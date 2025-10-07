Donald Trump Coin 2026: For curious Americans, the question isn't if we'll see a new dollar coin, but who will be on it. The $1 Trump Coin is making headlines as the U.S. Treasury confirmed it is considering a commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump to honor America’s Semiquincentennial. Slated for a 2026 rollout, the proposed coin is part of a legislative plan passed by Congress in 2020. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach publicly released initial design drafts showing a powerful image of the former president, cementing this coin’s potential historical and political significance. The Rationale Behind the New Trump Dollar Coin This special coin is part of a broader, federally mandated plan to celebrate a major national milestone: the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, officially known as the Semiquincentennial.

Congress gave the U.S. Treasury permission to make a series of one-dollar coins to honor the event in 2020. The Treasury is moving forward with this legislative mandate by looking at different designs, including the controversial and well-known one with President Donald Trump. Must Read: U.S. Coins Explained: Who are the People Featured on Your Money? When will the $1 Trump Coin be issued in 2026? The law that lets the U.S. Mint makes these special-edition 1 dollar coins and says that they can only do so for one year, starting in January 2026. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach publicly confirmed the development, noting that the final release would coincide precisely with the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. This timeline places the coin's minting and rollout squarely in a major election year, ensuring it will be a major topic of conversation among collectors and the public.

🇺🇸 LATEST: The Treasury Department is weighing the release of one-dollar coins featuring images of President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/1lPUghEmid — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) October 3, 2025 What "Fight, Fight, Fight" Means in 1 Dollar Coin The first design drafts that Treasurer Beach shared on social media have gotten a lot of attention for how they look and what they say. The proposed coin features an image of President Trump with a raised fist, reportedly an image taken shortly after he sustained an injury in an assassination attempt during his presidential campaign. In addition to the image, the words "Fight, Fight, Fight" are prominently featured on the coin's face. This design choice, according to a Treasury spokesperson cited in reports, "reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy," adding a specific narrative to the commemorative currency.