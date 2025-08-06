CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025 - 2026: Social Science Sample Paper for the 2024-25 academic year for 10th is an essential resource for students preparing for their board examinations. As the exams approach, utilizing effective study materials becomes crucial, and this article aims to provide comprehensive support by offering a readily accessible sample paper. Furthermore, to facilitate thorough preparation and self-assessment, this resource also includes the official marking scheme. This allows students to not only practice with authentic sample questions but also to accurately evaluate their performance and understand the expected answers and grading criteria. General Instructions for the Social Science Question Paper: The Social Science question paper comprises 38 compulsory questions distributed across four sections: History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Each section is worth 20 marks and includes a variety of question types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Very Short Answer (VSA), Short Answer (SA), Long Answer (LA), and Case-Based Questions (CBQ).

Word Limits and Marks per Question Type: VSA (2 marks): Max 40 words

SA (3 marks): Max 60 words

LA (5 marks): Max 120 words

CBQ (4 marks each, three sub-questions): Max 100 words per question Map-Based Questions (5 marks total): History (Section A): 2 marks

Geography (Section B): 3 marks There is no overall choice, but internal choices are provided for some questions. Visually impaired candidates have separate questions in lieu of those with visual inputs or maps. SECTION A HISTORY (20 marks) 1. Match the following and Choose the correct option: COLUMN I COLUMN II A. Frederic Sorrieu 4. French Artist B. Statue of Liberty 1. Torch of enlightenment C. Foreground in front of the Statue of Liberty 2. Shattered remains of absolutist Institutions D. Sorrieu’s utopian vision. 3. Democratic and Social Republics

1.A-4, B-1, C-2, D-3

2.A-2, B-4, C-4, D-1

3.A-1, B-2, C-4, D-3

4.A-4, B-1, C-3, D-4 2. Identify and name the leader shown in the picture given below: - Source-India and the Contemporary World-II, NCERT A. Lala Lajpat Rai

B. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

C. Gopal Krishan Gokhale

D. Raja Rammohan Roy Note: The following question is for Visually Impaired Candidates only in lieu of

Q. No. 2 Which one option from the following is the appropriate reason for the formation of the Swaraj party?

A. To ask for Poorna Swaraj for Indians.

B. To return to Council Politics.

C. To ask Dominion State for India.

D. To oppose Simon Commission.



3. Thousands of people fled Europe for America in the 19th century due to -

A. Widespread poverty and deadly diseases

B. Frequent famines and poor living conditions

C. Continuous wars and political instability

D. Harsh climate and repeated natural disasters



4. Louise-Sebastien Mercier proclaimed “Tremble, therefore, tyrants of the world!

Tremble before the virtual writer!” Who are referred to as the tyrants in this context?

A. Educated classes who wanted to change the society

B. Absolutist institutions like monarchy and church

C. Authors of the new books

D. Printing press

5A. “The Silk route was a good example of vibrant pre-modern trade and cultural links between distant parts of the world.” Explain the statement with any two examples.

OR

5B. ‘Sometimes the new crops could make the difference between life and death.’ Explain the statement. 6 A. ‘A variety of cultural processes played an important role in developing a sense of nationalism in India’. Support the statement with suitable examples.

OR

6 B. Salt March 'became an effective tool of resistance against colonialism.’ Justify the statement with suitable arguments. 7A. ‘In Britain the formation of the nation-state was not the result of a sudden upheaval or revolution but was the result of a long-drawn-out process.’ Analyze this statement with suitable reasons.

OR

7B. ‘The Treaty of Vienna was drawn up in 1815 with the object of undoing most of the changes that had come about in Europe during the Napoleonic wars.’ Highlight the significant provisions of this treaty.

8. Read the given text and answer the following questions: Why Newspapers? Krishnaji Trimbuck Ranade inhabitant of Poona intends to publish a Newspaper in

the Marathi Language with a view of affording useful information on every topic of

local interest. It will be open for free discussion on subjects of general utility, scientific

investigation and the speculations connected with the antiquities, statistics,

curiosities, history and geography of the country and of the Deccan especially... the

patronage and support of all interested in the diffusion of knowledge and Welfare of

the People is earnestly solicited.

- Bombay Telegraph and Courier, 6 January 1849 "The task of the native newspapers and political associations is identical to the role of the Opposition in the House of Commons in Parliament in England. That is to critically examine government policy to suggest improvements, by removing those parts that will not be to the benefit of the people, and also by ensuring speedy

implementation.

These associations ought to carefully study the particular issues, gather diverse relevant information on the nation as well as on what are the possible and desirable

improvements, and this will surely earn it considerable influence”.

Source: Native Opinion, 3 April 1870. 8.1. Explain the main reason for publishing newspapers by Krishna ji. 8.2. How was the task of native newspaper and political association seen identical to the role of the opposition? 8.3. Analyze the reasons for the popularity of newspapers during the 19th century. MAP SKILL-BASED QUESTION (2 marks) 9. Two places A and B have been marked on the given outline map of India. Identify

them and write their correct names on the lines marked on the map.

A) The place where the Civil Disobedience Movement was launched.

B) The city where Indian National Congress session was held in September 1920.

Note: The following question is for Visually Impaired Candidates only in lieu of Question 9.

A) The place where the Civil Disobedience Movement was launched.

B) The place where Indian National Congress session was held in September 1920