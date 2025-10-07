OpenAI DevDay 2025: Check the Key Highlights, Major Announcements, and New ChatGPT Features

OpenAI revealed a new AI chip deal with AMD , adding to recent partnerships with Nvidia and Oracle to strengthen its computing capabilities.

Altman will close the event with a discussion with Jony Ive, sparking interest in what the former Apple design chief is working on.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman kicked off DevDay in San Francisco, noting it had been nearly two years since the last developer event.

OpenAI DevDay : OpenAI's annual DevDay 2025 took place in San Francisco on October 6, drawing developers, tech enthusiasts, and industry insiders. The event showcased major updates, new tools, and fresh ideas about the future of software development. CEO Sam Altman kicked off the event, noting it had been nearly two years since the last developer-focused conference.

ChatKi t: Makes it easy to integrate ChatGPT-powered chat directly into apps and websites, giving developers the ability to customize the interface and workflows.

AgentKit : Helps developers quickly create AI assistants or agents. In one demo, an agent was built in under eight minutes, ready to perform live tasks.

App SDK : Allows users to create posters, presentations, and other content directly through ChatGPT. In a live demo with Canva, the tool generated multiple poster designs for a dog-walking business in just a few minutes.

During the keynote, OpenAI introduced several new tools for developers:

Altman also introduced Sora 2, a new developer tool for generating videos with synchronized sound effects, which has already gained popularity since its release.

ChatGPT New Model

OpenAI revealed GPT-5 Pro in the API, offering more advanced capabilities. Additionally, the company launched a smaller voice model, designed for real-time interaction, which Altman suggested could become a primary way people communicate with technology.

AMD and OpenAI Partnership

OpenAI continues to expand its computing power through major partnerships. The company announced a deal with AMD to deploy 6 gigawatts of Instinct graphics units over several years. This follows previous deals with Nvidia and Oracle, aimed at supporting the growing demand for high-performance computing.

During the event, Altman has also highlighted how technology is becoming more accessible these days. For example, an 89-year-old Japanese developer has built 11 iPhone apps for elderly users, and medical students at Arizona State University have used OpenAI tools to create interactive patient simulation apps. Altman emphasized that anyone with a good idea can now build apps faster than ever.