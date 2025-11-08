CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 (Revised): Check Latest Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme and Section-Wise Weightage

CBSE 10th Social Science Exam Pattern 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 for the upcoming board exams. The new paper design ensures a well-balanced and subject-specific evaluation across History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics.
As per the latest CBSE sample paper 2025–26, each subject has its own section in the question paper, with equal weightage and a structured question format. Students must go through the detailed question paper design, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage to prepare effectively for the board exam.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026 – Key Highlights
Before beginning their preparation, students should be aware of the major components of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026, including duration, marks, and section structure.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Subject
|
Social Science
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Total Marks
|
80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)
|
Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Number of Questions
|
38 (All compulsory)
|
Paper Structure
|
Four sections – History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Structure 2025–26 (Revised)
The CBSE has maintained the total marks at 80, but the Social Science paper structure has been made more organized by assigning one subject per section. Each section carries 20 marks and includes a mix of question types like MCQs, short answers, long answers, case-based, and map-based questions.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Section A
|
History
|
20
|
Section B
|
Geography
|
20
|
Section C
|
Political Science
|
20
|
Section D
|
Economics
|
20
|
Total
|
—
|
80 Marks
Check CBSE Class 10 Soical Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Section-Wise Question Distribution and Marking Scheme
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper 2026 is divided into four equal sections, each carrying 20 marks. Every section includes a variety of question types — from objective and short answers to case-based and map-based questions. Below is the detailed section-wise question distribution and marking scheme as per the latest CBSE sample paper 2025–26.
Section A – History (20 Marks)
|
Question No.
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Q1–Q4
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
1
|
4
|
Q5
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
2
|
2
|
Q6
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
3
|
3
|
Q7
|
Long Answer (LA)
|
5
|
5
|
Q8
|
Case-Based Question (CBQ)
|
4
|
4
|
Q9
|
Map-Based Question
|
2
|
2
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
20 Marks
Section B – Geography (20 Marks)
|
Question No.
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Q10–Q15
|
MCQs
|
1
|
6
|
Q16
|
Very Short Answer
|
2
|
2
|
Q17
|
Long Answer (Choice-Based)
|
5
|
5
|
Q18
|
Case-Based Question
|
4
|
4
|
Q19
|
Map-Based Question
|
3
|
3
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
20 Marks
Section C – Political Science (20 Marks)
|
Question No.
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Q20–Q23
|
MCQs / Assertion-Reason
|
1
|
4
|
Q24–Q25
|
Very Short Answer
|
2
|
4
|
Q26
|
Short Answer
|
3
|
3
|
Q27
|
Long Answer (Choice-Based)
|
5
|
5
|
Q28
|
Case-Based Question
|
4
|
4
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
20 Marks
Section D – Economics (20 Marks)
|
Question No.
|
Type of Question
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Q29–Q34
|
MCQs
|
1
|
6
|
Q35–Q37
|
Short Answer
|
3
|
9
|
Q38
|
Long Answer (Choice-Based)
|
5
|
5
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
20 Marks
Map-Based Questions in CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2026
Map skills remain an integral part of the Social Science paper.
- Q9 (History) – 2 marks
- Q19 (Geography) – 3 marksTotal Map Skill Component: 5 Marks
Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Board Exam 2026
Internal Choices and Special Provisions
No overall choice in the paper; however, internal choices are provided in select questions.
Visually impaired candidates will receive alternative questions in place of visual or map-based ones.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit-Wise Weightage 2025–26
|
Units
|
Chapters / Components
|
Marks
|
History (India & the Contemporary World – II)
|
Nationalism, Industrialisation, Print Culture, etc.
|
18 + 2 (Map)
|
Geography (Contemporary India – II)
|
Resources, Agriculture, Industries, etc.
|
17 + 3 (Map)
|
Political Science (Democratic Politics – II)
|
Power Sharing, Federalism, Political Parties, etc.
|
20
|
Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
|
Development, Sectors, Globalisation, etc.
|
20
|
Total
|
—
|
80 Marks
Best Tips to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2026
- Go through the revised exam pattern and marking scheme carefully.
- Focus on case-based and map-based questions, as they carry significant weightage.
- Revise key events, terms, and concepts from each subject regularly.
- Break long answers into key points or timelines to make them easier to understand and memorise effectively.
- For map items, practice locating important places and features regularly on a blank outline map of India; use colour codes and labels to retain them visually.
- Practice previous year question papers and sample papers to improve speed and accuracy.
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026 ensures a fair, analytical, and comprehensive assessment of students’ understanding across all four disciplines. By aligning their preparation with the new paper format, students can maximize their performance and score well in the upcoming board exams.
