INS Mahe Explained: Check Features, Motto and Role in Indian Navy Operations

INS Mahe, the inaugural unit of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Shallow Water Craft, signifies a landmark achievement in India’s naval modernisation and self-reliance. Commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai, the ship is fully designed and built in India, utilising more than 80% indigenous content, indicative of the growing success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Mahe is outfitted with state-of-the-art sonar, surveillance, and communication systems to improve its ability to counter underwater threats in coastal and littoral waters, incorporating enhanced capabilities for these operational environments. Its speed, accuracy, and stealth-dominant profile and design draw on keen features to maintain safety underwater, highlighting its value as an operational component to enhance India's coastal security. Its unique aspects include the Urumi crest and "Silent Hunters" motto, which brings together both a sense of technology and tradition in concert with naval heritage.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), one of the prominent public sector shipbuilders, has constructed the INS Mahe. It has been reported in the PIB reference above, the ship has been constructed with over 80% indigenous content, demonstrating India's increasing capacity in advanced maritime engineering. In building the ship, major defence organizations were brought together: BEL

L&T Defence

Mahindra Defence Systems

Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL)

20-plus Indian MSMEs The modular design of the vessel promotes maintainability, higher endurance, and enhances operations in shallow coastal waters where underwater threats are more difficult to detect. #LookingForward | India is prepared to welcome INS Mahe into the Navy, and the ship will strengthen the country's maritime defense. On November 24, 2025, it will be put into service at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) constructed INS Mahe as part of the… pic.twitter.com/7iEqAZKBAE — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2025

Key Features of INS Mahe INS Mahe is customized for sub-surface (anti-submarine warfare) and near-shore maritime security measures. As reported in the PIB statement, the ship is outfitted with the following: Advanced sonar and underwater detection capabilities

Cutting-edge communicating and surveillance capabilities

Highly maneuverable for near-inshore maritime activities in a narrow and shallow operating depth.

Range to facilitate longer duration marine operations near shore

Integration capabilities with larger naval operations to conduct coordinated ASW benefits. As a result, these capabilities make INS Mahe an invaluable platform for identifying, tracking, and neutralizing underwater threats, particularly enemy submarines operating in close proximity to Indian shores. Symbolism: Crest, Mascot & Motto

INS Mahe encompasses rich symbolic elements that relate to its heritage, as well as its intent to reinforce naval capability. Crest The crest resonates achievement by depicting the Urumi, a traditional soft or flexible sword, originating from Kerala, that is stylized as emerging from blue ocean waves. The Urumi symbolizes: Agility

Precision, and

The historic maritime heritage of the Malabar Coast Mascot The ship's mascot is the Cheetah, symbolizing speed, sharpness to respond visually and tactically. Motto INS Mahe's motto is "Silent Hunters" indicating the qualities of stealth, readiness, and threat detection with the ability to remain undetected. Role in Indian Navy Operations INS Mahe is meant to operate primarily within littoral and shallow water environments, where operational complexities presented by submarine threats are increased due to limited depth and underwater clutter.

It strengthens India's coastal surveillance and ASW grid.

It provides multiplatform combat operations in warfare and engagement scenarios, alongside surface ships, submarines and air platforms.

It further builds India's operational readiness against underwater intrusions near strategically important ports and coastal areas.

It contributes to building future joint naval operations where speed, stealth, and accurate detection are critical success factors.

The Indian Navy's intention to acquire eight Mahe class vessels signifies India is serious about improving its near-coast anti-submarine capacity. Conclusion INS Mahe is a testament to the speed with which India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem is advancing. Through indigenous design and modern ASW functionalities, along with a unique symbolic identity and operational importance, it adds to India’s coastal defence chain and, underlining its multi-domain vision, could support future maritime multi-domain missions.