Important Days in August 2020: National and International

Important Days in August 2026: National and International Dates List
Important Days and Dates in August 2026 List: August is a month of various national and international festivities which provides an opportunity to celebrate every other week. This month is filled with national as well as religious festivals such as Independence Day and Janmashtami. Here is a detailed look at days, dates, and events of national and international importance in August 2026 so that you can celebrate the festivals and plan your schedule accordingly.
Important Days and Dates in August 2026: August is the eighth month of the year, and it brings several occasions to celebrate. August has several important festivals and days that fall in this month including Onam, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, World Photography Day, World Humanitarian Day, World Mosquito Day, Sadbhavana Diwas, etc.
India is a land of festivals where several events and important days are celebrated with full enthusiasm. It has been seen that several facts from various subjects are asked in the competitive examinations, and important days and dates are one of them. Sometimes it becomes difficult to memorise important days and dates. This article will speed up your preparation for various competitive examinations.
From honouring events to joyous celebrations, August offers a unique opportunity to connect with the shared human experience. Whether it's honouring the resilience of survivors, advocating for a cause, or simply enjoying cultural traditions, this month invites us to participate in a global conversation.
The complete list of Important Days and Dates in August 2026 is given below.
List of Important Days and Dates in August 2026
|
Date
|
Events / Holidays
|
1 August
|
National Mountain Climbing Day, Yorkshire Day
|
2 August
|
Friendship Day
|
4 August
|
U.S. Coast Guard Day
|
6 August
|
Hiroshima Day / Anti-Nuclear Day
|
7 August
|
National Handloom Day
|
8 August
|
Quit India Movement Day
|
9 August
|
Nagasaki Day, International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples
|
12 August
|
International Youth Day, World Elephant Day
|
13 August
|
International Left-Handers Day, World Organ Donation Day
|
14 August
|
Pakistan Independence Day (Youm-e-Azadi)
|
15 August
|
Independence Day in India, National Mourning Day (Bangladesh), Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary
|
16 August
|
Parsi New Year, Bennington Battle Day
|
17 August
|
Indonesian Independence Day, Naag Panchami
|
19 August
|
World Photography Day, World Humanitarian Day
|
20 August
|
World Mosquito Day, Sadbhavna Diwas (Rajiv Gandhi Birthday), Indian Akshay Urja Day
|
21 August
|
National Senior Citizen Day, World Senior Citizen Day
|
23 August
|
International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism
|
26 August
|
Women's Equality Day, Onam
|
28 August
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
29 August
|
National Sports Day (Dhyanchand's Birthday)
|
30 August
|
International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances
|
31 August
|
Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)
Friendship Day (August 2)
In India, Friendship Day falls on August 2, 2026. This day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. People observe this day to honour the invaluable bond of friendship and mutual trust shared between peers.
National Handloom Day (August 7)
The National Handloom Day is celebrated in India in order to pay tribute to the colourful world of the Indian weavers. This day also highlights the socioeconomic impact of India's handloom industry. It is observed on August 7 to celebrate the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement which started on this particular day in 1905.
Quit India Movement Day (August 8)
On August 8, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi started the Quit India Movement during WWII, demanding an end to British rule in India. From then on, August 8 is annually observed to honour the major sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in their struggle to stop British colonisation.
Independence Day in India (August 15)
At 12 a.m. on August 15, 1947, India gained its independence from the British Raj. This day is widely celebrated across the nation with the Prime Minister hoisting the flag at the Red Fort. It honours the struggles of freedom fighters.
Naag Panchami (August 17)
This traditional Hindu celebration involves the holy reverence of snakes or serpents. Worshippers pray for the blessings of the snake gods by offering them milk and sweets in order to safeguard themselves against negative spirits.
Sadbhavna Diwas (August 20)
Sadbhavana Diwas is celebrated annually on August 20 in India to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. This day is celebrated to foster national unity.
Indian Akshay Urja Day (August 20)
This project aims to make people aware of the process of development and deployment of renewable energy in India. The project focuses on the development of sustainable energy by utilising solar, wind, and hydro energies.
Onam (August 26)
Onam is celebrated in the state of Kerala to mark the harvest season. It symbolises the story of the annual visitation of King Mahabali, who is remembered for his good deeds to people during his reign.
Raksha Bandhan (August 28)
This popular Hindu festival is celebrated mainly in India to honour the sacred bond between siblings. Sisters adorn their brothers' hands with strings, and the brothers promise to protect their sisters for the rest of their lives.
National Sports Day (August 29)
This day is celebrated in India in order to mark the birthday of the wonderful hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand. This helps in creating a lot of awareness about the importance of being physically fit and the value of sports.
So, these are the National and International essential Days in August 2026 which may also help prepare for several exams and enhance your knowledge.
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