Who Gets Paid During the US Government Shutdown 2025? According to the U.S. Trending News, the United States has been on a Government Shutdown since October 01, 2025. A U.S. government shutdown disrupts regular pay for millions of federal workers while lawmakers debate funding bills. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, over 1.4 million federal employees are affected during a shutdown.
During the recent government shutdown, about 730,000 continued to work unpaid and 670,000 furloughed. Essential services, including military and law enforcement, often remain on duty without pay, while members of Congress, federal judges, and social security beneficiaries continue to receive checks. Read on to know the list of employees who get paid during the 2025 U.S. government shutdown and who face furloughs and delayed paychecks.
Who Gets Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025?
Most essential and exempt positions remain on the job, though pay can vary. Some receive paychecks regularly, others may have delayed wages.
|
Name/Group
|
Reason Why Paid During Shutdown
|
Members of Congress
|
Protected by Constitution; paid via mandatory funding
|
President
|
Constitutional salary; often donated in recent years
|
Supreme Court Justices/Federal Judges
|
Salaries protected constitutionally
|
Political Appointees (Senate-confirmed)
|
Salaries not subject to annual appropriations
|
Certain Essential Federal Employees
|
Paid if funded outside annual appropriations
|
Social Security Recipients
|
Paid from trust fund, not subject to appropriations
|
Law Enforcement in DHS (CBP, ICE)
|
Continuing operations funded separately
|
Military (short-term via special funding)
|
Paid if alternative funds allocated like recently U.S. military accepted a private donation of $130 million to provide pay for 1.3 million active duty troops
Who Doesn’t Get Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025?
Furloughed and unfunded positions usually lose pay until appropriations return. Some may receive retroactive pay if Congress votes for it later.
|
Name/Group
|
Reason Why Not Paid During Shutdown
|
Most Federal Employees (Unfunded)
|
Reliant on annual appropriations; pay withheld
|
Senate & House Staffers
|
Paid only with appropriated funds, subject to furlough
|
Furloughed Federal Workers
|
Non-essential agency work paused without pay
|
Non-essential Court Personnel
|
Judicial operations limited or paused; pay withheld
|
Contracted Janitors, Support Staff
|
Often not covered for back pay, especially under private contracts
|
Some Military Personnel (long-term)
|
Pay at risk if funding reallocation runs out
Does Congress Get Paid During a Government Shutdown?
Yes, members of Congress are guaranteed their pay by Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution. Their salaries come from mandatory appropriations unaffected by shutdowns.
-
Some members request their pay withheld, but this is voluntary and not automatic.
-
Multiple bills would prevent pay for lawmakers during shutdowns, but none have become law. This rule draws criticism while most federal workers lose pay during shutdowns.
Conclusion
During the 2025 U.S. government shutdown, Congress, judges, and select federal appointees continue to receive pay, while most federal workers, staff, and private contractors experience immediate or delayed paycheck impacts. Essential workers, military, and recipients of social security may experience temporary relief but longer shutdowns bring severe financial strain. The pay divide remains a contentious issue and drives calls for reform in how government shutdowns are handled.
