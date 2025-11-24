CMAT 2026 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- Last date to apply for CMAT 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in
- CMAT 2026 exam dates to be announced by the National Testing Agency soon
- CMAT 2026 application form correction from November 26 to 28, 2025
CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 application window today, November 24, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance test can submit their applications through the link available on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
This is the extended window for candidates to apply for CMAT 2026. Those interested are advised to complete the registration, application and fee submission process within the given deadline.
The CMAT 2026 exam dates are yet to be confirmed by officials. Candidates applying for CMAT 2026 are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.
CMAT 2026 Registration - Click Here
CMAT 2026 Registration: Schedule
The complete schedule for CMAT 2026 registration is given below.
|
CMAT events
|
CMAT 2026 dates
|
Registration last date
|
November 24, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
November 25, 2025
|
Form correction
|
November 26 to November 28, 2025
CMAT 2026 Registration and Application Process
The CMAT 2026 online registration link will be available until today. Candidates yet to apply can follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT
Step 2: Click on CMAT 2026 registration
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Click on new registration and enter the required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
