CMAT 2026 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 application window today, November 24, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test can submit their applications through the link available on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

This is the extended window for candidates to apply for CMAT 2026. Those interested are advised to complete the registration, application and fee submission process within the given deadline.

The CMAT 2026 exam dates are yet to be confirmed by officials. Candidates applying for CMAT 2026 are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here

CMAT 2026 Registration: Schedule

The complete schedule for CMAT 2026 registration is given below.