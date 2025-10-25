Who Gets Paid During the US Government Shutdown 2025? According to the U.S. Trending News, the United States has been on a Government Shutdown since October 01, 2025. A U.S. government shutdown disrupts regular pay for millions of federal workers while lawmakers debate funding bills. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, over 1.4 million federal employees are affected during a shutdown.

During the recent government shutdown, about 730,000 continued to work unpaid and 670,000 furloughed. Essential services, including military and law enforcement, often remain on duty without pay, while members of Congress, federal judges, and social security beneficiaries continue to receive checks. Read on to know the list of employees who get paid during the 2025 U.S. government shutdown and who face furloughs and delayed paychecks.