SSC GD Exam Date 2026 & MTS Exam Schedule Out: Check Official Notice Here

SSC GD Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Exam Date 2026 and SSC MTS Exam Date 2026. Candidates who have applied for these posts can now download the official exam schedule and notice PDF. The SSC MTS Exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 6, 2026.

SSC GD and MTS Exam Date 2025-26 Direct Link

SSC has announced the dates for the SSC GD Exam 2026 and MTS/Havaldar Exam 2025 for GD Constable, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Havaldar posts. The Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 will be held from February 4, 2026, with self-slotting starting from January 15, 2026. The Constable (GD) CAPFs and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) Assam Rifles Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 23, 2026 (tentatively), and self-slotting details will be announced later. Candidates can download the official notice PDF.