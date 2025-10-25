TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Who Gets Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025 and Who Don’t? Check List!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 25, 2025, 09:48 EDT

Who Gets Paid During the US Government Shutdown 2025? According to the U.S. Trending News, the United States has been on a Government Shutdown since October 01, 2025. Check the list of employees who get paid during the 2025 U.S. government shutdown and who face furloughs and delayed paychecks.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Who Gets Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025 and Who Don’t?
Who Gets Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025 and Who Don’t?

Who Gets Paid During the US Government Shutdown 2025? According to the U.S. Trending News, the United States has been on a Government Shutdown since October 01, 2025. A U.S. government shutdown disrupts regular pay for millions of federal workers while lawmakers debate funding bills. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center, over 1.4 million federal employees are affected during a shutdown. 

During the recent government shutdown, about 730,000 continued to work unpaid and 670,000 furloughed. Essential services, including military and law enforcement, often remain on duty without pay, while members of Congress, federal judges, and social security beneficiaries continue to receive checks. Read on to know the list of employees who get paid during the 2025 U.S. government shutdown and who face furloughs and delayed paychecks.

Who Gets Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025?

Most essential and exempt positions remain on the job, though pay can vary. Some receive paychecks regularly, others may have delayed wages.

Name/Group

Reason Why Paid During Shutdown

Members of Congress

Protected by Constitution; paid via mandatory funding

President

Constitutional salary; often donated in recent years

Supreme Court Justices/Federal Judges

Salaries protected constitutionally

Political Appointees (Senate-confirmed)

Salaries not subject to annual appropriations

Certain Essential Federal Employees

Paid if funded outside annual appropriations

Social Security Recipients

Paid from trust fund, not subject to appropriations

Law Enforcement in DHS (CBP, ICE)

Continuing operations funded separately

Military (short-term via special funding)

Paid if alternative funds allocated like recently U.S. military accepted a private donation of $130 million to provide pay for 1.3 million active duty troops

Who Doesn’t Get Paid During the U.S. Government Shutdown 2025?

Furloughed and unfunded positions usually lose pay until appropriations return. Some may receive retroactive pay if Congress votes for it later.

Name/Group

Reason Why Not Paid During Shutdown

Most Federal Employees (Unfunded)

Reliant on annual appropriations; pay withheld

Senate & House Staffers

Paid only with appropriated funds, subject to furlough

Furloughed Federal Workers

Non-essential agency work paused without pay

Non-essential Court Personnel

Judicial operations limited or paused; pay withheld

Contracted Janitors, Support Staff

Often not covered for back pay, especially under private contracts

Some Military Personnel (long-term)

Pay at risk if funding reallocation runs out

Does Congress Get Paid During a Government Shutdown?

Yes, members of Congress are guaranteed their pay by Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution. Their salaries come from mandatory appropriations unaffected by shutdowns.

  • Some members request their pay withheld, but this is voluntary and not automatic.

  • Multiple bills would prevent pay for lawmakers during shutdowns, but none have become law. This rule draws criticism while most federal workers lose pay during shutdowns.

Read Other U.S. Trending News and Stories here:

Can the 22nd Amendment be Changed? Importance & Process!

MLB World Series 2025: Dates, Schedule, Google Doodle and Where to Watch?

Difference Between Furlough vs Parole vs Layoff: Check Key Things

Conclusion

During the 2025 U.S. government shutdown, Congress, judges, and select federal appointees continue to receive pay, while most federal workers, staff, and private contractors experience immediate or delayed paycheck impacts. Essential workers, military, and recipients of social security may experience temporary relief but longer shutdowns bring severe financial strain. The pay divide remains a contentious issue and drives calls for reform in how government shutdowns are handled.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Do federal employees receive back pay after a shutdown?
      +
      Retroactive pay is common but not guaranteed; Congress must pass legislation for back pay after reopenings.
    • Are military service members paid during a government shutdown?
      +
      Military pay can continue briefly through reallocated funds, but risks delays if shutdowns persist.
    • Do members of Congress get paid during a shutdown?
      +
      Yes, Congress members always receive pay during government shutdowns, protected by the Constitution.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags