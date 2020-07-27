Important Days in August 2020: National and International

India is a land of festivals where several events, important days are celebrated with full enthusiasm. All the days have their own importance. It is seen that several facts from various subjects are asked in the competitive examinations and out of them important days and dates are also there.

Sometimes it becomes difficult to memorize important days facts. This article consists of important days in August month with an explanation. It will speed up your preparation for various competitive examinations.

Important Days and Dates in August 2020

1 August - National Mountain Climbing Day

Every year on 1st August National Mountain Climbing Day is observed. It is said that the day was established in honour of the author's son, Bobby Mathews, and his friend Josh Madigan, for successfully climbing the 46 High Peaks of New York State's Adirondack Mountains.

1 August – Yorkshire Day

Yorkshire Day is celebrated every year on 1st August. It is the UK's largest country. This day is celebrated to honour everything about the history of the country to its most memorable residents.

2 August (First Sunday of August) – Friendship Day

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and in 2020 it falls on 2 August. In 1935, a tradition of dedicating a day in honour of friends began in the US. Gradually Friendship Day gained popularity and various countries including India also celebrate this day.

4 August - U.S. Coast Guard Day

Every year on 4 August U.S. Coast Guard Day is observed to honour the establishment of the Revenue Marine on 4 August in 1790 by the Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

6 August – Hiroshima Day

Hiroshima Day is observed on 6 August every year. This is the day when the atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

7 August (First Friday of August) - International Beer Day

International Beer Day is observed on the first Friday of August. Originally it was started in Santa Cruz, California in 2007.

8 August – Quit India Movement Day

All India Congress Committee session in Bombay on 8 August, 1942, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi launched the 'Quit India Movement'. It is also known as August Movement or August Kranti.

9 August - Nagasaki Day

The United States on 9 August, 1945 dropped a second bomb on Japan at Nagasaki and the bomb is also known as ‘Fat Man’. It was dropped three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

9 August - International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Every year International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is celebrated on 9 August to encourage people from around the world to spread the UN's message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.

12 August – International Youth Day

International Youth Day is celebrated on 12 August around the globe to focus on the development and protection of youth in the society.

13 August - International Lefthanders Day

Every year on 13 August Lefthanders Day is observed. It raises awareness about the problems and difficulties that left handed persons faced.

14 August - Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

Youm-e-Azadi or Pakistan Independence Day is observed annually on 14 August. On this day Pakistan achieved Independence and was declared a sovereign nation following the end of British rule in 1947.

15 August - National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)

On 15 August, National Mourning Day in Bangladesh is observed. On this day Bangladesh's first President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family members.

15 August – Independence Day in India

Every Year on 15 August, India celebrates Independence Day. As on this day, India got freedom from British rule. It makes us remind about a new beginning, the beginning of a new era free from British colonialism of more than 200 years.

15 August - Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

On 15 August, the Christian feast day of the Assumption of Mary is celebrated with the belief that God assumed the Virgin Mary into Heaven following her death. Mainly, it is celebrated in parts of Europe and South America. It is also called the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

16 August - Bennington Battle Day

Bennington Battle Day is observed on 16 August annually to honour the Battle of Bennington which took place on 16 August, 1777.

17 August - Indonesian Independence Day

Indonesian Independence Day is celebrated on 17 August every year. This day is celebrated as the declaration of independence from Dutch colonization in 1945.

19 August - World Photography Day

World Photography Day is observed on 19 August annually to raise awareness about the importance of photography.

19 August - World Humanitarian Day

World Humanitarian Day is observed annually on 19 August around the world to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service. This day also honour the work of women in crises throughout the world.

20 August - World Mosquito Day

World Mosquito Day is observed on 20 August every year to commemorate the British doctor, Sir Ronald Ross's discovery in 1897 that 'female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans'.

20 August -Sadbhavna Diwas

Sadbhavna Divas is observed on 20 August every year to commemorate the memory of our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In English, Sadbhavna means goodwill and bonafide.

20 August -Indian Akshay Urja Day

Indian Akshay Urja Day is celebrated on 20 August annually to raise awareness about the development of renewable energy in India. It is a campaign that is celebrated since 2004. This day commemorates the birthday of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

23 August - International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

This day is observed on 23 August every year to remind us about the tragedy of the slave trade in memory of all peoples that is about the tragedy of the transatlantic slave trade. It provides a chance to think about the historic causes and the consequences of the slave trade.

23 August - European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

This day is observed on 23 August every year as a remembrance day for victims of totalitarian regimes mainly Communism, Fascism, Nazism, etc. It is also known as Black Ribbon Day in some countries. This day also symbolises the rejection of "extremism, intolerance, and oppression".

26 August - Women's Equality Day

This day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which granted the women right to vote. In 1971, the U.S. Congress officially recognized August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

29 August - National Sports Day

National Sports Day is celebrated on 29 August every year to honour the birthday of Dhyan Chand a field hockey player. National Sports Day is also known as Rashtriya Khel Divas.

30 August - Small Industry Day

Small Industry Day is observed on 30 August every year to support and promote small scale industries. Do you know that small scale industries are privately owned small corporations or manufacturers with limited resources and manpower?

31 August - Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)

Every year Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day) is celebrated on 31 August.

So, these are the National and International important Days in August 2020 which may also help in the preparation for several exams and also enhance your knowledge.

