations for Free Trade Agreement
-
US sanctions risk leaving 48 million barrels of Russian oil stranded at sea
-
IndiGo to invest $820 mn in IGA Financial Services for aircraft acquisition
Thought of the Day
"Success isn't about being brilliant right away; it's about being better than you were yesterday."
Meaning: The quote, "Success isn't about being brilliant right away; it's about being better than you were yesterday," encourages a mindset focused on growth over instant perfection. It removes the paralyzing pressure of needing to master a subject immediately, replacing it with the achievable goal of incremental improvement. True success emerges not from sudden bursts of genius, but from the daily, consistent work of showing up, trying, and learning from mistakes. By shifting the focus to personal progress, you turn your past self into your only real competition, ensuring that every day contributes meaningfully to your long-term mastery and development.
