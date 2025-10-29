Austin Reaves Biography: NBA Standings Stats & Lakers Rising Star!

Austin Reaves Biography: The NBA world is making headlines as Austin Reaves continues to light up the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is rewriting his NBA stats by setting a record-breaking week that saw him rack up 92 points in two consecutive games. This included a jaw-dropping 51-point game against Sacramento, which has not only kept the Lakers afloat amid injuries to LeBron James and Luka Dončić, but has also proven that Reaves is ready for a starring role. AUSTIN REAVES WITH A CAREER-HIGH 51 PTS 🤯



COOKED THE KINGS WITH NO LUKA OR LEBRON 😤 pic.twitter.com/bao7qE1gz2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2025 In this blog, learn about the NBA journey of Austin Reaves' and how he has redefined his position in both the Lakers lineup and the NBA standings. Early Life and Education

He was born on 29 May 1998 in Newark, Arkansas. He further grew up on a 300-acre farm where basketball was a family passion. He went to Cedar Ridge High School, where he led his team to two Class 2A state titles. He was known for his sharp shooting and relentless work ethic, even while growing up and averaged over 32 points per game in his senior season. This gives a hint of the scoring prowess that would later electrify NBA arenas. High School Career After high school, Reaves joined Wichita State University. There, he contributed as a reliable guard before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. When he was a part of the University of Oklahoma, his offensive creativity flourished. In Oklahoma, he averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He caught the attention of scouts despite going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.