HTET 2026: Haryana TET Apply Online Last Date Today: Application Form Link Active at bseh.org.in

HTET 2025 Apply Last Date Today: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will close the HTET 2025 application portal today, 05th January 2026. Candidates who haven’t applied yet must fill the application form as soon as possible without any delay. The HTET 2025 exam is mandatory for candidates aiming to be eligible for teaching jobs in Haryana schools.
HTET 2025 Application Form Last Date
The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the HTET 2025 can do so by 05th January 2026.
HTET 2025 Application Last Date: 05 January 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment: 05 January 2026
Application Correction Window: 05-06 January 2026
HTET 2025 Overview
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducts the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), which is a state-level eligibility test. Those who qualify the HTET are considered eligible to apply for teaching positions such as PRT (Primary Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) in Haryana government schools.
Particulars
Details
Organising Body
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
Exam Name
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025
Application Start Date
24 December 2025
Last Date to Apply
05 January 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment
05 January 2026
Correction Window
05-06 January 2026
Exam Dates (Tentative)
17-18 January 2026 (pen-paper mode)
Application Mode
Online at bseh.org.in / htet.eapplynow.com
How to Apply for HTET 2025
Candidates who are eligible must complete the HTET 2025 application before the last date. Follow the steps below:
Visit the official website: bseh.org.in.
Click on the “Apply Online for HTET 2025” link on the homepage and you will be redirected to htet.eapply.com. Here you can fill the application form.
Click on the Apply Online button.
Enter your Application Id/ Registration No. and Date of Birth. Now click on the Login button.
Enter all the details that have been asked in the application form correctly.
Fill in personal information, educational qualifications, and choose the level (PRT / TGT / PGT).
Upload the documents such as photograph, signature, and qualification certificates in the format prescribed in the notification.
Pay the application fee through online mode.
Double check the form before final submission.
HTET 2025 Application Form Link
Candidates who are aspiring to become a teacher in the Haryana government schools can apply for the HTET 2025 through the direct link provided below:
HTET 2025 Application Form
HTET 2025 Application Fee
Those applying for the HTET 2025, have to pay the application fee in order to apply and complete their application process. Here’s the category-wise and level-wise breakdown of HTET application fee.
Category
For One Level Only
For Two Levels
For Three Levels
SC & PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile
₹ 500/-
₹ 900/-
₹ 1200/-
All Candidates (Except SC & PH of Haryana Domicile)
₹ 1000/-
₹ 1800/-
₹ 2400/-
All Candidates (Non-Haryana Domicile)
₹ 1000/-
₹ 1800/-
₹ 2400/-
