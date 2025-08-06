Can You Solve This Difficult Mysterious Riddle? Spot Who Escaped From Prison In 25 Seconds!

If you believe you are a genius with superior problem-solving skills, then this brain teaser is for a mind as sharp as yours! This viral brain teaser is doing the rounds on the internet, but 99 per cent of people are unable to solve it. This is no surprise because an average mind faces difficulties with reasoning and logic. They are not apt at deducing and critical thinking. On the other hand, people with high IQs exhibit sharper observation skills and logical reasoning, allowing them to solve brain teasers and riddles faster. This is because individuals with a higher intelligence quotient are often better at analytical and logical reasoning abilities. They are able to recognise patterns, deduce mysteries, and solve problems under pressure. If you think you are someone with a high IQ, dive into the world of mystery, where you are tasked with unravelling a captivating mystery riddle. This brain teaser puzzle will test your wits and challenge your problem-solving skills with a mind-boggling intelligence test.

Can you crack the code before time runs out? Put on your detective hat and sit down to crack this thrilling mysterious brain teaser that is asking you to spot who escaped from prison in just 25 seconds. Ready? Brain Teaser IQ Test: Who Escaped From Prison? Solve This Mystery Puzzle In 25 Seconds! This brain teaser IQ test is not easy puzzle. This mystery puzzle is for true detectives. If you think you possess sharp observation skills, logical reasoning skills, and the ability to uncover the truth in a mysterious scene, then this brain teaser is for you! There are three men sitting in a cafe. Each one of them seems to be having a peaceful time sitting by themselves. But wait! The local authorities just alerted the cafe owner that a prisoner has escaped prison and they might be one of these three men.