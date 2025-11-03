Lamar Jackson Biography: Stats, Ravens Career, Action Jackson

Lamar Jackson Biography: Lamar’s journey from college standout to NFL elite is nothing short of remarkable. You might know his name, but did you know how his dual-threat skills rewrote the quarterback playbook? In this blog, we explore his ascent, his major stats, his contract saga and personal life in a seamless narrative.

Early Life and Education

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. was born on January 7, 1997 in Pompano Beach, Florida. He attended the University of Louisville, where he stunned with a 2016 season that led him to win the Heisman Trophy. During his college career, he threw for over 3,500 yards one season and rushed for over 1,500 yards another.

Professional Career and Key Stats

He was drafted 32nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, after which Jackson quickly became the starting quarterback and earned multiple honours. Standing at 6-2 and weighing 205 lbs, his physical profile combines speed and agility with arm strength. Some standout stat lines are as follows: