HTET 2026: Haryana TET Apply Online Last Date Today: Application Form Link Active at bseh.org.in

HTET 2025 Apply Last Date: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is going to close the online application window for the HTET (Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 today, on 05 January 2026. Candidates can apply for HTET at bseh.org.in. Check the full details on this page.

HTET 2025 Apply Last Date
HTET 2025 Apply Last Date Today: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will close the HTET 2025 application portal today, 05th January 2026. Candidates who haven’t applied yet must fill the application form as soon as possible without any delay. The HTET 2025 exam is mandatory for candidates aiming to be eligible for teaching jobs in Haryana schools.

HTET 2025 Application Form Last Date

The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the HTET 2025 can do so by 05th January 2026.

  • HTET 2025 Application Last Date: 05 January 2026

  • Last Date for Fee Payment: 05 January 2026

  • Application Correction Window: 05-06 January 2026 

HTET 2025 Overview

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducts the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), which is a state-level eligibility test. Those who qualify the HTET are considered eligible to apply for teaching positions such as PRT (Primary Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), and PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) in Haryana government schools.

Particulars

Details

Organising Body

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025

Application Start Date

24 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

05 January 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

05 January 2026

Correction Window

05-06 January 2026

Exam Dates (Tentative)

17-18 January 2026 (pen-paper mode)

Application Mode

Online at bseh.org.in / htet.eapplynow.com

How to Apply for HTET 2025

Candidates who are eligible must complete the HTET 2025 application before the last date. Follow the steps below:

  • Visit the official website: bseh.org.in.

  • Click on the “Apply Online for HTET 2025” link on the homepage and you will be redirected to htet.eapply.com. Here you can fill the application form.

  • Click on the Apply Online button.

  • Enter your Application Id/ Registration No. and Date of Birth. Now click on the Login button.

  • Enter all the details that have been asked in the application form correctly.

  • Fill in personal information, educational qualifications, and choose the level (PRT / TGT / PGT).

  • Upload the documents such as photograph, signature, and qualification certificates in the format prescribed in the notification.

  • Pay the application fee through online mode.

  • Double check the form before final submission.

HTET 2025 Application Form Link

Candidates who are aspiring to become a teacher in the Haryana government schools can apply for the HTET 2025 through the direct link provided below:

HTET 2025 Application Form

Apply Here

HTET 2025 Application Fee

Those applying for the HTET 2025, have to pay the application fee in order to apply and complete their application process. Here’s the category-wise and level-wise breakdown of HTET application fee.

Category

For One Level Only

For Two Levels

For Three Levels

SC & PH Candidates of Haryana Domicile

₹ 500/-

₹ 900/-

₹ 1200/-

All Candidates (Except SC & PH of Haryana Domicile)

₹ 1000/-

₹ 1800/-

₹ 2400/-

All Candidates (Non-Haryana Domicile)

₹ 1000/-

₹ 1800/-

₹ 2400/-

