BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
CMAT 2026 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 24, 2025, 09:47 IST

CMAT 2026 application window to close today, November 24. Candidates yet to apply can visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Examination dates to be announced soon. 

Key Points

  • Last date to apply for CMAT 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in
  • CMAT 2026 exam dates to be announced by the National Testing Agency soon
  • CMAT 2026 application form correction from November 26 to 28, 2025

CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 application window today, November 24, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test can submit their applications through the link available on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

This is the extended window for candidates to apply for CMAT 2026. Those interested are advised to complete the registration, application and fee submission process within the given deadline. 

The CMAT 2026 exam dates are yet to be confirmed by officials. Candidates applying for CMAT 2026 are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. 

CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

CMAT 2026 Registration: Schedule

The complete schedule for CMAT 2026 registration is given below.

CMAT events

CMAT 2026 dates

Registration last date

November 24, 2025

Fee payment last date

November 25, 2025

Form correction

November 26 to November 28, 2025

CMAT 2026 Registration and Application Process

The CMAT 2026 online registration link will be available until today. Candidates yet to apply can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT

Step 2: Click on CMAT 2026 registration

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Also Read:Delhi Private School Admission 2026: Applications to Begin on December 4, Check Admission Schedule Here

