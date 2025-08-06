Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd. These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also are known for testing the observation skills of an individual.
Visual illusions play tricks with the human brain. These images test how attentive one’s eyes are.
Do you have the most attentive eyes?
Find out now!
Visual Illusion: Find the Third Dog in 7 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
This visual illusion puzzle will be a good test of your observation skills. In the picture shared above, a snowy scene shows two dogs standing.
In the picture, a third dog is hidden in plain sight.
Can you find the hidden dog within the time limit?
Let’s find out!
People who can solve visual illusion puzzles quickly have excellent observation skills. It is suggested that regular practice of visual illusions can sharpen cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Now start searching!
Only someone with an excellent eye for detail can find the third dog quickly.
Have you found the third dog?
Look carefully at the picture; the third dog is hiding somewhere.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Only a few more seconds to go.
Look again;
Have you found the third dog?
And…
Time’s up!
How many of you have successfully completed the challenge within 7 seconds?
Congratulations to you if you are among those who spotted the third dog within the time limit.
You people have excellent visual skills.
Let’s check out the answer now!
Visual Illusion: Answer
The third dog is the one on the left side of the picture; at first glance, it looks as if there is a person standing there, but it’s a dog.
