CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check Latest Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme and Section-Wise Weightage

CBSE 10th Social Science Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 for the upcoming board exams. The new paper design ensures a well-balanced and subject-specific evaluation across History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics.

As per the latest CBSE sample paper 2025–26, each subject has its own section in the question paper, with equal weightage and a structured question format. Students must go through the detailed question paper design, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage to prepare effectively for the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 – Key Highlights

Before beginning their preparation, students should be aware of the major components of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026, including duration, marks, and section structure.