SSC GD Exam Date 2026 & MTS Exam Schedule Out: Check Official Notice Here

Jan 3, 2026, 11:18 IST

SSC Exam Date 2026: SSC has announced the exam dates for SSC GD 2026 and SSC MTS 2025. The MTS/Havaldar exam begins February 4, 2026, with self-slotting link activating from January 15. The GD Constable exam starts February 23, 2026. Candidates can download the schedule PDF from the official website.

SSC GD Exam Date 2026
SSC GD Exam Date 2026

SSC GD Exam Date 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Exam Date 2026 and SSC MTS Exam Date 2026. Candidates who have applied for these posts can now download the official exam schedule and notice PDF. The SSC MTS Exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 6, 2026.

SSC GD and MTS Exam Date 2025-26 Direct Link

SSC has announced the dates for the SSC GD Exam 2026 and MTS/Havaldar Exam 2025 for GD Constable, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Havaldar posts. The Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2025 will be held from February 4, 2026, with self-slotting starting from January 15, 2026. The Constable (GD) CAPFs and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) Assam Rifles Exam 2026 will be conducted from February 23, 2026 (tentatively), and self-slotting details will be announced later. Candidates can download the official notice PDF.

Official Notice: SSC Exam Schedule February–April 2026 (Direct Link)

SSC Exam Dates 2025-26: Overview

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam is officially scheduled to be conducted on February 4, with the self-selection slot starting from January 15, 2026. Check the table below for details

Exam Name

Notification Date

Exam Start Date

Key Highlight

SSC MTS 2025

June 26, 2025

February 4, 2026

Slot selection starts Jan 15

SSC GD 2025-26

December 1, 2025

February 23, 2026

Self Slot starting soon


