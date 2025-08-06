Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also are known for testing the observation skills of an individual.

Visual illusions play tricks with the human brain. These images test how attentive one’s eyes are.

Do you have the most attentive eyes?

Find out now!

Visual Illusion: Find the Third Dog in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

This visual illusion puzzle will be a good test of your observation skills. In the picture shared above, a snowy scene shows two dogs standing.

In the picture, a third dog is hidden in plain sight.

Can you find the hidden dog within the time limit?

Let’s find out!