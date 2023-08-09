Nagasaki Day 2023: Know about Bombing during World War 2 and Other Facts

Nagasaki Day 2023: On 9 August 1945, the US dropped the second nuclear bomb ‘Fat Man’ on the Nagasaki region of Japan just after three days after the Hiroshima bombing. Since, Nagasaki Day, popularly known as Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony is observed on August 9 annually. The day commemorates the horrifying atomic bombing by the US during WWII.

Nagasaki Day: Bombing Impact

Nagasaki which translates to long cape city is the capital and the largest city on the Kyushu island in Japan. And the atomic bombing shook the people of Japan physically, emotionally and financially, which further led to the surrender and end of World War II. According to the report of History Channel, “Hiroshima’s devastation failed to elicit immediate Japanese surrender, however, and on August 9 Major Charles Sweeney flew another B-29 bomber, Bockscar, from Tinian. Thick clouds over the primary target, the city of Kokura, drove Sweeney to a secondary target, Nagasaki, where the plutonium bomb “Fat Man” was dropped at 11:02 that morning. More powerful than the one used at Hiroshima, the bomb weighed nearly 10,000 pounds and was built to produce a 22-kiloton blast. The topography of Nagasaki, which was nestled in narrow valleys between mountains, reduced the bomb’s effect, limiting the destruction to 2.6 square miles.”

The atomic attack resulted in 40,000 to 80,000 immediate deaths and the final number of casualties saw a surge over a period due to the effects of radiation exposure. It is believed that the bomb codenamed ‘Fat Man’ was way more powerful, complex and big than the one dropped on Hiroshima.

Nagasaki Day 2023: Significance

Every year people of Japan observe Nagasaki Day to remember the lost souls and bravery of soldiers. The day serves as a reminder to act towards global peace and disarmament. Various events and ceremonies are organised in Nagasaki and in different parts of the world to advocate for nuclear non-proliferation efforts. As it is important to spread awareness in the society about horrific effects of nuclear weapons and to reaffirm our resolve to avert similar catastrophes in the future.

Nagasaki Day 2023: Facts About Bombing

The Plutonium Bomb used for the nuclear attack on Nagasaki was known as ‘Fat Man.’

The codename ‘Fat Man’ and ‘Little Boy’ for nuclear bombs were inspired by John Houston’s 1941 film The Maltese Falcon.

Nagasaki Bombing killed around 20% population of the city, which means around 60,000-80,000 people.

Nagasaki was not part of the US initial list. But it was later replaced with Kyoto because of the then US Secretary of War General Stimson's love for the ancient capital city of Japan.

Hibakusha is a common term used to refer to the survivors of the nuclear attack in Japan.

A park called Nagasaki Peace Park was built close to the bombing's hypocenter.

International discussions on nuclear disarmament and the necessity of averting its use in the future were sparked by Nagasaki Day.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was drafted in 1968 as a result of the events in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In conclusion, Nagasaki Day serves as a reminder of the tragic effects of nuclear weapons and the need to stop their use. The day also highlights the importance of efforts and measures on national and international levels to avoid such mishaps in the future.

