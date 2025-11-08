WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check Latest Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme and Section-Wise Weightage

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 8, 2025, 19:56 IST

CBSE Class 10 SST Exam Pattern 2025-26: Check the latest question paper format, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage for History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics for the CBSE Board Exam 2026.  

CBSE 10th Social Science Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 for the upcoming board exams. The new paper design ensures a well-balanced and subject-specific evaluation across History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics.

As per the latest CBSE sample paper 2025–26, each subject has its own section in the question paper, with equal weightage and a structured question format. Students must go through the detailed question paper design, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage to prepare effectively for the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 – Key Highlights

Before beginning their preparation, students should be aware of the major components of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026, including duration, marks, and section structure.

Particulars

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Subject

Social Science

Academic Session

2025–26

Total Marks

80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)

Duration

3 Hours

Number of Questions

38 (All compulsory)

Paper Structure

Four sections – History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Structure 2025–26 (Revised)

The CBSE has maintained the total marks at 80, but the Social Science paper structure has been made more organized by assigning one subject per section. Each section carries 20 marks and includes a mix of question types like MCQs, short answers, long answers, case-based, and map-based questions.

Section

Subject

Marks

Section A

History

20

Section B

Geography

20

Section C

Political Science

20

Section D

Economics

20

Total

80 Marks

Check CBSE Class 10 Soical Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Section-Wise Question Distribution and Marking Scheme

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper 2026 is divided into four equal sections, each carrying 20 marks. Every section includes a variety of question types — from objective and short answers to case-based and map-based questions. Below is the detailed section-wise question distribution and marking scheme as per the latest CBSE sample paper 2025–26.

Section A – History (20 Marks)

Question No.

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Q1–Q4

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

1

4

Q5

Very Short Answer (VSA)

2

2

Q6

Short Answer (SA)

3

3

Q7

Long Answer (LA)

5

5

Q8

Case-Based Question (CBQ)

4

4

Q9

Map-Based Question

2

2

Total

20 Marks

Section B – Geography (20 Marks)

Question No.

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Q10–Q15

MCQs

1

6

Q16

Very Short Answer

2

2

Q17

Long Answer (Choice-Based)

5

5

Q18

Case-Based Question

4

4

Q19

Map-Based Question

3

3

Total

20 Marks

Section C – Political Science (20 Marks)

Question No.

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Q20–Q23

MCQs / Assertion-Reason

1

4

Q24–Q25

Very Short Answer

2

4

Q26

Short Answer

3

3

Q27

Long Answer (Choice-Based)

5

5

Q28

Case-Based Question

4

4

Total

20 Marks

Section D – Economics (20 Marks)

Question No.

Type of Question

Marks per Question

Total Marks

Q29–Q34

MCQs

1

6

Q35–Q37

Short Answer

3

9

Q38

Long Answer (Choice-Based)

5

5

Total

20 Marks

Map-Based Questions in CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2026

Map skills remain an integral part of the Social Science paper.

  • Q9 (History) – 2 marks
  • Q19 (Geography) – 3 marksTotal Map Skill Component: 5 Marks

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Board Exam 2026

Internal Choices and Special Provisions

No overall choice in the paper; however, internal choices are provided in select questions.

Visually impaired candidates will receive alternative questions in place of visual or map-based ones.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit-Wise Weightage 2025–26

Units

Chapters / Components

Marks

History (India & the Contemporary World – II)

Nationalism, Industrialisation, Print Culture, etc.

18 + 2 (Map)

Geography (Contemporary India – II)

Resources, Agriculture, Industries, etc.

17 + 3 (Map)

Political Science (Democratic Politics – II)

Power Sharing, Federalism, Political Parties, etc.

20

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

Development, Sectors, Globalisation, etc.

20

Total

80 Marks

Best Tips to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026

  • Go through the revised exam pattern and marking scheme carefully.
  • Focus on case-based and map-based questions, as they carry significant weightage.
  • Revise key events, terms, and concepts from each subject regularly.
  • Break long answers into key points or timelines to make them easier to understand and memorise effectively.
  • For map items, practice locating important places and features regularly on a blank outline map of India; use colour codes and labels to retain them visually.
  • Practice previous year question papers and sample papers to improve speed and accuracy.

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 ensures a fair, analytical, and comprehensive assessment of students’ understanding across all four disciplines. By aligning their preparation with the new paper format, students can maximize their performance and score well in the upcoming board exams.

