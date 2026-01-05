HTET 2026: Haryana TET Apply Online Last Date Today: Application Form Link Active at bseh.org.in

HTET 2025 Apply Last Date Today: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will close the HTET 2025 application portal today, 05th January 2026. Candidates who haven’t applied yet must fill the application form as soon as possible without any delay. The HTET 2025 exam is mandatory for candidates aiming to be eligible for teaching jobs in Haryana schools.

HTET 2025 Application Form Last Date

The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the HTET 2025 can do so by 05th January 2026.

HTET 2025 Application Last Date: 05 January 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: 05 January 2026

Application Correction Window: 05-06 January 2026

HTET 2025 Overview

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducts the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), which is a state-level eligibility test. Those who qualify the HTET are considered eligible to apply for teaching positions such as PRT (Primary Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) in Haryana government schools.